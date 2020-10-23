Friday, October 23, 2020
Home News Reports OpIndia exclusive report vindicated: Bombay HC directs India Today to deposit Rs 5 lakh...
MediaNews Reports
Updated:

OpIndia exclusive report vindicated: Bombay HC directs India Today to deposit Rs 5 lakh fine imposed by BARC for viewership data malpractice

TV Today had filed a plea before the Bombay High Court seeking quashing of BARC order declaring it guilty of viewership malpractice and imposed fine.

Aditi
India Today
6

In a plea filed by TV Today Network, which runs India Today channel, against an order of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) before the Bombay High Court, the court directed the media giant to deposit the fine of Rs 5 lakh imposed by BARC order in order to avail interim protection from possible coercive action. According to a report of Bar and Bench, TV Today had approached the court seeking directions to quash the order of BARC Disciplinary Council imposing fine on for ‘viewership malpractice’.

The plea was heard by a bench of Justices Nitin Jamdar and Milind Jadhav yesterday. The court said that without prejudice to the rights and contentions of TV Today Network, the media group was directed to deposit the amount of fine in the registry of the Court. It further said that if the fine amount was deposited there would no coercive action against it.

In the plea, the BARC order was challenged on the ground that BARC had failed to show evidence to prove the allegations against TV Today and that the order was ‘unreasoned’. The plea further contended that BARC did not upload any report of an independent audit process that it might have carried out to detect viewership malpractice as was required under the guidelines of the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The court adjourned the matter till November 5 after Advocates Ashish Kamath and Thomas George, appearing on behalf of BARC, told the court that a similar matter against BARC was listed for hearing on the same day.

BARC order holding India Today guilty of viewership malpractice

OpIndia was the first to expose the matter regarding the show-cause notice being sent to TV Today Network by BARC in April this year. In an exclusive report by OpIndia, it was revealed that TV Today Network had failed to provide a satisfactory answer to the BARC Disciplinary Council (BDC) as to the “abnormal” and “inexplicable” increase in India Today’s TRPs. The BDC had passed an order imposing a fine of Rs 5 lakh on the media network for viewership malpractice. India Today Group had had later issued a statement admitting that it was fined by BARC for viewership malpractice. In its statement, the Group had accused BARC of leaking confidential hearings.

India Today named in current TRP scam

India Today is again in the dock after a complaint by Hansa Research, the company that manages the Bar-O-meters of BARC, alleged that the channel was bribing households with the meters installed to watch their channel for at least 2 hours a day. The matter had exploded after Mumbai Police Commissioner had revealed about the TRP scam earlier this month, but named Republic TV instead. But soon, the report by Hansa Research and the FIR filed based on it were accessed by Republic TV, which showed that India Today was named in the case, not Republic.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Aditi

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Faisal Khan says he wants to come out of brother Aamir Khan’s shadow who had earlier called him ‘mentally ill’

OpIndia Staff -
Faisal Khan said he will have to break out of his superstar brother's shadow and make his own decisions so that people recognise him as an individual
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

Exclusive: Conversation that shows how Mumbai Police is trying to coerce witness into naming Republic TV in TRP scam

Nupur J Sharma -
While Hansa Research report and the FIR filed named India Today in TRP scam, in less than 24 hours, Mumbai Police had seemingly made up its mind that Republic TV was the culprit
Read more

Param Bir Singh now wants details of every purchase and expense made by Republic TV, even microphones, toilet papers, makeup and stationery

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
"This an overt attempt to harass a news organisation, infringe on its operations and bring back the Emergency-era way of functioning," Republic TV stated.

Bihar’s ‘lantern’ era has ended, those who made the state ‘Bimaru’ can not come back to power: PM Modi in Sasaram

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
PM Narendra Modi addressed his first election rally at Biada Maidan in Sasaram days before Bihar polls.

