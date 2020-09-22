Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Home News Reports Suspended AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh admits on TV that he broke Deputy...
News Reports
Updated:

Suspended AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh admits on TV that he broke Deputy Chairman’s mic

"I admit that I climbed up on the table. I also admit that I broke the mic but I did it for the sake of protecting the democracy," says AAP's Sanjay Singh.

OpIndia Staff
AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh brazens out his unruly behaviour in the parliament, says government at fault for passing the bill without having voting on it
Sanjay Singh(Source: India TV news)
4

After being suspended for a week on account of unruly behaviour in the parliament, AAP Rajya Sabha Member Sanjay Singh today unabashedly admitted on the national television that he was the one who broke the mic of the Deputy Chairman of the House amidst the ruckus over the farm bills.

However, Singh defended his unruly behaviour, alleging that he did for the sake of protecting the democracy.

“I admit that I stood up on the table. I also admit that I broke the mic but I did it for the sake of protecting the democracy,” Singh was heard brazening out his thuggish behaviour in an interview with a CNN News 18 journalist.

Responding to the question that Venkaiah Naidu said that none of the suspended MPs is repentant about their activity that led to their suspension, the AAP leader defended himself and the other legislators, saying that they were trying to ‘save democracy’.

- Advertisement -

“It is the government’s fault. They have killed democracy by forcibly passing the farm bills. It is a constitutional rule and tradition that even if a single member asks for division vote, then they need to do it,” Singh said.

8 Rajya Sabha MPs suspended for their unruly behaviour with the chair

Rajya Sabha on Monday suspended 8 opposition MPs, including AAP’s Sanjay Singh for a week after they were found guilty of exhibiting unparliamentary behaviour. Derek O Brien, Sanjay Singh, Raju Satav, KK Ragesh, Ripun Bora, Dola Sen, Syed Nazir Hussain, and Elamaran Karim will not be allowed in the house for the next seven days.

Video clips of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh assaulting a Marshal on duty had gone viral yesterday. The Marshal was trying to stop him from charging at the deputy chairman and creating a ruckus. Singh also climbed on the table and raised a slogan against the Farmer’s bill passed later in the upper house.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsRajya Sabha news, AAP news, Sanjay Singh case
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Mumbai Police made actress Payal Ghosh wait till 2 AM, did not file sexual assault complaint against Anurag Kashyap: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The BMC declared her society a containment zone to prevent the actress from filing a complaint.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

ANI Editor rubbishes viral claim of the same person acting as a customer during demonetisation and farmer supporting agriculture Bills

OpIndia Staff -
Congress social media co-ordinator Vinay Kumar Dokania in a tweet alleged that a farmer interviewed by ANI over farm bills was the same man who praised demonetisation and Digital India in 2016
Read more

‘Secular’ anti-CAA protesters knew their Islamist comrades were trying to incite violence but did not inform police, WhatsApp texts reveal

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The WhatsApp conversations revealed that the Delhi riots were organised and facilitated through provocation and active mobilisation of the masses.

‘Remember Kamlesh Tiwari? The same will happen to you’: Asst Stores Officer Shakeel Ahmad threatens UP Minister Rajeshwar Singh

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
As per police, a case has been filed against Shakeel Ahmed under Sections 504, 506, and 507 of IPC. Once the police finish investigation, they will arrest Ahmed as per law.

For AltNews, Muslims cease to be Muslims if they do not hate Narendra Modi or the RSS

Media OpIndia Staff -
AltNews questions the religiosity of Muslims who extend their support or are associated with the BJP and the RSS

NCB summons KWAN Agency CEO. Did you know Anurag Kashyap aide and film producer Madhu Mantena co-founded KWAN as well as Phantom films

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Interestingly, until now, all the big Bollywood names which have emerged in the NCB's probe have links with KWAN Agency

Recently Popular

Law

‘Whoever doesn’t want to watch the show, can go and read a novel, or turn off the TV’: Justice Chandrachud on Sudarshan News ‘UPSC...

