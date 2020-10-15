Thursday, October 15, 2020
Home News Reports Can’t appear to be targeting two channels only, lets add NDTV, India Today, Editors...
EntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

Can’t appear to be targeting two channels only, lets add NDTV, India Today, Editors Guild etc to the suit: OpIndia accesses internal communication of cine-associations

CNITAA says that they are surprised to see only two channels in the petition as plan was to include all major channels, and asked Producers Guild to add NDTV, India Today, CNN-IBN, Zee News, Aaj Tak, India TV, ABP News and Editors Guild of India.

OpIndia Staff
18

Days after four cine-associations and 34 movie production houses filed a petition against Republic TV and Times Now over the coverage of Bollywood-drug nexus, it has been revealed that the original petition included more TV news channels which were dropped in the final petition, without informing some of the petitioners. OpIndia has accesses email exchanges between Solicis Lex, the law firm representing CINTAA (Cine & TV Artists Association), and the Producers Guild, which discuss about possibility of adding more channels in the petition so that it does not look like targeted against two channels.

On 15th October, an office bearer of Producers Guild of India wrote to Solicis Lex, saying that as there are total 38 petitioners in the petition, they have decided that only one law firm will represent them all due to logistical issues. The official writes that there are more media houses ‘who have also indulged in defamation, vilification and slander against the industry’, and they are ready to have a discussion to add more defendants to the case.

Replying to the email, Ameet Mehta, managing partner of Solicis Lex, wrote on behalf of CINTAA that the ambit of the petition should also include more channels, “which inadvertently may have been missed out in petition by the Producers Guild”. The law firm suggested the addition of the following channels:

  1. Aaj Tak
  2. NDTV
  3. CNN-IBN
  4. Editors Guild of India
  5. Zee News
  6. India TV
  7. India Today
  8. ABP News

It may be noted that Editors Guild of India is not a new channel, but the same was included in the list by the law firm. Giving the justification for adding these additional respondents to the case, the email stated, “Otherwise the petition is going to look like a targeted audience against two new Channels”.

Interestingly, the mail by the law firm official representing CINTAA states that as per original plan, they were to include all major news channels in the plea, and they were surprised to see the final petition. “Let me reiterate and remind that it was a clear understanding that we will be making all major news Channels, party to this. However, we were little surprised to see the final petition only limiting to two news channels”, the mail stated. This means, CINTAA was kept in dark about limiting the petition only to Republic TV and Times Now.

“We have to either make it really look fair or just then we delete all and keep two,” Ameet Mehta added. He also suggested that keeping respondents like Twitter, Facebook, YouTube in the petition look as ornamental parties which have no meaning.

“Lets be fair and move ahead. We are with PG and do not wish to be let out of this. However an amendment is urgently needed”, the mail stated. The law firm also as the Produces Guild that in case they do not want to add the mentioned channels as parties to the case, CINTAA should know the reason of the same as petitioners.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Economy and Finance

Those who brought us Kerala model of health have now come up with Bangladesh model of economy: How they are wrong, so, so wrong

Abhishek Banerjee -
Doesn’t it also predict that India will see a GDP growth of 8.8% next year, making us the world’s fastest growing economy and India will easily pull ahead of Bangladesh in per capita GDP next year?
Read more
Media

Retreat, Retreat! Howls Bollywood: Bollywood production houses change tunes, now say suit against ‘entire media’, not just Arnab Goswami

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood production houses had filed a suit in the Delhi High Court to stop Arnab Goswami, Republic TV, Pradip Bhandari and Times Now from 'defaming' Bollywood.
Read more

Here is how even before Rahul Gandhi says something silly, he has already managed to spread fake news

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
This morning, when he woke up in the night, Rahul Gandhi achieved a geopolitical breakthrough. He glued the 2 Koreas into one.

Indian Express mentions Dalit identity of accused Congress leader, but not of Muslim in-laws who drove the Hindu woman to self-immolate

Media Editorial Desk -
In a horrifying incident, on the 13th of October 2020, a woman self-immolated in front of the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha. She has now reportedly succumbed to her injuries.

“Facebook and Twitter are not media platforms. They’re propaganda machines”: New York Post says after platforms censor its bombshell expose on Joe Biden

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Facebook and Twitter censored a bombshell report exposing corruption of Joe Biden and son by New York Post.

