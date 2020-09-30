A gangrape has been reported in Baran, Rajasthan. As per the reports, two minor girls were abducted from Baran. The accused took the girls to Kota, Jaipur, and Ajmer. As per a report in Zee News, they were allegedly gang-raped for three days.

According to the report, the girls’ father informed the police about the incident and took them to the girls. Police brought the girls and one minor accused to the police station. The father has urged police to help him get justice. When the girls tried to tell police officers about the incident, the accused threatened to kill them in front of the police.

More details are awaited as the investigation is underway.