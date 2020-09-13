Sunday, September 13, 2020
Home News Reports Pakistan: Imran Khan’s attempts to woo FATF face hurdles from opposition parties over fears...
News Reports
Updated:

Pakistan: Imran Khan’s attempts to woo FATF face hurdles from opposition parties over fears of misuse of laws against them

In order to get itself removed from the Grey list, Pakistan has to comply with the regulations of FATF to stop money laundering and terror funding

OpIndia Staff
Imran Khan
Opposition shot down two bills amid scares of enforced disappearences (Image DNA)
85

Pakistan PM Imran Khan seems to have no time to relax as the opposition is coming down heavily on the military-backed government under his leadership. In a report in The Sunday Guardian, Dr Yatharth Kachiar said that The ruling party is facing heat at both foreign policy and domestic fronts. In the last few months, the neighbouring nation has made several blunders that have put it further deep in financial trouble.

Pakistan got into a rift with Saudi Arabia that resulted in a blockade of deferred payments on oil purchases. Pakistan had to borrow $1 billion from China to repay a part of the $3 billion loan granted by the Saudis. It has to be noted that a fifth of the external debt that makes $19 billion is owed to China, mainly due to China Pakistan Economic Corridor. Further increase in debt owing to China may lead to China taking control of assets in Pakistan as it has been doing across the world.

Arranging funds from external sources has been a problem for Pakistan. In 2018, Financial Action Task Force (FATF) added Pakistan in the list of countries to be monitored by the International Cooperation Review Group (ICRG) or commonly known as the Grey list. It means that Pakistan is considered to be a safe haven for terror funding and money laundering. Pakistan was first added in the grey list in 2012, and the status remains the same. India, the US and UK however, wanted Pakistan to be added in the blacklist.

Painstaking and challenging journey of Pakistan to get itself removed from Grey list

In order to get itself removed from the Grey list, Pakistan has to comply with the regulations of FATF to stop money laundering and terror funding. On 30th July 2020, Pakistan Senate passed the Anti-Terrorism Act (Amendment) Bill, 2020. It was one of the attempts to satisfy the requirements laid down by FATF. The bill was only able to get passed from the lower house when the Khan government decided to drop the “economic terrorism” clause after opposition caused havoc over it.

- Advertisement -

However, the country also tried to introduce two critical FATF-related anti-money laundering bills twice in the parliament, but they were brought down by the opposition that claims there are several problems with the bill. One of the significant issues that the senators raised was the power government would have with these bills to detain accused in money laundering or terror funding case for up to six months.

The two bills named the second amendment to the anti-money laundering bill and the Islamabad capital territory Waqf properties bill were rejected by the upper house where the opposition has the majority. A joint session of both houses will soon take up the bill. While Imran Khan hopes that these bills will pass during joint sessions, the Khan government has initiated corruption probes against prominent leaders of opposition parties Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML(N)).

Massive attempts to shut down anti-government voices in opposition

The Pakistan Government is also using corruption charges to bring down the opposition leaders. It is seen as in sync with the military orchestrated ‘witch hunt’ against former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif. The government has filed several cases against former president Zardari that are being seen as an attempt to silence opposition for exposing corruption and incompetence of the ruling party.

While the steps against the opposition may bring some cheering from the supporters for Imran Khan, in the long run, it will trigger massive protests. The country is currently at its weakest point, and sooner or later, the government will face heat for its actions and incompetence.

Why opposition fears “economic terrorism” bill

Pakistan has a history of misusing powerful bills, including the Anti-Terrorism Act or ATA, of killing any kind of dissent or rights-based movements. The poor human rights records of the neighboring country are proving to be no help in further strengthening its position in the eyes of opposition as well as the International community. The opposition believes that because there is a clause that provides the government right to detain anyone for up to six months, it will open a pandora box of enforced disappearances in Pakistan. The bill gives more power to ATA in cases of a money transfer using informal channels.

Imran Khan has promised several times that his government will criminalize the practice of enforced disappearances. However, contradictory to their own promises, the government reintroduced the “economic terrorism bill” with the 6-month detention clause. Enforced disappearances are a major issue in Pakistan. Since the 1970s, when such cases begin to appear in media, Pakistan has reported over 7,000 such disappearances. Since 1986, over 20,000 MQM workers had been arrests in Sindh.

Since 2013, Pakistan’s government decided to come down heavily on MQM that resulted in the enforced disappearances of more than 130 political workers and extra-judicial killings of 76 accused. More than 22,000 Baloch persons have gone missing so far in Balochistan. These disappearances have been termed as extrajudicial enforced disappearances. However, arrests under Anti-Terrorism Act or other Balochistan laws are not as common as Sindh. There have been several cases of disappearances in Pakistan that were raised several times in media but nothing concrete happened. These political or terror-linked enforced disappearances and abductions include cases of Dr Deen Mohammad, SECP official Sajid Gondal, Pakistan journalist Hamid Mir and many others.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

On this day, seven years ago, BJP declared Narendra Modi as PM candidate. I never thought he’d win

Nirwa Mehta -
13th September, 2013, just few months ahead of 2014 Lok Sabha elections, then BJP President Rajnath Singh held a press conference in New Delhi. He was accompanied with the then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi.
Read more
News Reports

Nehru got AIIMS made, then why is Sonia Gandhi going abroad for ‘routine medical checkup’, netizens ask Shashi Tharoor

OpIndia Staff -
Shashi Tharoor faces criticism after Sonia Gandhi travels abroad for treatment as he had slammed Amit Shah for treatment in pvt hospital
Read more

Days after resigning from RJD, Raghuvansh Prasad Singh passes away, Lalu Yadav tweets condolences from jail

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Raghuvansh Prasad Singh had recently resigned from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) while being lodged in AIIMS, Delhi, for COVID treatment.

