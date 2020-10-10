Saturday, October 10, 2020
Home News Reports TRP Scam: Hansa Research Group complaint, on the basis of which FIR was filed,...
Editor's picksFeaturedMediaNews ReportsSpecials
Updated:

TRP Scam: Hansa Research Group complaint, on the basis of which FIR was filed, mentions only India Today, Republic TV not mentioned

Republic TV said that "Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh owes a public apology because the original complaint based on which the FIR was filed also specifically names only and only India Today and not Republic TV, just like the FIR itself

OpIndia Staff
#Exclusive: Hansa Research complaint unearths the TRP scam of India Today
Rajdeep Sardesai (left), Rahul Kanwal (right), images via Indus Scrolls and India Today
129

Days after Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, in an explosive statement, accused Republic TV of ‘TRP manipulation’, Republic TV has accessed the 7-page Hansa research Group complaint, on the basis of which an FIR was registered in the TRP scam case. Contrary to the narrative put forth by the Mumbai Police, the complaint categorically mentions India Today on two occasions but does not make any reference to Republic TV or other channels.

The Hansa Research Group Pvt Ltd. had filed the complaint against unknown persons and two of its employees, namely, Vishal Bhandari and Dinesh Vishwakarma. The company informed that they undertake the Panel Home Operations for a metering company MDL to collect raw data of TV viewership for BARC.

Hansa employee asked panel homes to watch India Today daily for 2 hours

On June 17, Hansa Research Group employee Vishal Bhandari had informed to BARC Vigilance Team that he had received a call from one Vinay in November 2019. As per the complaint, Vinay had asked Bhandari to visit 5-panel homes, where bar-o-meters are installed, and convince them to watch India Today news channel for 2 hours every day. He had received ₹5000 to execute the task and was also paid ₹1000 to equally distribute among the 5-panel homes. Bhandari, who had executed the plan on the behest of Vinay, continued it unabated from November 2019 to May this year.

During the 7-month period, Bhandari would meet different people at the Malad railway station to receive his cash reward. During their internal investigation, BARC cross-verified the claims of Bhandari. Several panel homes have admitted to receiving monetary compensation in lieu of watching ‘certain channels’ and ‘influencing the viewership’.

Screengrab of the Hansa Research Group complaint (Page 3)

Whatsapp chat messages reveal all lies of India Today

Hansa Research Group employee Vishal Bhandari had shared several Whatsapp chats between panel home members and his contacts. “Mujhe channel ka cash aata hai. Abb vo bhi nhi lene kaa sakta (I get money from the channel. But, its difficult to get the money now)”, a message from Bhandari read. In another Whatsapp correspondence, Bhandari said to one Vivek, “Mera channel ka pay ayega 11 ya 12 ko trko pura deta hu ( The pay for my channel would come on 11th or 12th of this month. I will pay you once I receive the money)”

Bhandari had also messaged another handler with the name ‘Subhash Lane 1 Nw.’ He wrote, “25 ko naya channel le raha hu
me, toh uska bhi advance payment kar dunga (Taking up a new channel on 25th of this month. I will make an advance payment to you).” In another Whatsapp correspondence, Bhandari corrected a handler who asked him to send the details of the contact in ‘India Tv’. He said, “Ganesh, India Today, Any issue call me I will send him.”

Screengrab of the Hansa Research Group complaint (Page 5)

It is pertinent to remember that Bhandari had admitted to BARC Vigilance Team that he was working on the behest of one Vinay in favour of India Today. Besides his confession, his Whatsapp communication also reflects how he has been coordinating with his handlers and a ‘contact’ in India Today. Interestingly, the complaint finds no mention of Republic TV network but mentions India Today on at least 2 occasions.

The report matches with the FIR registered by the Mumbai Police on the complaint of Hans Research into TRP manipulation. The FIR, which came to hours after Mumbai Police Commissioner had named Republic TV, also mentions the name of India Today, accusing that money was paid to panel homes to watch the channel for 2 hours a day. The FIR didn’t mention the name of Republic TV, contrary to the claims of the commissioner.

