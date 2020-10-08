Baba ka Dhaba: How Netizens did their part in keeping the place afloat and lessons in humanity

On Wednesday, social media was flooded with a video of an elderly couple from Malviya Nagar, New Delhi. The couple have a small food stall where they serve simple meals.

When we talk about Make in India and #vocalforlocal it's our responsibility to help such vendors and small business.



If you live in Malviya nagar or nearby please try to eat here sometimes, it will only help this 80 year old sitting with his wife to earn some money & not begging — Ashutosh🇮🇳 (@iashutosh23) October 7, 2020

The heartbreaking video of the couple struck an emotional chord amongst the netizens who pledged to throng the place in large numbers to help the elderly couple through rough times. Some even volunteered to wait tables for the elderly couple as they expected the place to get a lot of customers after the viral video on social media.

I've decided to be their waiter for tomorrow as I'm sure a lot of people will pour in after their video went viral and the old couple might struggle in serving the food to all. And then I'll see how else we all can help them collectively.

Any placard suggestions for tomorrow? — Madhur (@ThePlacardGuy) October 7, 2020



Any placard suggestions for tomorrow? https://t.co/uyIHL6GdAe — Madhur (@ThePlacardGuy) October 7, 2020

The elderly couple got immense support as people from all over the national capital visited their dhaba on Thursday morning.

People showed that all one need is a nudge and the goodness in one’s heart can restore anyone’s faith in humanity. And while it is indeed heartening to see the outpouring of love and kindness, it also makes one sit back and introspect.

There are innumerable ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ in our neighbourhood. Maybe it is time to check upon them too. The neighbourhood grocery store which has very limited items? Surely it has something you need and use on a daily basis?

Chinese coronavirus has hit us all hard. Everyone is struggling. Many have lost their jobs, many small businesses had to shut down. Things are tough for everyone.

Perhaps now would be a good time to check up on the elderly uncle who sells those chhole bhature on his cycle? Or the neighbourhood stall that serves hot and fluffy idlis? Even the mom-n-pop store for your daily requirement of milk and curd.

While the worst of coronavirus may be behind us, it will still take months, if not years, to get out of the situation and things to get back to normal. Maybe things will never go back to as it was before masks became the new normal.

The pandemic has taught us life is fickle. A little kindness can go a long way. And if there is one good thing that can come out of this nightmare that has been unleashed on us, it could be kindness.