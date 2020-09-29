The Modi government has introduced major reforms in the agriculture sector with the passing of three crucial farm bills in the Parliament. The Centre has addressed the primary concerns of the farmers regarding market availability and fair pricing of their produce through the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.

However, the Congress party and several other opposition parties have been opposed to the farm reforms. With organised protests in Punjab and Harayana, the grand old party is trying to create an impression of mass agitation against the farm bills. As a part of its political agenda, Congress supremo Sonia Gandhi has directed the Congress-ruled States to find ways to override the Central reforms in the farming sector under Article 254(2) of the Indian Constitution.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal informed, “Hon’ble Congress President has asked Congress-ruled states to explore the possibilities to pass laws in their states under Article 254(2) of the Constitution, which allows the state legislatures to pass a law to override a Central law.”

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi (in file pic) has appealed to all Congress-ruled states to explore possibilities of bypassing these tyrannical legislations by passing laws so that farmers could be spared from grave injustice done by the Centre: Congress https://t.co/zJFBxRwYAh pic.twitter.com/UIan4WsIMH — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2020

The provisions of Article 254(2)

The Article 254(2) of the Constitution states, “Where a law made by the Legislature of a State with respect to one of the matters enumerated in the concurrent List contains any provision repugnant to the provisions of an earlier law made by Parliament or any existing law with respect to that matter, then, the law so made by the Legislature of such State shall, if it has been reserved for the consideration of the President and has received his assent, prevail in that State.”

Congress party to observe ‘Kisan-Mazdoor Bachao Divas’

The Congress party has planned to observe Kisan-Mazdoor Bachao Divas on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary (Gandhi Jayanthi) on October 2. The party will hold demonstrations and marches at legislative assemblies and district headquarters in the country.

Congress will observe ‘Kisan-Mazdoor Bachao Divas’ on October 2 by holding dharnas and marches at every assembly and district headquarters across the country, the party says — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2020

Meanwhile, TN Prathapan, a Congress MP from Kerala, has moved the Supreme Court, challenging the constitutional validity of the farm bills. Punjab CM Amarinder Singh stated that the party would protest and explore legal options against the farm bill. While Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has submitted a memorandum to Governor Kalraj Mishra and President Ram Nath Kovind, Chattisgarh CM Bhupesh Bhagel is planning to pass a resolution in the legislative assembly.