The Railway Recruitment Control Board (RRB) today announced that recruitment exams for three categories of railway vacancies will be conducted from December 15, 2020.

रेलवे में विभिन्न पदों की सभी 3 श्रेणियों के लिये भर्ती प्रक्रिया के आवेदनों की जांच पूर्ण की जा चुकी है, विभिन्न पदों पर भर्ती के लिये परीक्षाओं का आयोजन 15 दिसंबर से शुरु किया जायेगा। pic.twitter.com/FUqXkfjxl7 — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) September 5, 2020

The applications were invited against vacancies in various categories before the corona breakout. The vacancies were notified against One Lakh Forty Thousand Six Hundred Forty positions in three categories, Non-Technical Popular Categories, Isolated and Ministerial Categories and Level 1 Categories. The total number of applications received against these vacancies is 2.42 Crore. All the applications had already been scrutinised but the examinations could not be held due to the pandemic situation.

However, considering successful conduct of the NEET-JEE examinations, now the Railway is planning to conduct the recruitment examinations in the 3 categories through a computer-based test from December 15, 2020, as told by an official. The detailed schedule will soon be announced regarding the examination.

The JEE examinations were conducted by the Centre earlier this week amidst strict protocols. The examination was held after the Supreme court passed an order allowing the Centre to conduct the exams.