Saturday, September 12, 2020
Home News Reports Here is what Suresh Chavhanke said during Sudarshan News' first episode on 'UPSC Jihad'
News Reports
Updated:

Here is what Suresh Chavhanke said during Sudarshan News’ first episode on ‘UPSC Jihad’

Suresh Chavhanke also spoke out against the critics who slammed him for raising questions against the civil services. He said that in this country, no one is above criticism.

OpIndia Staff
Here is what Suresh Chavhanke said during Sudarshan News' first episode on 'UPSC Jihad'
Suresh Chavhanke
5

Sudarshan News aired its first episode on the ‘UPSC Jihad’ which embroiled the channel in great controversy recently. Editor-in-Chief Suresh Chavhanke spoke on the unfair advantage that members of the Muslim community have over non-Muslim citizens of the country in recruitment to civil services and also spoke on the links between the Zakat Foundation with Islamist organisations.

Unfair Benefits to Muslim Community

Suresh Chavhanke said during the show that Rs. 1 lakh is granted to members of the minority community through the Udaan Yojana to crack entrance exams for UPSC while Hindus do not receive any such benefits. Similarly, for gazetted posts in state public service commission (PSC), the minority community receives Rs. 50,000 and for non-gazetted posts in state PSC and SSC exams, they receive Rs. 25,000.

Source: Sudarshan News

Sudarshan News also revealed that the overwhelming majority of those availing the benefits of the schemes for the minority community are Muslims. After the Muslim community, Christians come a distinct second; followed by Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis respectively.

Source: Sudarshan News

The other unfair advantages that Muslim candidates appearing for civil services receive are higher number of attempts and higher upper limit for the age of candidates. Suresh Chavhanke said that some Muslims take advantage of OBC categories and are included in them. Consequently, a Hindu can appear for the civil services till 32 years of age, Chavhanke said, while Muslims can appear for the exams till 35 years of age. Also, Hindus can make only 6 attempts while Muslims can make 9.

The Urdu Advantage and Interviews

- Advertisement -

Suresh Chavhanke said in the episode that the rate of success for candidates who opt for Urdu is disproportionately high when compared to other languages. For instance, in the year 2011, the success rate for Urdu candidates was 40.9% while the same for Sanskrit and Hindu were 11.8% and 13.1% respectively. In 2017, the success rates for Urdu, Sanskrit and Hindu were 19.2%, 7.1% and 7.1% respectively.

Source: Sudarshan

The Sudarshan News editor said that in Urdu, the question paper is prepared by people from the same community, the answer sheets are checked by the same community and those who choose the language also belong to the same community. Suresh Chavhanke also revealed that Muslims on an average score higher than non-Muslims in interviews, which is bound to attract suspicion as assessment during interviews can be highly subjective.

Source: Sudarshan

In 2018, the difference in the marks for interviews between Muslims and non-Muslims was as high as 9.5 per cent. A similar trend has followed since 2013. Suresh Chavhanke also gave the example of Shah Faesal, the infamous Kashmiri bureaucrat who had quit in protest against the Modi government, who had secured the top rank solely due to his superior marks in interviews.

The Zakat Foundation and Islamist Links

The episode also spoke on the Zakat Foundation’s links to Islamist organisations and radical Islamic preacher Zakir Naik. He mentioned Zafar Hussain Qureshi, the Zakat functionary who has links to Zakir Naik and various other Islamist organisations. Zakat Foundation helps Muslims get recruited into civil services. They believe that bureaucrats rule the country and through the civil services, Muslims could capture the PMO and all other ministries. We had reported on the matter in detail.

Source: Sudarshan

Suresh Chavhanke also spoke out against the critics who slammed him for raising questions against the civil services. He said that in this country, no one is above criticism. From the Courts to the laws passed by the Parliament, everyone and everything is criticised. Therefore, there is no reason why the civil services should be beyond reproach. He said that asking such questions was his right and answering them was the duty of authorities.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsUPSC Jihad
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘Will be denied heaven if he worships other gods’: Islamic preacher Mujahid Balussery calls for turning Kerala into Islamic Caliphate in 10 years

OpIndia Staff -
Mujahid Balussery has once again come under the scanner for making a clarion call for turning the Kerala into an Islamic state
Read more
News Reports

‘Kafir Kafir Shia Kafir’: Sunni extremists of Sipah Sahaba lead anti-Shia ‘protests’ in Karachi, pelt stones

OpIndia Staff -
In a video, Sunni extremists associated with Sipah Sahaba can be seen pelting stones at an Imambargah during their demonstrations in Karachi against Shias
Read more

Watch: Rajdeep ‘Vulture’ Sardesai reminded on his own channel of a time when he said terror attack against Parliament was a ‘great day’

Media OpIndia Staff -
Recalling the tragic Parliament Attacks of 2001, Rajdeep Sardesai stated, "It was a great day. We are like vultures. We feed on these moments.”

Embarrassment for Shiv Sena as Bombay HC says it has no right to ask Cable operators to ban Republic TV: Here are the details

Media OpIndia Staff -
In a massive embarrassment to Shiv Sena, the Bombay High Court on Friday observed that party's affiliate Shiv Cable Sena was not a 'statutory body' to interfere or supersede Republic TV's contract with its cable network operators.

