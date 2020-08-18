Months after ‘comedian’ Munawar Faruqui mocked Godhra riots, insulted Hindu gods and was seen blaming RSS for the Godhra massacre of Hindus, a Hindu rights activist Shivam Rawat had filed a complaint against him with the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Kishangarh police station.

Earlier too, there were several complaints filed against Faruqui for hurting Hindu sentiments and mocking religious beliefs of Hindus via his stand up shows.

Activist files complaint seeking action against Faruqui

Shivam Rawat, the founder of Pen of Dharma, had filed a complaint with the SHO of the Kishangarh police station in Delhi. In his complaint, Rawat emphasised how the comments made by Faruqui hurt the sentiments of millions of Hindus including him. In his complaint, Rawat has stated how Faruqui had used Bollywood songs to make crass, disrespectful remarks on Hindu gods and belief system.

Copy of the police complaint by Shivam Rawat (Page 1)

Quoting comments made by Faruqui, Rawat implied that the so-called ‘comedian’ has deliberately hurt Hindus and their faith. Rawat also pointed out how he mocked the brutal massacre of Hindus in the Godhra carnage by claiming, “Marney ke baad jaltay hai na? (Hindus get burnt anyway after death).” He further emphasised that inaction against such miscreants has led to the repeated humiliation for the Hindu faith.

Copy of the police complaint by Shivam Rawat (Page 2)

Shivam Rawat had made a detailed video on his Youtube channel, ‘Pen of Dharma’ about how Munawar’s actions had hurt the sentiments on Hindus.

Shivam Rawat speaks to Opindia

When OpIndia spoke to the Shivam Rawat about his decision to take the legal route against the ‘comedian’, he informed, “earlier, I used to debunk claims on social media or write articles exposing Hinduphobia. However, now, we have received the support of a few eminent lawyers. We have therefore chosen to take legal action against them. I do not believe in violence or taking law into my own hands.”

On being asked why he filed complaint against Munawar Faruqi now, the founder of ‘Pen of Dharma’ replied, “I was agitated after I watched the rap song made by Faruqi. Instead of apologising, he seems to challenge us that we cannot do anything about him or stop him from making derogatory comments about our Gods. As a practicing Hindu and a devotee of Lord Ram, I have come to realise that if such behaviour is left unchecked, it will only encourage others to display more of such Hindu hatred.”

Muslim mobs burn police stations, MLAs house over a Facebook post that allegedly insulted Mohammad

Comedians and so-called entertainers have long been habitually offending Hindus and the Hindu faith by making crass comments, insulting remarks and often even blatantly derogatory depictions in the name of ‘freedom of expression’. However, the same people never even dare to do the same against other faiths because the repercussions are heavy, even brutal.

Recently, a violent Muslim mob in Bengaluru had attacked the DJ Halli and KG Halli police stations and burned them down. The mob had also attacked the residence of a sitting MLA because a young relative of the MLA had shared a Facebook post that was allegedly derogatory to Prophet Mohammad.

Last year, former Hindu Mahasabha activist Kamlesh Tiwari was murdered in his own house by two Islamist fanatics because of a remark he had made against Mohammad in 2015.