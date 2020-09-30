Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today spoke to the father of the Hathras victim via video conferencing. The victim’s father reportedly asked the CM to grant the harshest punishment to the accused. The Uttar Pradesh CM assured him of stringent action against the accused and all possible help to the family.

The CM had also spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi today about the Hathras gang rape case. He had constituted a three-member Special Investigative Team (SIT) las week on Wednesday. The SIT will investigate the case and submit the report of the investigation within seven days. The CM has also ordered the case to be tried in a fast-track court.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notice to the Chief Secretary and the DGP of Uttar Pradesh government today in relation to the Hathras gang rape case.

National Human Rights Commission of India (NHRC) issues notice to Chief Secretary and DGP of Government of Uttar Pradesh over gang rape and brutality of a 19-year-old woman belonging to Scheduled caste in Hathras district of the state: NHRC statement pic.twitter.com/KHOjvBHUbB — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2020

The body of the victim was cremated today by her father in the presence of the police. The Uttar Pradesh government has given a monetary compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the family of the victim. The government has promised another 15 lakh to the family as per government sources. In addition to this, one member from the family of the victim will be given the job of Junior Assistant. Under the State Urban Development Agency (SUDA) scheme, the victim’s family will be allotted a house in Hathras.