Journalist Bilal Farooqi arrested, put behind bars for speaking against Pakistan Army: Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Pakistani journalist with the Express Tribune named Bilal Farooqi was arrested by the Defence police from Defence Housing Authority (DHA) neighbourhood area in Karachi.

On a day Chinese mouthpiece editor taunts Indian Army over food, Rahul Gandhi questions why different food is served to jawans and officers

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Global Times seems to be sharing an unfaltering understanding with the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi

Recently Popular

News Reports

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena asks cable TV operators to stop airing Republic Bharat channel because it is insulting Uddhav Thackeray

OpIndia Staff -
In a letter issued on Thursday, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena has asked the cable TV operators to stop airing Republic Bharat channel immediately.
Read more
News Reports

Navy veteran brutally attacked by Shiv Sena goons for satirical WhatsApp forward mocking Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi

OpIndia Staff -
A veteran of the Indian Navy was attacked by Shiv Sena goons in Maharashtra on Friday for sharing a cartoon on WhatsApp.
Read more
News Reports

25 Bollywood celebrities named by Rhea and Showik in their interrogation by NCB for involvement in drug dealing: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The NCB has so far arrested 9 people in the drug case, including Rhea and her brother Showik.
Read more
Entertainment

Broken moral compass: How the media came together to defend Netflix’s paedophile movie ‘Cuties’

K Bhattacharjee -
Netflix's Cuties has been slammed by people across the board for the sexualisation of children but the media has continued to defend it.
Read more
Social Media

BJP’s Nilesh Rane targets Aaditya Thackeray over alleged Instagram image from Cambodia street known for narcotics and underage prostitution

OpIndia Staff -
Nilesh Rane had shared some screenshots claiming that Aaditya Thackeray had posted an image from Pub street in Cambodia in his alleged private Instagram account.
Read more
Politics

I enjoyed this cartoon of a veteran-beating shameless opportunist-in-chief ‘CM’: BJP MP shares the Uddhav Thackeray cartoon

OpIndia Staff -
Sharing the 'offensive' cartoon, the BJP MP said he enjoyed the cartoon of a "woman-bullying, veteran-beating shameless opportunist-in-chief" Uddhav Thackeray.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

J-K: Restoration of centuries-old Raghunath Temple in Srinagar begins almost 3 decades after terrorists vandalised and burnt it down

OpIndia Staff -
Historic Raghunath temple in Srinagar was vandalised and burnt down by Islamic terrorists in the early 1990s
Read more
News Reports

Hours after Mumbai Police arrested six Shiv Sena workers for assaulting former Navy officer, they manage to secure bail

OpIndia Staff -
Following the release of Shiv Sena goons by the Mumbai Police, the opposition party BJP hold protest against the release of the accused
Read more
News Reports

Here is what Suresh Chavhanke said during Sudarshan News’ first episode on ‘UPSC Jihad’

OpIndia Staff -
In the first episode of 'UPSC Jihad' on Sudarshan News, Suresh Chavhanke said that questioning the civil services was his right.
Read more
News Reports

Bombay High Court allows activist Sunaina Holey to approach the court in case of any urgency, assures immunity from arrest for two weeks

OpIndia Staff -
The court directed the police to serve a notice of minimum 48 hours in case they intended to arrest Sunaina Holey
Read more
News Reports

‘Will be denied heaven if he worships other gods’: Islamic preacher Mujahid Balussery calls for turning Kerala into Islamic Caliphate in 10 years

OpIndia Staff -
Mujahid Balussery has once again come under the scanner for making a clarion call for turning the Kerala into an Islamic state
Read more
News Reports

China hands over 5 Indian nationals who had gone missing from Arunachal Pradesh, were hunters and not Indian Army personnel

OpIndia Staff -
After days of speculation, the Indian Army said that the Chinese PLA has handed over all the 5 individuals to them.
Read more
News Reports

‘Kafir Kafir Shia Kafir’: Sunni extremists of Sipah Sahaba lead anti-Shia ‘protests’ in Karachi, pelt stones

OpIndia Staff -
In a video, Sunni extremists associated with Sipah Sahaba can be seen pelting stones at an Imambargah during their demonstrations in Karachi against Shias
Read more
News Reports

Islamic terror group Al-Qaeda threatens Charlie Hebdo with a ‘2015 like massacre’ for deciding to republish Prophet Mohammad cartoons

OpIndia Staff -
The announcement of reprinting the cartoons by Charlie Hebdo has triggered Islamists from several countries
Read more
News Reports

China secretly administers experimental Coronavirus vaccine to 100,000 people

OpIndia Staff -
Three coronavirus vaccine prepared by China are currently undergoing Phase 3 trials to determine their efficacy in warding off COVID-19, the disease caused by Wuhan coronavirus
Read more
News Reports

Bangladesh: Idols of Hindu deities in a Kali Mandir vandalised in Gazipur

OpIndia Staff -
Four idols of a Kali Mandir in Bangladesh were beheaded by unknown miscreants on Friday
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

243,272FansLike
450,208FollowersFollow
13,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com