Hansa Research group seeks criminal prosecution of Vishal Bhandari and others

“That the above act of tampering with the actual collection of data by interfering and influencing the households. The persons behind these criminal acts have hatched a criminal conspiracy with the intention to interfere with the legitimate collection of Data and thereby cheat other channels, advertisers and finally the public,” the complaint noted. Hansa Research Group also pointed out that the employees defrauded the company, violated the confidentiality clause of their Non-Disclosure Agreement(NDA) and was thus liable for prosecution under Indian Penal Code IPC Sections 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy).

Republic TV issues statement

After accessing the complaint by Hansa Research, Republic TV issued a statement, saying that it exposes India Today completely. It says that while the complaint mentions India Today multiple times, Republic TV is not mentioned at all. “The Hansa complaint is what India Today Group was hoping would not see the light of the day. However, the truth always has a way of coming out, and Republic will ensure that it does, in its entirety”, the statement said.

News Release issued by Republic TV

The Arnab Goswami led channel also said that “Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh owes a public apology because the original complaint based on which the FIR was filed also specifically names only and only India Today and not Republic TV, just like the FIR itself”.

Republic TV affirmed that it stands vindicated after the original Hansa complaint has been published, and “the canard of lies propagated by India Today now crumbles in the face of hard evidence.” The network asked both Param Bir Singh and India Today to explain whether there was a burial of evidence, a skirting of the due process of law and and airbrushing of the truth.

India Today admits to data manipulation


Earlier, in an OpIndia exclusive news break, it emerged that India Today had been held guilty of ‘viewership malpractice’ back on July 31st and was asked to pay a penalty of Rs 5,00,000 to BARC by the BARC Vigilance Council. India Today, after several hours of the news break, published a statement where they admitted that they were indeed fined for viewership manipulation but said that they will take legal action against BARC since their involvement in the scam was meant to be ‘confidential’.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

TRP Scam: Hansa Research Group complaint, on the basis of which FIR was filed, mentions only India Today, Republic TV not mentioned

OpIndia Staff -
The complaint by Hansa research finds no mention of Republic TV network but mentions India Today on at least 2 occasions.
Read more
News Reports

From following Rahul Gandhi to dragging CAA: Meet the ‘forensic expert’ cum ‘sister’ cum ‘fake Naxal bhabhi’ of Hathras fame

OpIndia Staff -
The suspected Naxalite in question in the Hathras case has been identified as one Rajkumari Bansal from Jabalpur.
Read more

The Glory of Ancient Indian City Architecture: From the Harappan city planning to architecture in Vedic text and Puranas

Culture and History Monidipa Bose Dey -
For delving into the depths of ancient Indian city architecture, a glance at the pre, proto, and historic era city/town planning in India will give a good view of how things looked back then.

Physics Nobel: Why the CPIM might declare war on black holes

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
2020 Nobel Prize in Physics has gone to three scientists: Roger Penrose, Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghenz “for their discoveries about one of the most exotic phenomena in the universe, the black hole.”

Another mob kills a Hindu for being in love with a Muslim girl, India Today whitewashes, yet again

Media Jinit Jain -
India Today report on the horrifying muder of Rahul Rajput whitewashed the religious angle by hiding the identity of the Muslims accused in crime

The curious case of the Hathras victim’s Bhabhi: An imposter Naxalite hiding in plain sight and rape threats to Kshatriya women

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
According to media reports, the real Bhabhi of the Hathras victim was in constant touch with the imposter Naxal operative

Recently Popular

Media

Prime witness in the ‘false TRP scam’ speaks up, names India Today specifically: Hear the explosive audio

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh had said that three TV channels, including Republic TV, were involved in manipulating viewership data of BARC
Read more
Media

India Today was held guilty of viewership malpractice after show-cause notice, was asked to pay Rs 5,00,000 fine to BARC: Exclusive details

Nupur J Sharma -
India Today went on overdrive trying to shield itself after they had made a fool of themselves and gone after Republic TV and Arnab Goswami in the TRP scam issue
Read more
News Reports

