Wednesday, September 30, 2020
Home News Reports CM Yogi Adityanath talks to the father of Hathras victim, assures stringent action against...
CrimeGovernment and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

CM Yogi Adityanath talks to the father of Hathras victim, assures stringent action against the culprits

One member from the family of the victim will be given the job of Junior Assistant. Under the State Urban Development Agency (SUDA) scheme, the victim's family will be allotted a house in Hathras.

OpIndia Staff
CM Yogi talks to the father of Hathras victim
CM Yogi
3

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today spoke to the father of the Hathras victim via video conferencing. The victim’s father reportedly asked the CM to grant the harshest punishment to the accused. The Uttar Pradesh CM assured him of stringent action against the accused and all possible help to the family.

The CM had also spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi today about the Hathras gang rape case. He had constituted a three-member Special Investigative Team (SIT) las week on Wednesday. The SIT will investigate the case and submit the report of the investigation within seven days. The CM has also ordered the case to be tried in a fast-track court.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notice to the Chief Secretary and the DGP of Uttar Pradesh government today in relation to the Hathras gang rape case.

The body of the victim was cremated today by her father in the presence of the police. The Uttar Pradesh government has given a monetary compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the family of the victim. The government has promised another 15 lakh to the family as per government sources. In addition to this, one member from the family of the victim will be given the job of Junior Assistant. Under the State Urban Development Agency (SUDA) scheme, the victim’s family will be allotted a house in Hathras.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Social Media

Bangalore Mirror journalist loses her mind over OpIndia’s coverage of Delhi anti-Hindu riots, suffers meltdown over long DMs and emails

OpIndia Staff -
After constantly sending lengthy emails and elaborate DMs, the Bangalore Mirror journalist also claimed that she does not want to 'engage in a conversation'.
Read more
News Reports

Rapes happen when unemployed men can’t get married: Former SC Judge Markandey Katju’s bizarre explanation for Hathras case

OpIndia Staff -
Former SC judge Markandey Katju says sex is the next basic need after food and men commit rape when they cannot get married because of unemployment.
Read more

Congress conspired to frame saints, VHP, BJP leaders under false charges, they should apologise: UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Babri verdict

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi said that the Congress party should apologise to the nation for conspiring against BJP leaders, VHP leaders and Hindu saints.

Demolition of illegal structure called Babri Masjid standing on Ram Janmabhoomi not pre-planned, all Ram Bhakts acquitted by special court

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The court said that the demolition of disputed Babri Masjid structure was not pre-planned, and hence there was no conspiracy to demolish it

Yogi Adityanath speaks to PM Modi about Hathras case, SIT probe ordered. Read details

Crime OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has constituted a 3-member SIT to probe the Hathras rape case and has asked the team to submit the report within seven days.

Hathras gang rape: Victim cremated, accused arrested. All you need to know about the case

Crime OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had a telephonic conversation with PM Modi regarding the incident and said that a special team has been formed to probe into the incident. The team will submit the report in next seven days.

Recently Popular

Crime

Hathras gang rape: Victim cremated, accused arrested. All you need to know about the case

OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had a telephonic conversation with PM Modi regarding the incident and said that a special team has been formed to probe into the incident. The team will submit the report in next seven days.
Read more
News Reports

‘Maal is cigarette and hash are its different brands’, Deepika Padukone makes bizarre claims when confronted with ‘drug’ chats: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Deepika Padukone and others were apprised in advance as to what needed to be said during the interrogation, claimed NCB
Read more
Media

Sanatana Dharma vs Bollywood on Republic Bharat: Arnab Goswami goes to war

K Bhattacharjee -
Arnab Goswami has been at the forefront of the campaign against the drag racket in Bollywood and has not pulled any punches.
Read more
News Reports

Amnesty International, which had links to British govt and Islamist orgs shuts shop in India after it says the govt froze all its accounts:...

OpIndia Staff -
The government of India has stated that Amnesty has been receiving foreign funding and donations despite not registering under FCRA.
Read more
Entertainment

After Sushant Singh Rajput, another budding Bollywood actor from Bihar found dead, family alleges Mumbai police not cooperating

OpIndia Staff -
Akshat Utkarsh, hailing from Sikanderpur in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Mumbai.
Read more
Media

Denmark Ambassador to India calls out The Hindu for spreading fake news regarding comment by Danish PM over COVID-19 in India

OpIndia Staff -
Ambassador of Denmark to India, Freddy Svane, has called a report by The Hindu "twisted news".
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

CM Yogi Adityanath talks to the father of Hathras victim, assures stringent action against the culprits

OpIndia Staff -
A monetary compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the family of the victim of the Hathras case has been announced by the UP government.
Read more
News Reports

Kathua ‘celebrity’ lawyer, who was removed by the victim’s family for attending only 2 out of 110 hearings, ‘offers her services’ to Hathras victim

OpIndia Staff -
Deepika Rajawat, who shot to fame after taking up the high-profile Kathua rape and murder case, had offered her services to Hathras victim
Read more
News Reports

Mathura Civil Court dismisses plea seeking removal of Idgah Mosque from Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi citing Places of Worship Act

OpIndia Staff -
The Idgah Mosque was build on land belonging to the Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura, and the plea sought to remove it
Read more
Social Media

Bangalore Mirror journalist loses her mind over OpIndia’s coverage of Delhi anti-Hindu riots, suffers meltdown over long DMs and emails

OpIndia Staff -
After constantly sending lengthy emails and elaborate DMs, the Bangalore Mirror journalist also claimed that she does not want to 'engage in a conversation'.
Read more
Crime

Rajasthan: Two minor girls gang-raped, accused threatened girls in front of the police

OpIndia Staff -
Two minor girls gang-raped for three days in Rajasthan.
Read more
News Reports

Rapes happen when unemployed men can’t get married: Former SC Judge Markandey Katju’s bizarre explanation for Hathras case

OpIndia Staff -
Former SC judge Markandey Katju says sex is the next basic need after food and men commit rape when they cannot get married because of unemployment.
Read more
News Reports

‘In Yogi Adityanath’s state, sometimes police cars carrying culprits overturn’: BJP Leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Hathras case

OpIndia Staff -
BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya assured that the culprits responsible for the Hathras incident will be punished for their actions
Read more
News Reports

UPSC prelim exams to be held on October 4, SC dismisses pleas seeking postponement

OpIndia Staff -
The Court has asked the centre to take a decision on the last attempt or age bar disqualification rule for candidates giving their last attempt this time in case they fail to appear.
Read more
News Reports

France: Major blast heard all across Paris

OpIndia Staff -
Initial reports suggest the blast in Paris was caused by a jet breaking sound barrier.
Read more
News Reports

Liberals fume after special CBI court acquits all the accused in Babri Masjid Demolition Case

OpIndia Staff -
The acquittal of all the accused in the Babri masjid demilition case predictably triggered a meltdown among the 'liberal' intelligentsia
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

244,181FansLike
457,090FollowersFollow
17,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com