Legendary cricketer Kapil Dev suffers heart attack, admitted to Delhi hospital

Cricket OpIndia Staff -
Kapil Dev undergoes angioplasty surgery in Delhi after suffering a heart attack

Did French teacher Samuel Patty, who was beheaded by a migrant Islamist terrorist, attend a rally welcoming refugees to France? Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Images from a pro-refugee rally in UK used to claim that French teacher Samuel Patty had welcomed refugees in France

Recently Popular

News Reports

France: Charlie Hebdo cartoons projected on government building to express solidarity with deceased teacher who was beheaded by Islamic terrorist

OpIndia Staff -
Days after the barbaric beheading of teacher Samuel Paty on the streets of Paris by a terrorist for showing the cartoons of Prophet Mohammad to his students, support continues to pour in for the deceased teacher.
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

Exclusive: Conversation that shows how Mumbai Police is trying to coerce witness into naming Republic TV in TRP scam

Nupur J Sharma -
While Hansa Research report and the FIR filed named India Today in TRP scam, in less than 24 hours, Mumbai Police had seemingly made up its mind that Republic TV was the culprit
Read more
Social Media

Eros Now apologises for publishing vulgar Hinduphobic content on Navratri

OpIndia Staff -
After netizens outraged over vulgar posts on Navratri, Eros Now issued an apology.
Read more
News Reports

Lucknow: Jama Mazar caretaker ‘Kale Baba’ caught running sex racket, video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
The caretaker has allegedly confessed to police that he was sexually exploiting women and engaging them in illicit activities in the name of curing infertility and other ailments.
Read more
News Reports

Complaints filed against Eros Now and Arré for vulgar social media posts related to Navratri

OpIndia Staff -
Both Eros Now and Arre had published social media posts linking Navratri festival with sex and vulgarity
Read more
Crime

Remembering Lalu’s Jungle Raj in Bihar: When an IAS officer’s wife was raped for two years by an RJD leader

अनुपम कुमार सिंह -
During Lalu's Jungle Raj in Bihar, IAS Officer BB Vishwas's wife Chamba Biswas was raped for 2 years by RJD leader Mrityunjay Yadav
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

OpIndia exclusive report vindicated: Bombay HC directs India Today to deposit Rs 5 lakh fine imposed by BARC for viewership data malpractice

Aditi -
OpIndia was the first to expose the matter regarding the show-cause notice being sent to India Today by BARC in April this year
Read more
News Reports

‘He supplies drugs and girls’: Estranged wife of Mahesh Bhatt’s nephew Luviena Lodh alleges harassment by nephew-uncle duo

OpIndia Staff -
Luviena Lodh said that Mahesh Bhatt is the don of the industry, and he controls everything that goes on in the film industry
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai Police registers FIR against the entire editorial team of Republic TV alleging incitement of disaffection among Mumbai police and defamation

OpIndia Staff -
FIR filed against the entire editorial team of the Republic TV for allegedly citing Hansa Research's report on the TRP scam case
Read more
News Reports

Dalit woman gang-raped in Jalore in Rajasthan, victim files case after the accused circulate a video of the act

OpIndia Staff -
The victim had reportedly taken her goats for grazing when she was gang-raped by three persons in Jalore in Rajasthan 4 months ago
Read more
News Reports

Tamil Nadu: Chidambaram MP Thol Thirumavalavan says Sanatana Dharma treats women as ‘sex workers’

OpIndia Staff -
"Women are basically created as prostitutes by God. All women are prostitutes as per Hindu Dharma, Manu Dharma. All women are prostitutes. This is what the Sanatana Dharma says", said the MP.
Read more
News Reports

139 villages in Gujarat set an example in preventing Coronavirus before the world with not a single positive case recorded so far

OpIndia Staff -
The people in these villages have been strictly following the Coronavirus guidelines by wearing masks and following social distancing.
Read more
News Reports

Kashmir: Two terrorists, Abid and Mehraj, surrender before the Indian army after the intervention of parents

OpIndia Staff -
When the presence of terrorists was confirmed, security forces called their parents to convince them to surrender
Read more
News Reports

Court extends judicial custody of Delhi riots accused Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid till November 20

OpIndia Staff -
Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid, arrested in n relation to the North-east Delhi riots case, will now remain in Tihar Jail until November 20.
Read more
News Reports

Faisal Khan says he wants to come out of brother Aamir Khan’s shadow who had earlier called him ‘mentally ill’

OpIndia Staff -
Faisal Khan said he will have to break out of his superstar brother's shadow and make his own decisions so that people recognise him as an individual
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

Exclusive: Conversation that shows how Mumbai Police is trying to coerce witness into naming Republic TV in TRP scam

Nupur J Sharma -
While Hansa Research report and the FIR filed named India Today in TRP scam, in less than 24 hours, Mumbai Police had seemingly made up its mind that Republic TV was the culprit
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
466,828FollowersFollow
18,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com