NDTV continues to defend itself after spreading fake news, anchor says they meant ‘strongly disagree’ when they said a ‘mob attacked’ Tanishq store

Media OpIndia Staff -
Tanishq ad that created a furore and was eventually pulled down after strong disagreements by Hindus was seen as an opportunity by NDTV to peddle its agenda

Recently Popular

News Reports

A day after Tanishq ad controversy, Titan stock prices drop by 2.58 per cent

OpIndia Staff -
Titan, which owns the Tanishq jewellery brand, did not fare too well at the stock market on Tuesday.
Read more
Law

Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Farhan Akhtar and others join hands to target Arnab Goswami and Republic TV in Delhi High Court: Read

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood's leading associations and production houses file a suit in Delhi High Court against Republic TV, Arnab Goswami, Pradeep Bhandari, Times Now, Navika Kumar and Rahul Shivshankar.
Read more
Crime

Uttar Pradesh: Hindu girl beheaded after she refused to convert to Islam, husband Ejaz and friend Shoaib Akhtar nabbed

OpIndia Staff -
23-year-old Hindu woman has been brutally murdered by two Muslim youth after she refused to convert to Islam after marriage.
Read more
Media

AajTak anchor questioned on Social Media for sending a WhatsApp message full of praise to herself, journalist says message real

OpIndia Staff -
Deputy Editor and Anchor at AajTak, Chitra Tripathi, sent a message to herself on WhatsApp praising herself for her work.
Read more
News Reports

‘We withdraw this film keeping in mind hurt sentiments’: Hindus win, Tanishq issues statement

OpIndia Staff -
Tanishq has issued a statement following the huge controversy created by its ad normalising Love Jihad.
Read more
News Reports

Gujarat Home Minister orders ‘strict action’ against NDTV for fake news about attack on Tanishq showroom, directs to register a case

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV had today published a fake news claiming a Tanishq showroom in Gandhidham, Kutch, was under attack by an angry mob
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Can’t appear to be targeting two channels only, lets add NDTV, India Today, Editors Guild etc to the suit: OpIndia accesses internal communication of...

OpIndia Staff -
CNITAA told Producers Guild that they were surprised to see only two channels in the petition, and asked more channels to be added
Read more
Economy and Finance

Those who brought us Kerala model of health have now come up with Bangladesh model of economy: How they are wrong, so, so wrong

Abhishek Banerjee -
Doesn’t it also predict that India will see a GDP growth of 8.8% next year, making us the world’s fastest growing economy and India will easily pull ahead of Bangladesh in per capita GDP next year?
Read more
Media

Retreat, Retreat! Howls Bollywood: Bollywood production houses change tunes, now say suit against ‘entire media’, not just Arnab Goswami

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood production houses had filed a suit in the Delhi High Court to stop Arnab Goswami, Republic TV, Pradip Bhandari and Times Now from 'defaming' Bollywood.
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Sandip sends defamation notice to Republic TV and Arnab Goswami, seeks Rs.200 Cr in compensation

OpIndia Staff -
Sandip Singh has asked Republic TV and Arnab Goswami to remove all content against him from all platforms and apologise within 15 days.
Read more
News Reports

Here is how even before Rahul Gandhi says something silly, he has already managed to spread fake news

OpIndia Staff -
This morning, when he woke up in the night, Rahul Gandhi achieved a geopolitical breakthrough. He glued the 2 Koreas into one.
Read more
Media

Indian Express mentions Dalit identity of accused Congress leader, but not of Muslim in-laws who drove the Hindu woman to self-immolate

Editorial Desk -
In a horrifying incident, on the 13th of October 2020, a woman self-immolated in front of the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha. She has now reportedly succumbed to her injuries.
Read more
Media

CINTAA sets ground for tacit retreat? Passes resolution saying they are ‘free to add’ media channels other than Republic TV

OpIndia Staff -
CINTAA's decision to include other media networks in their suit is now being viewed as an attempt to tacitly retreat from the war against Republic TV and Arnab Goswami
Read more
News Reports

Lucknow: Woman who had set herself on fire near Vidhan Sabha dies in hospital, husband Asif, inlaws accused of harassment, forced conversion

OpIndia Staff -
Anjana Tiwari alias Aisha, who had self-immolated in front of the UP Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday, 13 October, has succumbed to burn injuries.
Read more
Politics

“Facebook and Twitter are not media platforms. They’re propaganda machines”: New York Post says after platforms censor its bombshell expose on Joe Biden

OpIndia Staff -
Facebook and Twitter censored a bombshell report exposing corruption of Joe Biden and son by New York Post.
Read more
News Reports

Hathras investigation: Arrested PFI members were in touch with Delhi Riots accused, had received money from PFI account

OpIndia Staff -
The Jagran report has stated that the arrested persons had also received money from a bank account that belongs to PFI.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
462,870FollowersFollow
18,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com