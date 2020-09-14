In a video which has gone viral on social media, an accused booked under POCSO Act for allegedly attempting to rape a minor girl in Mitauli area in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri district is seen running frantically to escape police custody while a policeman gives chase.

#WATCH Lakhimpur Kheri: An accused, who was sent to Police custody after being booked under POCSO Act, flees from a petrol pump while the vehicle in which he was being taken to police station was being refuelled. (13.09.2020) pic.twitter.com/nyhiemlLey — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 14, 2020

Lakhimpur Kheri police confirmed that two policemen, who were shifting the accused Hiralal to Lakhimpur district jail on a bike, had stopped at a petrol pump for refuelling when the accused jumped off and escaped with handcuffs on. Several police teams are now searching for the accused who was booked under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and relevant sections of the POCSO Act.

Condemning the incident, ASP Lakhimpur Kheri Arun Kumar Singh said: “Police force from three Police stations have been deployed and combing is being done. I believe we will catch him soon. A probe will be done, as far as the negligence of Police is concerned. Strict action will be taken against the guilty.”