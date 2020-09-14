Monday, September 14, 2020
Home Law Central Govt opposes same sex marriages in Delhi HC, 'We have to look at...
LawNews Reports
Updated:

Central Govt opposes same sex marriages in Delhi HC, ‘We have to look at the petition with an open mind’ Court says

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that he opposed the petition. He argued that same sex marriages are not recognised by our laws and culture.

OpIndia Staff
Sam sex marriage petition in Delhi High Court
Image Credit: griswoldhomecare.com
10

A petition was filed in the Delhi High Court seeking recognition for same sex marriages under the Hindu Marriage Act. The petitioners argued that the Act does not bar same sex marriages marriages claiming that it does not specify that marriage ought to be between a man and a woman. The matter was taken up by the Court on Monday.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the central government, said that he opposed the petition. He argued that homosexual marriages are not recognised by our laws and culture. He said that the Hindu Marriage Act itself does not recognise same sex marriages. As per law, marriage is only between a husband and a wife’, he argued.

The Court responded saying that it has to look at the matter at hand with an open mind and not the position as stated by law saying that changes are happening across the world. SG Tushar Mehta, however, maintained that the petition does not even deserve the filing of an affidavit. The matter concluded with the Court directing the petitioners to place on record all those people who have been affected by the non-registration of such marriages at the next hearing.

The petition has been filed by Abhijit Iyer Mitra, Gopi Shankar M, Giti Thadani and G Oorvasi and it is argued that denial of the Right to Marry is in violation of the Right to Equality and Right to Life as guaranteed by the Indian Constitution.

- Advertisement -

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsdelhi high court
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

OpIndia Explains

Umar Khalid was not arrested only for his provocative speech: What we know so far about role of Umar Khalid in Delhi anti-Hindu riots

Nupur J Sharma -
From the association between Umar Khalid and Tahir Hussain, one can even argue that Umar Khalid had a significant role to play in the murder of Ankit Sharma.
Read more
News Reports

On Hindi Diwas, veteran actor Dharmendra shares his love for languages through this clip, wins the Internet

OpIndia Staff -
14th September is celebrated as Hindi Diwas and veteran actor Dharmendra shared his love for the language in the best possible way.
Read more

Former JNU student Umar Khalid’s arrest in Delhi riots case triggers a meltdown among liberals

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Umar Khalid has been slapped with Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for his alleged role in the Delhi riots that convulsed the national capital earlier this year

Nutella says they are ‘not halal’, Muslim fans try and convince themselves that they are not haram, just not halal certified

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
Nutella USA, while responding to a question on Twitter clarified that their product is not halal.

Navy veteran was beaten up but not Kangana Ranaut, it proves Shiv Sena respects women – ‘supporter’ Nassar Abdullah on Aaj Tak

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Host Anjana Kashyap rebuked Nassar Abdullah saying "I have never heard anything more absurd and ridiculous than this. What are you even saying?

Ram Jethmalani Memorial Lecture: India’s top legal minds discuss ‘trial by media’ and the need for controlling measures to hold news channels accountable

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Pros and cons of trial by media was the topic for the first Ram Jethmalani Memorial Lecture Series hosted by NewsX

Recently Popular

Entertainment

Dandekar sisters, celebrity stylist mysteriously delete their ‘Release Rhea’ Instagram post

OpIndia Staff -
Farhan Akhtar's girlfriend Shibani and her sister Anusha Dandekar, who had put up social media post demanding Rhea Chakraborty's release from NCB custody, have now mysteriously deleted their posts.
Read more
News Reports

Mahesh Bhatt wanted to name him Mohammad, says his son Rahul Bhatt, whom 26/11 conspirator David Headley wanted to recruit to ISI

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Bhatt had claimed that Mahesh never considered him like his son and wanted to name him ‘Mohammad.’
Read more
News Reports

NCB to summon 25 Bollywood celebrities as Rhea Chakraborty reveals Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet consumed drugs, Karan Johar’s party under scanner

OpIndia Staff -
In her statement to NCB, Rhea Chakraborty had reportedly accepted her role in procuring drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput
Read more
News Reports

Nehru got AIIMS made, then why is Sonia Gandhi going abroad for ‘routine medical checkup’, netizens ask Shashi Tharoor

OpIndia Staff -
Shashi Tharoor faces criticism after Sonia Gandhi travels abroad for treatment as he had slammed Amit Shah for treatment in pvt hospital
Read more
News Reports

Chinese Virologist Li Meng-Yan says she has evidence to prove that Coronavirus was made in Wuhan lab

OpIndia Staff -
Virologist Li Meng-Yan had earlier claimed that China and WHO knew about the coronavirus long before they cautioned the world about it
Read more
News Reports

Man’s hand chopped off because of ‘786’ tattoo? Read how ‘liberals’ tried to shield a man accused of molesting a minor

OpIndia Staff -
In past few days, 'liberals' have taken to social media to claim that a man, 28-year-old Akhlaq Salami, was a victim of a hate crime. They claimed that his hand was 'chopped off' because it was tattooed with '786', the numerical equivalent of the Arabic phrase 'Bismillah' in Islam.
Read more

Latest News

Law

Central Govt opposes same sex marriages in Delhi HC, ‘We have to look at the petition with an open mind’ Court says

OpIndia Staff -
A petition was filed in the Delhi High Court seeking recognition for same sex marriages under the Hindu Marriage Act.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: POCSO accused runs away from custody when police vehicle stops at petrol pump in Lakhimpur Kheri

OpIndia Staff -
ASP Lakhimpur Kheri, Arun Kumar Singh said that policemen been deployed and combing is being done to nab the accused.
Read more
Social Media

Rana Ayyub is ‘male’? Netizens poke fun after ‘journalist’ shares COVID-19 negative test report

Jinit Jain -
Rana Ayyub had posted a COVID-19 negative test report on Twitter where the gender column had mentioned 'male'
Read more
News Reports

Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal resident Salman Khan throws a stray dog off the bridge, smiles and poses for camera

OpIndia Staff -
Salman Khan had been on the run ever since he found out that the police authorities were looking for him.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Umar Khalid was not arrested only for his provocative speech: What we know so far about role of Umar Khalid in Delhi anti-Hindu riots

Nupur J Sharma -
From the association between Umar Khalid and Tahir Hussain, one can even argue that Umar Khalid had a significant role to play in the murder of Ankit Sharma.
Read more
News Reports

On Hindi Diwas, veteran actor Dharmendra shares his love for languages through this clip, wins the Internet

OpIndia Staff -
14th September is celebrated as Hindi Diwas and veteran actor Dharmendra shared his love for the language in the best possible way.
Read more
News Reports

Former JNU student Umar Khalid’s arrest in Delhi riots case triggers a meltdown among liberals

OpIndia Staff -
Umar Khalid has been slapped with Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for his alleged role in the Delhi riots that convulsed the national capital earlier this year
Read more
News Reports

Bengaluru woman who had ‘gone missing’ from COVID-19 ambulance had staged ‘kidnapping’ to get away from husband: Police

OpIndia Staff -
The Bengaluru police claimed that the woman who had staged her own kidnapping has called to police from Delhi and confirmed that she was not kidnapped.
Read more
News Reports

28-year-old biker dies after a metro rail barricading falls in Mumbai, video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
The biker and his pillion rider came under the wheels of a truck coming at speed from behind.
Read more
Social Media

Nutella says they are ‘not halal’, Muslim fans try and convince themselves that they are not haram, just not halal certified

OpIndia Staff -
Nutella USA, while responding to a question on Twitter clarified that their product is not halal.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

243,882FansLike
451,414FollowersFollow
14,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com