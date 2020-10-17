Democrat Senator from Connecticut, Chris Murphy, has declared that the Hunter Biden emails reported in the explosive The New York Post exposing corruption by Joe Biden during his tenure as Vice President are Russian propaganda. Since then, the emails have been confirmed by Fox News as well. However, Chris Murphy is very angry that the media is reporting on it and he argued that Joe Biden should be very angry too.

In a series of tweets, Chris Murphy condemned the media for reporting on the Hunter Biden emails. He declared on the social media platform, “Joe Biden – and all of us – SHOULD be furious that media outlets are spreading what is very likely Russian propaganda.” He proceeded to argue, without providing any facts that has become the hallmark of the Russian collusion delusion, that Rudy Guiliani has been targeted by Russian intelligence.

2/ Russia knew it had to play a different game than 2016. So it built an operation to cull virulently pro-Trump Americans as pseudo-assets, so blind in their allegiance to Trump that they’ll willingly launder Kremlin constructed anti-Biden propaganda.



Guiliani was a key target. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) October 17, 2020

Chris Murphy went on to suggest that the media should not run stories exposing Joe Biden’s corruption. “Because this is Russia’s bet – that America, and its media, is so hungry for salacious stories that no one will vet their lies,” he stated. He declared empathically, “Democracy depends on it.” The Senator from Connecticut appears to suggest Democracy in the United States depends on the media covering up corruption committed by Joe Biden during his tenure as Vice President.

8/ And American media do have major credibility, for good reason. They do amazing work, and get most stories 100% right.



Russia wants to use this credibility to their advantage. And that’s why we all have to be vigilant. Democracy depends on it. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) October 17, 2020

It is pertinent to mention here that there is no evidence at all that people perceived to be close to US President Donald Trump have been successfully targeted by Russian agencies. The Mueller report also absolved Donald Trump of all accusations but that has not prevented Democrats from continuing to make absurd claims concerning Russia.

Donald Trump has certainly not been aided by malicious actors in the ‘intelligence community’ who have maliciously targeted the democratically elected president of the United Stats since the day he took oath. Even now, malicious actors from the ‘intelligence community’ have continued to interfere in the election process.

During the Democratic primaries, the ‘intelligence community’ claimed that Russia was interfering to help Bernie Sanders become the Democrat nominee. Other than that, US Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, a serving veteran in the Hawaii Army National Guard, was accused of being a Russian puppet by the Democrat and media establishment. Thus, a familiar pattern emerges in the larger scheme of things. Anyone and any information that threatens the election of Joe Biden as president, the Democratic establishment candidate, is dubbed as Russian propaganda.