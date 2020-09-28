Youth Congress workers bring tractor in truck, set it on fire, shout slogans for Bhagat Singh. Watch video

Punjab Youth Congress workers on Monday brought a tractor on a truck to mark protests against the various Agriculture Acts and set it on fire shouting Bhagat Singh slogans.

#WATCH: Punjab Youth Congress workers stage a protest against the farm laws near India Gate in Delhi. A tractor was also set ablaze. pic.twitter.com/iA5z6WLGXR — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2020

The incident took place near India Gate in New Delhi. Today is also birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary freedom fighter.

It may be noted that in January this year, at Rahul Gandhi’s Yuva Akrosh Rally in Rajasthan, the college students were brought there to fill in as crowd by telling them that they were going to dance party.