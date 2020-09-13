Sunday, September 13, 2020
Home Law Petition in Delhi High Court demands recognition for homosexual marriages under the Hindu Marriage...
LawNews Reports
Updated:

Petition in Delhi High Court demands recognition for homosexual marriages under the Hindu Marriage Act

The petitioners claim that HMA permits any two Hindus to solemnise their marriage and therefore, homosexuals should also have the right to marry and have their marriages recognised.

OpIndia Staff
Petition filed in Delhi high court for recognition of same sex marriage
Image Credit: UN
5

A petition has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking the recognition of same sex marriages under the Hindu Marriage Act. The petition has been filed by Abhijit Iyer Mitra, Gopi Shankar M, Giti Thadani and G Oorvasi and the matter will be heard by Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan.

The petitioners claim that Hindu Marriage Act permits any two Hindus to solemnise their marriage and therefore, homosexuals should also have the right to marry and have their marriages recognised.

“That it is further submitted that despite the fact that there is absolutely no statutory bar under the Hindu Marriage Act of 1955 and the Special Marriage Act of 1956 against gay marriage, the same are not being registered throughout the country and also in Delhi,” the plea claims. “As a result of the same, there are many benefits that would otherwise be available to heterosexual married couples that are not available to them,” it stated.

The claim that Act does not mandate that a marriage is between a man and a woman appears to be unfounded. Section 5(iii) clearly mentions that a marriage between two Hindus can be solemnised if the groom is 21 years old and the bride is 18 years old at the minimum. It is a clear indication that the Act recognises marriage only between a man and a woman.

Section 5 of the Hindu Marriage Act
- Advertisement -

The petition filed by advocates Mukesh Sharma and Raghav Awasthi states, “…the non-recognition of the rights of gay couples, especially when their sexuality has been recognised as such as valid by the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India is violative of various provisions of the Constitution of India as well as various conventions that India as a sovereign State is signatory to.”

“That Right to Marry is also stated under Human Rights Charter within the meaning of the right to start a family. The Right to Marry is a universal right and it is available to everyone irrespective of their sexual orientation and gender identity,” it added. The petition also argued that denial of the Right to Marry is in violation of the Right to Equality and Right to Life as guaranteed by the Indian Constitution.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termssame sex marriage
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Mahesh Bhatt wanted to name him Mohammad, says his son Rahul Bhatt, whom 26/11 conspirator David Headley wanted to recruit to ISI

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Bhatt had claimed that Mahesh never considered him like his son and wanted to name him ‘Mohammad.’
Read more
News Reports

Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill normalises casteism through ‘joke’, deletes tweet after getting called out by netizens

OpIndia Staff -
Congress spokesperson Shergill shares joke with casteist slur, later deletes after backlash.
Read more

On this day, seven years ago, BJP declared Narendra Modi as PM candidate. I never thought he’d win

Opinions Nirwa Mehta -
13th September, 2013, just few months ahead of 2014 Lok Sabha elections, then BJP President Rajnath Singh held a press conference in New Delhi. He was accompanied with the then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi.

Nehru got AIIMS made, then why is Sonia Gandhi going abroad for ‘routine medical checkup’, netizens ask Shashi Tharoor

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Shashi Tharoor faces criticism after Sonia Gandhi travels abroad for treatment as he had slammed Amit Shah for treatment in pvt hospital

Days after resigning from RJD, Raghuvansh Prasad Singh passes away, Lalu Yadav tweets condolences from jail

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Raghuvansh Prasad Singh had recently resigned from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) while being lodged in AIIMS, Delhi, for COVID treatment.

Narendra Modi is a fascist

Media Nirwa Mehta -
When chief ministers of non-BJP-ruled states clamp down on freedom of press, it clearly means Prime Minister Modi is a fascist.

