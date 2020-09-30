Wednesday, September 30, 2020
Updated:

Yogi Adityanath speaks to PM Modi about Hathras case, SIT probe ordered. Read details

OpIndia Staff
Yogi Adityanath orders SIT probe into Hathras case
Yogi Adityanath(Source: dnaindia.com)
81

The Uttar Pradesh government led by CM Yogi Adityanath has constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the heinous Hathras gang rape case.

On Wednesday, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath constituted an SIT to probe the Hathras rape case and has asked the team to submit the report within seven days.

The Chief Minister has also directed that the trial of the case be held in a fast-track court. The Uttar Pradesh home secretary will be heading the SIT, while DIG Chandraprakash and PAC Sena Nayak Poonam will be its members.

The information was shared on the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s office Twitter handle.

Image Source: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister

The Chief Minister also added that the culprits of such an heinous crime in Hathras will not be spared. He added the SIT has been instructed to submit its report in 7 days.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also said that he has spoken to Prime Minister Modi and added that he apprised PM Modi about the incident.

Image Source: Uttar Pradesh CM

Hathras gang rape

On September 14, the victim had visited her farm to collect fodder when she was attacked by a group of men. The teenager was dragged by a dupatta around her neck, causing the spinal injuries, to a field where she was raped and then choked.

The accused were nabbed on Saturday, who had tried to strangulate her to death as she resisted them. In the process, she had ended up biting her tongue and suffering a severe cut on it, police had said.

The 19-year-old died in Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday, a fortnight after the brutal rape. The victim was brought to Safdarjung Hospital on Monday from Aligarh Muslim University Medical College. In her statement to the police, the victim had named four accused, stating that they had gang-raped her. All the four accused, namely Sandeep, Luvkush, Ravi and Ramu have been arrested by the police. The police had denied the media reports of brutality on the victim, which claimed that her eyes were gouged out and tongue was cut.

SHO of Chandra police station, under whose jurisdiction the incident happened, has been transferred after allegations of delay and negligence.

