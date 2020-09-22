Tuesday, September 22, 2020
‘Secular’ anti-CAA protesters knew their Islamist comrades were trying to incite violence but did not inform police, WhatsApp texts reveal

The WhatsApp conversations, which dates back to February 17, revealed that the riots were organised and facilitated through provocation and active mobilisation of the masses.

OpIndia Staff
Scene from Delhi Anti-Hindu riots (Photo Credits: New Indian Express)
2

In an unprecedented development, it has come to light that the violent protests that took place during the Anti-Hindu Delhi riots in February were pre-planned and not spontaneous, reported Times Now. Despite the motivated campaign of the left-liberal lobby to paint the government crackdown on rioters as a ‘witchhunt’, several screenshots of Whatsapp chats between riot-accused have come to the fore.

Details of the Whatsapp conversation

While advocating violence, one Shahzar Raza Khan stated, “Jamia has the credibility to do it nationwide. But, everywhere one Jamia girl/guy must be there to execute this.” Delhi Riots accused Saffora Zargar advised him to not disclose all plans in the Whatsapp group and instead focus on executing the plans.

Screengrab of the contentious Whatsapp chats (Photo Credits: Times Now)

Expressing fear about the repercussions, one Ovais Sultan Khan wrote, “Because of your fantasies, we the people of Seelampur and trans-Yamuna are in great trouble. All localities are worried. We still have wounds of ’92, 2006, and recent violence against us by the State where none of you stood with us. Very, very irresponsible behaviour.”

He further added, “I am not educated one. But, I would like to tell you that some local people have evidences of what you all were saying last night about your plans of road blockade – your proposal to incite violence.” Ovais cautioned, “So, don’t play with fire. This will not hurt you. It will hurt us badly. Our protests will remain non-violent.”

Screengrab of the contentious Whatsapp chats (Photo Credits: Times Now)

“Why had you distributed the packets of Red Mirchi powder to women for attacking police and paramilitary?”, a member of the group inquired. Another user emphasised, “The next phase of this movement will be confrontational and we will have to wait and see the outcomes.

“Who are those people creating trouble between protestors and the police?” Ovais asked.

Pinjra Tod mentioned in WhatsApp texts

An update in the group read, as reported by Times of India, “Pinja Tod said ‘kafan baandh ke aaye hain..aur jo hamare sath nahi, wo desh ka gaddar hai’ (we have come here with a shroud…and those who are not with us are traitors to the country) when the local women protesters asked them not to block the road.” It invited the reaction, “These sort of slogans?”

Another message against the Pinjra Tod members read, “‘Pinjra Tod walein marwa denge sabko. Hum iske khilaaf hain’. (The Pinja Tod people will put us in trouble. We are against all this) Guys we need to intervene with all our resources and normalise the situation anyhow. We need to de-escalate.”

There are several other texts that indicate that people within the anti-CAA movement were very acutely aware that a section of them were trying to foment violence and yet, they did not appear to have reported the matter to the Police for reasons best known to themselves.

Left-liberal lobby cries foul

Dismissing the allegations, Huzaifa Aamir Rashadi said, “All protests took place peacefully for two months. These chats are fabricated… If they were true, then, why did the cops took such a long time to expose it.” Huzaifa is the General Secretary of the Aligarh Muslim University Student Union (AMUSU).

Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Dinesh Varshney claimed that the Court refused to accept the Whatsapp chats as evidence when placed before it by the Delhi Police. He further alleged that it is a conspiracy to defame the Anti-CAA movement.

However, BJP IT Cell Head Amit Malviya reiterated that the riots were orchestrated by the Left-Islamist nexus under the garb of peaceful Anti-CAA protests.

Editor of blog ‘Muslims of India’ accuses Pinjra Tod of inciting violence

The Ovais Sultan Khan mentioned in the WhatsApp conversations appears to be the same Ovais Sultan Khan who had posted a message on Facebook from “Concerned citizens of Seelampur, Jafrabad and Trans-Yamuna” which accused Pinjra Tod of inciting violence. It is unclear why he did not seek help from law enforcement authorities to prevent the instigation of violence.

The post published on the social media platform at midnight on Sunday, the 23rd of February. It said that it was ‘very very irresponsible behaviour’ and the appeal was made on late Saturday night, the day the anti-CAA protesters blocked road No. 66, which connects Seelampur to Maujpur and Yamuna Vihar.

'Secular' anti-CAA protesters knew their Islamist comrades were trying to incite violence but did not inform police, WhatsApp texts reveal

