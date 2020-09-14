A month after Hindu rights activist Shivam Rawat had filed a complaint against ‘comedian’ Munawar Faruqui for derogatory comments against Hindu deities, he has alleged inaction on the part of the police. Rawat runs a Youtube channel named ‘Pen of Dharma.’

The complainant has informed that even after a month since the complaint was filed, a First Information Report (FIR) has not yet been lodged. Rawat stated that he had been following up on his complaint with the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Kishangarh police station. The SHO told him that the matter has been taken up by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) due to the sensitive nature of the case.

Sensitive cases take time, police justifies ‘inaction’ over complaint

The complainant has alleged that it took 10 days for the DCP to take cognisance of the matter. Shivam Rawat stated that he has been told that such cases need time. While speaking to Opindia, he said, “I can understand such things take time. But, four weeks have passed now.” He further continued, “My complaints are based on viral videos, which were trending on Twitter a few months ago. This case is neither one-sided nor based on propaganda. However, despite, all of this, the police are taking time to lodge the FIR.”

When inquired about the status of the case, Rawat alleged that he is told that the investigation will take time. “They don’t tell me about how long should I wait to get the FIR registered. Should I wait for 3-4 months or a year?”, he asked. “I agree that getting FIR registered is not an easy thing. But it cannot take this long. A complainant means that the processing of a case has begun. However, a real investigation commences only after an FIR is lodged.”

When Opindia contacted Kishangarh police station, they refused to comment on Rawat’s complaint. We also tried to reach out to the DCP but it was in vain.

Details of the complaint

In his complaint, Rawat emphasised how the comments made by Munawar Faruqui hurt the sentiments of millions of Hindus including him. In his complaint, Rawat has stated how Faruqui had used Bollywood songs to make crass, disrespectful remarks on Hindu gods and belief system.

Quoting comments made by Munawar Faruqui, Rawat implied that the so-called ‘comedian’ has deliberately hurt Hindus and their faith. Rawat also pointed out how he mocked the brutal massacre of Hindus in the Godhra carnage by claiming, “Marney ke baad jaltay hai na? (Hindus get burnt anyway after death).” He further emphasised that inaction against such miscreants has led to the repeated humiliation for the Hindu faith.

Earlier on being asked why he filed complaint against Munawar Faruqui now, the founder of ‘Pen of Dharma’ replied, “I was agitated after I watched the rap song made by Faruqi. Instead of apologising, he seems to challenge us that we cannot do anything about him or stop him from making derogatory comments about our Gods. As a practicing Hindu and a devotee of Lord Ram, I have come to realise that if such behaviour is left unchecked, it will only encourage others to display more of such Hindu hatred.”

Munawar Faruqi on 2002 Godhra Carnage

During a show in April, Munawar Faruqui mocked the 2002 Godhra carnage where 58 Hindus returning from Ayodhya were burnt alive by a Muslim mob. In a part of the clip that had gone viral on social media, one can hear him refer to the carnage as a fictional film ‘directed’ by Amit Shah and ‘produced’ by RSS.

“I was watching The Burning Train on TV. My father came and told me not to watch such nonsense and turned off the channel. I was like, ‘why so?’ He was like this is the video of Godhra kaand. And this is a news channel. I thought it is a movie directed by Amit Shah, produced by RSS… I don’t know…,” he said. Munawar Faruqui then referred to the news about 2002 Godhra carnage as ‘cartoon’.