Seed Corporation Vice-Chairman and Minister Rajeshwar Singh has received a threat on his life. Singh alleged that Shakeel Ahmed, assistant store officer of Seed Development Corporation, threatened to kill him and said that he would suffer the same fate as Hindu leader Kamlesh Tiwari. Singh filed a complaint at Bakshi Talab police station, after which the Police filed FIR and initiated an investigation against Shakeel Ahmed.

As per the reports, on 19th September, Rajeshwar Singh went to inspect the warehouse of Seed Corporation in the BKT area. Assistant store officer Shakeel Ahmed was not present at the warehouse. Project Officer AK Rao called Shakeel eight times and asked him to report at the warehouse. Singh said in a statement that he was there for two and a half hours. After listening to several excuses, including he was on the way, the car has been punctured and even claiming he is in his office, Singh finally talked to Ahmed on the phone.

Ahmed threatened Singh would die like Kamlesh Tiwari

Singh alleged that Shakeel abused him on the phone. Ahmed warned him to stop his investigation in the warehouse records, or he will die like Kamlesh Tiwari. Singh alleged that Shakeel was confident nothing could happen to him. The minister said his team had found a scam of over Rs 56 crores so far in the seed reserves. He believes he will find a scam in BKT seed warehouse records as well.

Investigation against Ahmed

As per police, a case has been filed against Shakeel Ahmed under Sections 504, 506, and 507 of IPC. Once the police finish investigation, they will arrest Ahmed as per law.

Death of Kamlesh Tiwari

- Advertisement -

Kamlesh Tiwari, a former Hindu Mahasabha leader, was assassinated at his Lucknow office by Ashfaq and Moinuddin from Surat in October 2019. Tiwari was arrested in 2017 for over his remarks against Prophet Muhammad. It was revealed by the Police that his remarks led to his murder in 2019.