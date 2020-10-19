In a video that has now gone viral on social media, a doctor was seen dancing to the tunes of the song ‘Ghungroo’ from the 2019 movie ‘War’, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.

The doctor, identified as one Arup Senapati, had decided to entertain his patients who were admitted in the Coronavirus ward of Silchar Medical College in Assam. Dr Senapati, an ENT surgeon by specialisation, has drawn praise on social media for his impeccable dance moves and resolve to keep his patients happy.

The video clip was originally shared by his colleague Dr Syed Faizan Ahmed. While posting the video on Twitter on Sunday, he wrote, “Meet my COVID duty colleague Dr Arup Senapati an ENT surgeon at Silchar medical college Assam. Dancing in front of COVID patients to make them feel happy.” The tweet had 49.9 thousand likes and 1.4 thousand retweets, at the time of writing the article.

Meet my #COVID duty colleague Dr Arup Senapati an ENT surgeon at Silchar medical college Assam .

Dancing infront of COVID patients to make them feel happy #COVID19 #Assam pic.twitter.com/rhviYPISwO — Dr Syed Faizan Ahmad (@drsfaizanahmad) October 18, 2020

Hrithik Roshan praises the doctor

After the video gained traction on social media, it was eventually spotted by actor Hrithik Roshan. While hailing the doctor for his terrific spirit, the actor tweeted, “Tell Dr Arup I’m gonna learn his steps and dance as good as him someday in Assam. Terrific spirit.”

Tell Dr Arup I’m gonna learn his steps and dance as good as him someday in Assam . Terrific spirit . 🕺🏻 https://t.co/AdBCarfCYO — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) October 19, 2020

The doctor’s dance steps, while while faceing the stressful environment of COVID care in full protective garments has been praised by many for spreading positivity and happiness.