OpIndia Staff -
"Read a novel, or turn off the TV", justice Chandrachud stated that if anyone doesn't like the content of the Sudarshan News show, they can choose not to watch it.
Read more
Fact-Check

Fact Check: Is India going under lockdown once again from September 25?

OpIndia Staff -
PIB has debunked rumours on social media about the reimposition of lockdown from September 25 in the wake of Coronavirus surge.
Read more
News Reports

An eyewitness tells media that Disha Salian was gang-raped by 4 men in the party held on the eve of her death: Here are...

OpIndia Staff -
An eyewitness has told News Nation that Disha Salian was gang-raped by 4 men in the party which she attended on the eve of her death on June 8.
Read more
News Reports

‘Maal you have?’ Deepika Padukone’s name emerges in the Bollywood drug abuse probe as NCB investigation intensifies

OpIndia Staff -
In a sensational revelation, Bollywood's top actress Deepika Padukone's name has emerged in the latest drug abuse probe carried out by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)
Read more
Law

OpIndia, Indic Collective Trust and UpWord file intervention application in SC in Sudarshan News case, ‘Saffron terror’, fake news demonising Hindus find mention

OpIndia Staff -
OpIndia, Indic Collective Trust and UpWord Foundation have filed an application seeking an audience with the Supreme Court in a matter of Sudarshan News and UPSC Jihad show
Read more
News Reports

NCB summons KWAN Agency CEO. Did you know Anurag Kashyap aide and film producer Madhu Mantena co-founded KWAN as well as Phantom films

OpIndia Staff -
Interestingly, until now, all the big Bollywood names which have emerged in the NCB's probe have links with KWAN Agency
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Suspended AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh admits on TV that he broke Deputy Chairman’s mic

OpIndia Staff -
AAP leader Sanjay Singh, along with other opposition MPs, had created a ruckus in the Rajya Sabha after the passage of the Farm Bills.
Read more
Crime

Delhi riots: Tahir Hussain and Ishrat Jahan among five others accused of receiving Rs 1.61 crores to instigate riots, ‘manage’ anti-CAA protests

OpIndia Staff -
The police have stated that Ishrat Jahan had used a part of the cash she received to purchase weapons for the riots.
Read more
Crime

Uttar Pradesh: Man rips open pregnant wife’s stomach with a sickle to check the gender of foetus

OpIndia Staff -
Man in UP arrested after he cut open his wife's stomach, allegedly suspecting that she is going to give birth to another girl.
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai Police made actress Payal Ghosh wait till 2 AM, did not file sexual assault complaint against Anurag Kashyap: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The BMC declared her society a containment zone to prevent the actress from filing a complaint.
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh death probe: Rhea Chakraborty’s judicial custody extended till October 6 by NDPS court

OpIndia Staff -
Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by NCB and sent to 14-days of judicial custody on September 8, 2020.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

ANI Editor rubbishes viral claim of the same person acting as a customer during demonetisation and farmer supporting agriculture Bills

OpIndia Staff -
Congress social media co-ordinator Vinay Kumar Dokania in a tweet alleged that a farmer interviewed by ANI over farm bills was the same man who praised demonetisation and Digital India in 2016
Read more
News Reports

Election affidavit complaints: Income Tax dept sends notices to Uddhav Thackeray and son, Sharad Pawar and daughter

OpIndia Staff -
Shiv Sena and NCP have shrugged off the IT notice as 'routine activities'.
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: Unavailibity of cold storage, inefficient policies blamed for loss to potato farmers in the state

OpIndia Staff -
While the State produces 11.5 million tonnes of potatoes annually, there is a storage capacity of only 7 million tonnes.
Read more
News Reports

‘Secular’ anti-CAA protesters knew their Islamist comrades were trying to incite violence but did not inform police, WhatsApp texts reveal

OpIndia Staff -
The WhatsApp conversations revealed that the Delhi riots were organised and facilitated through provocation and active mobilisation of the masses.
Read more
News Reports

CM Yogi seeks suggestion from film personalities for the proposed Film City in Uttar Pradesh

OpIndia Staff -
The proposed Film City is expected to be set up in Gautam Buddh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

244,181FansLike
454,570FollowersFollow
16,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com