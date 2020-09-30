A message has gone viral on WhatsApp claiming that home minister Amit Shah was shifted to the United States on an urgent basis today due to health issues. The message claims that Shah was flown to New York via an air-ambulance, saying that he is suffering from various diseases like cancer and Avian Sarcoma. The messages found its way through WhatsApp to Twitter, where the same was posted by several users.

A

Some users even went onto claim that union minister Nitin Gadkari may be given the portfolio of home ministry due to ‘critical condition’ of Amit Shah.

But these are completely false claims without any basis. If the Home Minister was shifted to USA for treatment, it would have been announced by the government. Senior party members would also have informed the same, wishing him speedy recovery. But there is no official information regarding the same, and only some Twitter users posted the ‘news’ citing WhatsApp forward.

Home Minister Amit Shah busy with work

Contrary to the claims that Amit Shah’s health is in critical condition, he was seen performing his duties today. In the afternoon today, Amit Shah posted on his Twitter account that he had attended an event to distribute electric pottery wheel to 200 potter families from Gandhinagar Lok Sabha Constituency. He had posted photographs of the event that he attended through video conferencing.

समाज के गरीब व वंचित वर्ग को सशक्त कर उन्हें विकास की मुख्यधारा से जोड़ना मोदी सरकार की सर्वोच्च प्राथमिकता है।



इसी क्रम में आज गांधीनगर लोक सभा के 200 कुम्हार परिवारों को ‘कुम्हार सशक्तिकरण योजना’ के अंतर्गत विद्युत चालित चाक वितरित किये। pic.twitter.com/rb5TQ2R0O2 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 30, 2020

Later in the day, the home minister also hailed DRDO for successful test of indigenously developed extended range Brahmos supersonic cruise missile.

According the media reports, the senior BJP leader was also actively involved in party work ahead of Bihar assembly elections. He was present in a crucial party meeting over the upcoming Bihar elections held at party president JP Nadda’s residence. Newly elected Bihar election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis was also present in the meeting.

Delhi: Crucial meeting over upcoming #BiharElections2020 underway at BJP president JP Nadda’s residence.



Home Minister Amit Shah, party’s Bihar election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis and Bhupendra Yadav present — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2020

Therefore, the viral message that Amit Shah was flown to New York for treatment is completely false. Moreover, his health is also fine as he was seen attending work both at ministry and party today.

It also may be noted that the disease Avian Sarcoma does not affect humans. This disease infects chickens, caused by Avian sarcoma leukosis virus. This virus causes cancer in chickens, but there is no evidence of this virus infecting humans.