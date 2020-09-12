Saturday, September 12, 2020
Hours after Mumbai Police arrested six Shiv Sena workers for assaulting former Navy officer, they manage to secure bail

On Friday, a veteran of the Indian Navy – Madan Sharma was attacked by Shiv Sena goons in Maharashtra on Friday for sharing a cartoon on WhatsApp.

OpIndia Staff
Shiv Sena goons released on bail
Hours after Mumbai Police had arrested six Shiv Sena goons for attacking a 65-year-old former Navy officer for sharing a satirical cartoon on WhatsApp, all six men were released on bail on Saturday.

According to the reports, Shiv Sena leader Kamlesh Kadam and five others were granted bail just a day after they had brutally assaulted Madan Sharma for sharing an image that had allegedly mocked Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. After they obtained bail, they were released from the Samta Police Station.

The six accused were arrested by Mumbai police overnight after an FIR was registered in connection with the incident. Following the release, Mumbai Police said that the accused were charged under bailable sections and hence they could easily secure a bail.

Retired naval officer Madan Sharma, who was brutally assaulted by Shiv Sena goons, had registered a case against them on Friday at Samta Nagar Police Station. In the FIR, Sharma had stated that he was attacked by Shiv Sena workers earlier in the day for sharing a cartoon that had taken a dig at Maharashtra Chief Minister and Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

BJP protests against the release of all six accused

Following the release of Shiv Sena goons by the Mumbai Police, the opposition party BJP held protest against the release of the accused.

Meanwhile, the daughter of the accused also joined the sit-in protest against the Maharashtra government for the early release of Shiv Sena leaders who are accused of attacking the former Navy officers.

Navy veteran brutally attacked by Shiv Sena goons for sharing Uddhav Thackeray cartoon

On Friday, a veteran of the Indian Navy – Madan Sharma was attacked by Shiv Sena goons in Maharashtra on Friday for sharing a cartoon on WhatsApp.

The WhatsApp forward was allegedly a satirical cartoon featuring Uddhav Thackeray and his allies Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi.

In the CCTV footage of the incident that has gone viral on social media, one can see how the veteran was brutally attacked by a bunch of goons.

Speaking to the media after the incident, Madan Sharma had said that he had received a phone call from an unknown person earlier in the day. A person, who identified himself as Kamlesh Kadam, had asked him to come down at his society’s gate.

As Sharma reached the gate, Kadam and other Shiv Sena goons attacked him brutally and injured him. They assaulted me, punched me and kicked me. My right eye sustained injuries, Sharma had said.