Lies of Mumbai Police Commissioner exposed, the FIR filed in the TRP scam case names India Today, not Republic TV

OpIndia Staff -
The FIR says that 5 panel homes were paid to watch India Today for 2 hours per day, not Republic TV as alleged by Mumbai police commissioner
Read more
Media

Loser channels and TV anchors thrashed by Republic TV join hands with Shiv Sena to target Arnab Goswami over ‘fake TRP scandal’

OpIndia Staff -
Journalists who had terribly lost to Arnab Goswami and Republic TV quickly deemed them guilty over the 'Fake TRP scandal'.
Read more
Crime

Delhi: Mohammad Afroz, Mohammad Raj and 3 others murder 18-year-old Rahul over love affair with a Muslim girl

OpIndia Staff -
The Muslim girl's family, particularly her brother, were opposed to their inter-religious affair. Enraged over their relationship, the girl's brother and his friends attacked and beat Rahul to death.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

From allegations of torturing Sadhvi Pragya in custody to dereliction of duty during 26/11 Mumbai terror attack: A brief intro on Mumbai CP Param...

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Police has been recently under fire for criticism in the manner in which the Sushant Singh Rajput death case is being investigated
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Media Fact-Check

Along with state-run Madrasas, did Himanta Biswa Sarma say that Assam govt will be closing down Sanskrit Tols too? Not quite: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
While Madrassas as being converted as govt don't want to fund religious studies, Sanskrit tols are being converted due to irregularities
Read more
News Reports

TRP Scam: Hansa Research Group complaint, on the basis of which FIR was filed, mentions only India Today, Republic TV not mentioned

OpIndia Staff -
The complaint by Hansa research finds no mention of Republic TV network but mentions India Today on at least 2 occasions.
Read more
News Reports

From following Rahul Gandhi to dragging CAA: Meet the ‘forensic expert’ cum ‘sister’ cum ‘fake Naxal bhabhi’ of Hathras fame

OpIndia Staff -
The suspected Naxalite in question in the Hathras case has been identified as one Rajkumari Bansal from Jabalpur.
Read more
Crime

Chhattisgarh: Left-wing terrorists kill 25 tribals in Bastar on suspicion of being ‘police informers’, call them ‘traitors’

OpIndia Staff -
The left-wing terrorists have barbarically killed at least 25 tribals in Chattisgarh's Bijapur district after blaming them for being police informers.
Read more
Culture and History

The Glory of Ancient Indian City Architecture: From the Harappan city planning to architecture in Vedic text and Puranas

Monidipa Bose Dey -
For delving into the depths of ancient Indian city architecture, a glance at the pre, proto, and historic era city/town planning in India will give a good view of how things looked back then.
Read more
News Reports

After their leaders participating in Delhi anti-Hindu Riots, AAP asks people not to ‘communalise’ the communal murder of Rahul Rajput

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Rajput was murdered by a Muslim mob on Wednesday evening because they objected to his love affair with a Muslim girl
Read more
Opinions

Physics Nobel: Why the CPIM might declare war on black holes

Abhishek Banerjee -
2020 Nobel Prize in Physics has gone to three scientists: Roger Penrose, Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghenz “for their discoveries about one of the most exotic phenomena in the universe, the black hole.”
Read more
News Reports

Telangana government to offer free coaching classes for civil services examination to candidates from minority community, will also be given stipend

OpIndia Staff -
100 Candidates from poor families belonging to minority communities will be given free coaching by Telangana govt for civil service exams
Read more
News Reports

BJP leader Tajinder Bagga puts Taiwan National Day hoarding outside the Chinese embassy, draws praise from Taiwanese MP and citizens

OpIndia Staff -
The offensive of Tajinder Bagga against the Chinese regime comes in the backdrop of the ongoing border standoff between India and China.
Read more
Media

Republic TV CFO moves SC challenging the Mumbai Police summons in ‘TRP scam’ drama, asks them to hold investigation till hearing

OpIndia Staff -
Republic TV CFO Sundaram has written a letter to Mumbai police stating he would be available to join investigations only by October 14.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,493FansLike
460,964FollowersFollow
18,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com