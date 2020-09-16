Rajasthan Congress just can’t catch a breath it seems. Just when the smoke had finally settled after the Sachin Pilot vs Ashok Gehlot fight, one Congress MLA Bharat Singh Kundanpur has written to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot demanding removal of ‘most corrupt’ minister. However, in his letter he has not named this ‘most corrupt’ minister. The letter was shared by BJP Rajasthan chief Satish Poonia.

“This minister is a mafia of corruption. I don’t want to name the person,” he wrote in his letter. He however, did hint that earlier too Gehlot had removed this particular minister when Gehlot was the Chief Minister. Apparently, during his earlier tenure as Rajasthan Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot had removed Pramod Jain Bhaya after cabinet reshuffle in November 2011. In October 2019, he had also resigned demanding removal of the ‘corrupt’ minister. Even then he had not named anyone.

Kundanpur is quite fond of writing letters to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. In May 2020 he wrote to Gehlot claiming that alcohol will kill coronavirus in throat and urged him to open liquor stores amid nation-wide lockdown. Later, in June, he also sought withdrawal of COVID-19 awareness message during phone calls because it was ‘quite long’. In a letter to Union Ministry, Kundanpur had written that since a lot of time is spent listening to this message, ‘ears have become sick of listening to it’. Often seen as Gehlot critic, he had also questioned Gehlot government’s move to move the MLAs to a resort at the height of Gehlot vs Pilot battle.

Three-time MLA Pramod Jain Bhaya is Cabinet Minister Mining and GauPalan in the Rajasthan government.