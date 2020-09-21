On 21st September, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, the chairman of Rajya Sabha, suspended eight Rajya Sabha MPs for one week for unruly behaviour with the chair. Derek O Brien, Sanjay Singh, Raju Satav, KK Ragesh, Ripun Bora, Dola Sen, Syed Nazir Hussain, and Elamaran Karim will not be allowed in the house for the next seven days.

Derek O Brien, Sanjay Singh, Raju Satav, KK Ragesh, Ripun Bora, Dola Sen, Syed Nazir Hussain and Elamaran Karim suspended for one week for unruly behaviour with the Chair: Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu pic.twitter.com/JUs9pjOXNu — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2020

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said it was a bad day for Rajya Sabha yesterday. The members came to the well of the House. Deputy Chairman was physically threatened. VP Naidu called the incident unfortunate and condemnable. He urged MPs to do some introspection.

No-confidence motion rejected

Rajya Sabha Chairman Naidu refused to accept the no-confidence motion against Deputy Chairman and said that a no-confidence motion is not admissible under the rules.

Opposition MPs again created ruckus

After Rajya Sabha Chairman Naidu suspended the MPs for creating ruckus and asked them to leave the house, the opposition MPs again disturbed the house. They created ruckus leading to adjournment of the house till 10 AM.

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh seen hitting Marshal on duty

Video clips of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh assaulting a Marshal on duty had gone viral yesterday. The Marshal was trying to stop him from charging at the deputy chairman and creating a ruckus. Singh also climbed on the table and raised a slogan against the Farmer’s bill passed later in the upper house.

Blоt of an MP Sanjay Singh doing in Rajya Sabha what Nаxаl Aаptards Are known best for – Watch him bеating Security Staff & then Dancing on Rajya Sabha Tables as if he is in some school classroom & not in Parliament #RajyaSabha #SanjaySingh pic.twitter.com/IkjTHvEvDh — Rosy (@rose_k01) September 20, 2020

Apart from Sanjay Singh, Derek O Brien was also seen causing menace in the upper house. In a video, he was seen tearing up the rule book in front of the Deputy Chairman. The suspended members allegedly physically threatened the Deputy Chairman.

Opposition MPs had physically charged at the vice chairman. They had broken the mic and tried to damage the audio system of the house in their attempts to stop farm reform bills.