Arnab Goswami launched a passionate attack against the Shiv Sena, the Congress party and Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Thursday’s edition of ‘Puchhta Hai Bharat’ on Republic Bharat. He also appealed to citizens of the country to lend him their support in his battle against the political forces arrayed against him.

During the emotional appeal, Arnab Goswami said that he works hard, fights for nationalism and against injustice but now, he was in need of their support. “This year, we exposed Shaheen Bagh and Sharjeel Imam.. when the Sadhus were brutally murdered at Palghar, when the same police allowed the Sadhus to be killed, we questioned them and we will continue questioning them,” the Republic TV Editor-in-Chief said.

He continued, “We fought for Suishant Singh Rajput and we will fight for him. They lied on Hathras, and we exposed them completely. Therefore, come forward and say strongly with me, “Sarfaroshi ki tamanna ab hamare dil me hai, dekhna hai zor kitna baazuey kaatil me hai.” Arnab Goswami went so far as to say that he wished to know how high could vultures fly wearing wings of lies.

He also vowed to stand by the truth. Arnab Goswami also said that Republic TV was being targeted for its coverage of the investigation into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and its coverage of Palghar lynchings, Hathras case and other such instances. He challenged his opponents, “Rok sako toh roklo (Stop us if you can).”

Arnab Goswami proudly declared, “Harna maine sikha nahi, rukhna mujhe aata nahi (Defeat I have not learnt and to stop I don’t know how).” At another point, he called out the Hinduphobia of those targeting him. He said, “Sonia Sena, agar aapko Sanatan Dharma se nafrat hai, toh main haan Sanatan Dharma ka sachcha sipahi hoon (If you hate Sanatan Dharma, I am a true soldier of Sanatan Dharma).”

He concluded his opening monologue with the question, “By targeting Republic TV, is the Sonia Sena trying to hide its conspiracy against Sanatan Samaj?” Arnab Goswami appears to have become quite conscious about the cultural aspect of the political divide, as we had elaborated in an earlier report. He appears to attribute the reasons for the sustained attacks against him not just on purely political factors but also cultural.

For those unaware, on Thursday, Mumbai police made some sensational claims against some TV channels saying that they were manipulating TRP ratings. In a press conference, Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh had accused three TV channels, including Republic TV, of being involved in manipulating viewership data of BARC by paying those households where Bar-o-meters, the devices that track TV viewership, are installed.

But later, it was revealed that the FIR filed in the TRP scam case mentioned India Today and not Republic TV. The situation has escalated into a ruckus since then with it becoming fairly obvious that Arnab Goswami and Republic TV are the subject of a vicious witch-hunt.