Narendra Modi is a fascist

Media Nirwa Mehta -
When chief ministers of non-BJP-ruled states clamp down on freedom of press, it clearly means Prime Minister Modi is a fascist.

Man’s hand chopped off because of ‘786’ tattoo? Read how ‘liberals’ tried to shield a man accused of molesting a minor

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In past few days, 'liberals' have taken to social media to claim that a man, 28-year-old Akhlaq Salami, was a victim of a hate crime. They claimed that his hand was 'chopped off' because it was tattooed with '786', the numerical equivalent of the Arabic phrase 'Bismillah' in Islam.

Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named in Delhi riots disclosure statement, but not charged. Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
News agency PTI had reported that the Delhi Police has named CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury, Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav, left-wing activist Jayati Ghosh, Apoorvanand and documentary filmmaker Rahul Roy as co-conspirators in the communal violence that transpired in the national capital in February.

Recently Popular

News Reports

NCB to summon 25 Bollywood celebrities as Rhea Chakraborty reveals Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet consumed drugs, Karan Johar’s party under scanner

OpIndia Staff -
In her statement to NCB, Rhea Chakraborty had reportedly accepted her role in procuring drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput
Read more
Entertainment

Dandekar sisters, celebrity stylist mysteriously delete their ‘Release Rhea’ Instagram post

OpIndia Staff -
Farhan Akhtar's girlfriend Shibani and her sister Anusha Dandekar, who had put up social media post demanding Rhea Chakraborty's release from NCB custody, have now mysteriously deleted their posts.
Read more
News Reports

25 Bollywood celebrities named by Rhea and Showik in their interrogation by NCB for involvement in drug dealing: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The NCB has so far arrested 9 people in the drug case, including Rhea and her brother Showik.
Read more
Politics

I enjoyed this cartoon of a veteran-beating shameless opportunist-in-chief ‘CM’: BJP MP shares the Uddhav Thackeray cartoon

OpIndia Staff -
Sharing the 'offensive' cartoon, the BJP MP said he enjoyed the cartoon of a "woman-bullying, veteran-beating shameless opportunist-in-chief" Uddhav Thackeray.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena asks cable TV operators to stop airing Republic Bharat channel because it is insulting Uddhav Thackeray

OpIndia Staff -
In a letter issued on Thursday, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena has asked the cable TV operators to stop airing Republic Bharat channel immediately.
Read more
News Reports

Six Shiv Sena goons who assaulted retired Navy officer for sharing Uddhav Thackeray cartoon arrested: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The FIR filed by the retired naval officer stated that he was attacked by Shiv Sena workers earlier in the day for sharing a cartoon that had taken a dig at Uddhav Thackeray.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Pakistan: Imran Khan’s attempts to woo FATF face hurdles from opposition parties over fears of misuse of laws against them

OpIndia Staff -
Imran Khan govt could not pass laws aimed at removing Pakistan from FATF grey list due to non-cooperation by opposition parties
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: BJP worker Ganesh Roy found hanging from a tree, family alleges murder by TMC workers

OpIndia Staff -
BJP worker Ganesh Roy was found dead hanging from a tree in Goghat in West Bengal, his family has accused TMC of the murder
Read more
Opinions

On this day, seven years ago, BJP declared Narendra Modi as PM candidate. I never thought he’d win

Nirwa Mehta -
13th September, 2013, just few months ahead of 2014 Lok Sabha elections, then BJP President Rajnath Singh held a press conference in New Delhi. He was accompanied with the then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi.
Read more
News Reports

Prashant Bhushan suggests Anna movement was RSS conspiracy, father Shanti seeks referendum in Kashmir in interview with Rajdeep Sardesai

OpIndia Staff -
Prashant Bhushan and his father Shanti Bhushan appeared in an interview with Rajdeep Sardesai on India Today.
Read more
News Reports

Nehru got AIIMS made, then why is Sonia Gandhi going abroad for ‘routine medical checkup’, netizens ask Shashi Tharoor

OpIndia Staff -
Shashi Tharoor faces criticism after Sonia Gandhi travels abroad for treatment as he had slammed Amit Shah for treatment in pvt hospital
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: 14-year-old Hindu girl kidnapped, forcibly converted, and married to her Muslim abductor in Sindh

OpIndia Staff -
An affidavit apparently submitted by the Hindu girl said that her age is 18 years, while her birth certificate says she is 14
Read more
News Reports

Days after resigning from RJD, Raghuvansh Prasad Singh passes away, Lalu Yadav tweets condolences from jail

OpIndia Staff -
Raghuvansh Prasad Singh had recently resigned from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) while being lodged in AIIMS, Delhi, for COVID treatment.
Read more
News Reports

Model-turned-Congress leader Ria D’Souza claims she witnessed drug consumption in Bollywood parties, says the entire industry do drugs

OpIndia Staff -
Model Andria D'Souza, responding to a social media user, revealed that most people in the TV and film industry consume drugs
Read more
News Reports

Iran executes ace wrestler Navid Afkari over alleged murder during anti-govt protests

OpIndia Staff -
Navid Afkari was earlier sentenced to death for allegedly murdering a security guard during the anti-government protest in Iran in 2018
Read more
Media

Narendra Modi is a fascist

Nirwa Mehta -
When chief ministers of non-BJP-ruled states clamp down on freedom of press, it clearly means Prime Minister Modi is a fascist.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

243,811FansLike
450,879FollowersFollow
14,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com