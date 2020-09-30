Wednesday, September 30, 2020
‘In Yogi Adityanath’s state, sometimes police cars carrying culprits overturn’: BJP Leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Hathras case

In last 3 months, at least two incidents of UP police car transporting criminals flipping over, resulting in the deaths of culprits have taken place

OpIndia Staff
BJP leader Kailash Vijay vargiya assures justice, claiming in Adityanath's state, sometimes car carrying criminals get overturned
Kailash Vijayvargiya(L) and police car flipped over in Vikas Dubey case(R)
Speaking to the media on the Hathras rape case, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya assured that the culprits responsible for the incident will be punished for their actions. He referred to incidents of police cars overturning in Uttar Pradesh to assert that the accused, who have been arrested and sent for fast-track court, will be soon brought to justice.

In response to a question by a journalist about police negligence, Vijayvargiya said, “All the accused in the case have been arrested. They are sent to a fast-track court, which will send them to jail for their actions. We should have faith in the UP government, because in Yogi Adityanath’s state, sometimes police cars carrying culprits flip over.”

Vijayvargiya’s comments about cars overturning in Uttar Pradesh came in the context of the recent incidents where cars transporting criminals met with an accident, inevitably leading to their death or encounter.

Past incidents of toppling of UP police car while transporting criminals

In July this year, a history-sheeter named Vikas Dubey was eliminated by the UP police in an encounter while he was being transported to Kanpur from Madhya Pradesh. As per UP Police, the encounter broke out between Vikas Dubey and the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) after the gangster tried to flee. Reportedly, the police car toppled over after meeting with an accident. After the accident, Vikas Dubey tried to snatch the weapon of an injured policeman and attempted to flee. It was then that the police fired in retaliation, killing the gangster.

More recently, a couple of days ago, the UP police car overturned in Madhya Pradesh on its way to Lucknow. As per the reports, there were five passengers, one gangster named Feroz Ali, his brother-in-law and three police personnel in the car. The police personnel got injured while the arrested gangster died in the accident.

The Hathras incident

In what traspired on September 14, the victim had gone to the field to collect fodder when a group of men attacked her from behind. The teenager was dragged by a dupatta around her neck, which probably caused the spinal injuries, to a field where she was allegedly raped.

The accused, who was nabbed on Saturday, had tried to strangulate her to death as she resisted them. In the process, she had ended up biting her tongue and suffering a severe cut on it, police had said.

