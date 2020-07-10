Friday, July 10, 2020
Updated:

‘I will not go to attend his last rites’: Says the father of deceased gangster Vikas Dubey

"How will the administration run if police allow such criminals to live", said Vikas Dubey's father.

OpIndia Staff

Father of Vikas Dubey refuses to take part in son's last rites : Report
Father of Vikas Dubey (left), the deceased criminal (right)
On Friday, the father of gangster Vikas Dubey reacted to the news of his son’s death in an encounter with the Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh police. “It is for good if he is dead. If police encourage criminals like him, then how will the administration run?” the father of Dubey was heard as saying.

On being asked whether he will attend the cremation of his deceased son, the elderly man replied, ” I will not go to his funeral.” Reportedly, the family had refused to accept his body and had disowned Vikas Dubey. As per News 18, the father of the criminal had earlier stated that his son was innocent and that they would submit evidence, in his defence, in the court. Reports state that even Dubey’s mother has refused to accept the body of the deceased gangster.

As per the report, Vikas Dubey is survived by his parents, wife, and two sons. One of them is a minor and the other studies abroad. News 18 reported that the funeral would take place in the presence of the family and the police.

“Proud of UP police”, says the father of a martyred UP police officer

On Friday, Tirath Pal Singh, the father of police constable Jitendra Pal Singh, reportedly thanked the Yogi Aditya Nath-led-Uttar Pradesh government and the police administration, following the death of hardened criminal Vikas Dubey in an encounter. “I am proud of UP police”, Tirath Pal Singh stated. He added that the death of the slain criminal had brought peace to his soul. Jitendra Pal Singh was killed by Vikas Dubey last week when the criminal’s goons lad ambushed the UP Police team.

Vikas Dubey killed in encounter

The notorious gangster Vikas Dubey, who was arrested yesterday from Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, was killed in an encounter in Kanpur on Friday. According to the reports, the encounter broke out between Vikas Dubey and the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) after the gangster tried to flee. Reportedly, the police car met with an accident and the car overturned. After the accident, Vikas Dubey tried to snatch the weapon of injured policemen and attempted to flee. It was then that the police fired in retaliation, killing the gangster.

Vikas Dubey killed 8 policemen, injured 6 others

In a shocking incident, eight police personnel were killed and six cops were injured in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur during a police raid to nab the hardened criminal and murderer Vikas Dubey on July 2 late night. A team of 15-16 Uttar Pradesh police had carried out raids in search of criminal Vikas Dubey in Chaubepur in Kanpur. The police personnel were ambushed by Dubey’s men who were prepared with arms on the roof of a building and continuously shot at them. The criminals had already blocked the road with a JCB machine to prevent the policemen from escaping. The criminals managed to flee from the spot after killing the police personnel.

Searched termsVikas Dubey family, Vikas Dubey father, Vikas Dubey mother

