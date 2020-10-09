In a bone-chilling incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district, a man beheaded his wife and surrendered in the police station with her severed head. The man named Chinnar Yadav suspected his wife Vimla of infidelity. On Friday morning, the couple, who lived in the Netanagar locality, had allegedly had a heated argument.

According to Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mahendra Pratap Chauhan, in the heat of the moment , the accused attacked his wife with a sharp weapon and killed her. He carried his wife’s severed head to Baberu police station where he surrendered. The accused has been arrested and the weapon has been recovered by the police.

Mahendra Pratap Chauhan, ASP says, “The accused killed his wife in suspicious of an affair with their neighbour. He also attacked and injured the neighbour. Probe underway.” pic.twitter.com/z2d4cMUs02 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 9, 2020

As informed by ASP Chauhan, the suspected his wife of having an affair with a neighbour. He has also attacked the neighbour. The body of the victim has been sent for post mortem. The investigation in the matter has been initiated.