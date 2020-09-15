On Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gave his nod to name the under-construction ‘Mughal museum’ in Agra after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The decision was taken after he reviewed the development works in Agra through video conferencing.

In a statement, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister emphasised, “How can our heroes be Mughals? The very name of Shivaji will invoke a feeling of nationalism and self-esteem”

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “The museum, which is being built in Agra, will be known by the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. In Uttar Pradesh, there is no place for the ‘slave mentality’ and its symbolism to thrive. Our hero is Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat.”

आगरा में निर्माणाधीन म्यूजियम को छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज के नाम से जाना जाएगा।



आपके नए उत्तर प्रदेश में गुलामी की मानसिकता के प्रतीक चिन्हों का कोई स्थान नहीं।



हम सबके नायक शिवाजी महाराज हैं।



जय हिन्द, जय भारत। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) September 14, 2020

After the UP CM’s announcement, former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has welcomed the decision.

।। जय जिजाऊ, जय शिवराय ।।

छत्रपती शिवाजी महाराज की जय !

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Ki Jai ! 🙏🏽 https://t.co/Ro8sA00eOa — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) September 14, 2020

Nature of the project likely to change

- Advertisement -

Reportedly, the foundation of the ‘Mughal Museum’ was laid by former CM Akhilesh Yadav in January 2016. As per the initial proposal, the museum was to be built on 6 acre land near eastern gate of Taj Mahal. It was to be dedicated to the al history, culture, weaponry,and attire. However, citing sources, Indian Express reported that the nature of the project will change, post the name change. In 2016, Akhilesh Yadav had also approved plans for projects such as Agra Heritage Centre and Taj Orientation Centre.