Recently Popular

News Reports

NCB to summon 25 Bollywood celebrities as Rhea Chakraborty reveals Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet consumed drugs, Karan Johar’s party under scanner

OpIndia Staff -
In her statement to NCB, Rhea Chakraborty had reportedly accepted her role in procuring drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput
Read more
Entertainment

Dandekar sisters, celebrity stylist mysteriously delete their ‘Release Rhea’ Instagram post

OpIndia Staff -
Farhan Akhtar's girlfriend Shibani and her sister Anusha Dandekar, who had put up social media post demanding Rhea Chakraborty's release from NCB custody, have now mysteriously deleted their posts.
Read more
News Reports

25 Bollywood celebrities named by Rhea and Showik in their interrogation by NCB for involvement in drug dealing: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The NCB has so far arrested 9 people in the drug case, including Rhea and her brother Showik.
Read more
Politics

I enjoyed this cartoon of a veteran-beating shameless opportunist-in-chief ‘CM’: BJP MP shares the Uddhav Thackeray cartoon

OpIndia Staff -
Sharing the 'offensive' cartoon, the BJP MP said he enjoyed the cartoon of a "woman-bullying, veteran-beating shameless opportunist-in-chief" Uddhav Thackeray.
Read more
News Reports

Chinese Virologist Li Meng-Yan says she has evidence to prove that Coronavirus was made in Wuhan lab

OpIndia Staff -
Virologist Li Meng-Yan had earlier claimed that China and WHO knew about the coronavirus long before they cautioned the world about it
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena asks cable TV operators to stop airing Republic Bharat channel because it is insulting Uddhav Thackeray

OpIndia Staff -
In a letter issued on Thursday, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena has asked the cable TV operators to stop airing Republic Bharat channel immediately.
Read more

Latest News

Law

Petition in Delhi High Court demands recognition for homosexual marriages under the Hindu Marriage Act

OpIndia Staff -
A petition has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking the recognition of same sex marriages under the Hindu Marriage Act.
Read more
Crime

Rajasthan: Mehboob Qureshi caught beating and abusing a minor to exorcise spirits from her body, absconds after police begins investigation

OpIndia Staff -
The minor girl can also be heard shouting and screaming as Mehboob Qureshi abused her in the name of exorcism.
Read more
News Reports

Mahesh Bhatt wanted to name him Mohammad, says his son Rahul Bhatt, whom 26/11 conspirator David Headley wanted to recruit to ISI

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Bhatt had claimed that Mahesh never considered him like his son and wanted to name him ‘Mohammad.’
Read more
News Reports

“Governor listened to me like a daughter”, actress Kangana Ranaut meets Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut meets Maharashtra governor and tells him about the unjest treatment she received from the state government
Read more
Opinions

The shameful indifference shown by the Church towards Sister Lucy and the necessity of questioning the need for nunneries in India

Guest Author -
Sister Lucy had to go through an ordeal to make sure her complaint was heard. Her FIR complaint was deliberately acted upon slowly.
Read more
News Reports

Shia shopkeeper gunned down in broad daylight in Pakistan amidst rising anti-Shia sentiments

OpIndia Staff -
A Shia shopkeeper in Kohat city in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan was gunned down by an unidentified miscreant
Read more
Political History of India

How the sad demise of a Holy Seer brought back the memory of Indira Gandhi’s blatant abuse of power

Sharad Yadav -
Shri Kesavananda Bharti Sripadagalavaru, a prominent spiritual leader, left for his heavenly abode on Sunday, September 6th.
Read more
News Reports

Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill normalises casteism through ‘joke’, deletes tweet after getting called out by netizens

OpIndia Staff -
Congress spokesperson Shergill shares joke with casteist slur, later deletes after backlash.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: Imran Khan’s attempts to woo FATF face hurdles from opposition parties over fears of misuse of laws against them

OpIndia Staff -
Imran Khan govt could not pass laws aimed at removing Pakistan from FATF grey list due to non-cooperation by opposition parties
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: BJP worker Ganesh Roy found hanging from a tree, family alleges murder by TMC workers

OpIndia Staff -
BJP worker Ganesh Roy was found dead hanging from a tree in Goghat in West Bengal, his family has accused TMC of the murder
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

243,822FansLike
451,043FollowersFollow
14,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com