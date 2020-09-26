Saturday, September 26, 2020
News Reports
NCB's questions to actor Deepika Padukone in the Bollywood drug mafia probe accessed by media, was grilled in three phases

The Padmavat actor was grilled for over 5 hours today and according to India Today, the interrogation was a three-phased one.

Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone interrogated for 5 hours by the NCB
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone was put through the wringer on Saturday by the Narcotics Control Bureau, which has been probing the alleged drug mafia in Bollywood. The Padmavat actor was grilled for over 5 hours today and according to India Today, the interrogation was a three-phased one. At first, the actor was questioned alone. In the second phase, the actor was confronted with the statements given to NCB by her manager Karishma Prakash on Friday and in the third phase, Deepika was reportedly brought face to face with her manager as the NCB questioned her about the chats from 2017.

According to reports, NCB grilled the actor over her manager Karishma and the party at Koko restaurant in Mumbai. India Today, which claims of having access to the questionnaire, said that the Narcotics department essentially asked the film star the following 6 questions:

  • Why did you meet Karishma?
  • Did you ask your manager Karishma to procure drugs?
  • How many times did you ask Karishma to get drugs?
  • Who all attended the party at the Koko club?
  • Were drugs consumed at the Koko club party?
  • It at all drugs were consumed at the Koko club, who all consumed it?

Deepika Padukone and her manager Karishma Prakash confronted with their chats from October 2017

Deepika and Karishma Prakash were confronted with their chats from October 2017, which was retrieved by the NCB, where they were seen discussing drugs. In the chats, Deepika asks, “Maal hai kya?” To which Karishma replies that she has it at her home and currently she is out. She then tells Deepika that she can ask someone else to arrange it for her. Karishma is the employee of the dubious Kwan talent management agency.

The Padmavat actor accepts being part of the Whatsapp group

It may be recalled that earlier, talent manager Jaya Saha and Kwan’s founder partner Dhuv Chitgopekar too were questioned in the case. Jaya Saha, in particular, is being termed as the ‘kingpin’ of the case, and authorities had stumbled upon the above chats during her questioning.

Meanwhile, Karishma Prakash during her first-day interrogation on Friday, accepted that Deepika was the admin of the WhatsApp group.

Today, though Deepika Padukone too, accepted being part of the group, she maintained a stoic silence on the drugs issue. According to reports, the second round of questioning dawns on the duo as Deepika Padukone’s unsatisfactory answers did not please the investigating agency.

Apart from the Padmavat actor, the NCB had also grilled actor Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor who reached the NCB’s zonal office around 12pm to record her statement in the drugs probe linked to Rajput’s death. 

