Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath distributed a relief amount of Rs 113.21 crore to the flood-affected farmers in 19 districts in the state through online transaction yesterday. He assured that the state government is working on trying to find more permanent solutions to the problem.

A plan is being chalked out to address the problem. Until that happens, timely action will be taken in the flood-prone areas as per the existing norms as is currently being done, he assured. Around 3,48,511 have received the relief amount. The money was transferred online directly to the farmers.

CM Yogi stated that the state government is working on a mission mode to prevent serious flood situations and the needed infrastructure development work is progressing well. He also emphasized that the officials deployed in flood-affected regions have been instructed to ensure that effective distribution of relief material, medicines and conveyance facilities like boats are in place to help the common people.

CM Yogi addressed the farmers

Addressing farmers from his residence, the Chief Minister said that District Magistrates had been given directions to ensure that the farmers should not be exploited and that they receive appropriate prices for their crops. He said that the relief amount is minuscule as compared the hard work of farmers but this shows the government’s commitment towards the interests of farmers. He also interacted with several farmers and listened to their issues regarding flood. The farmers expressed pleasure on receiving the relief amount.

Earlier this month, CM Yogi has laid down the foundation of 177 development projects in Gorakhpur which include a fertiliser plant which is expected to be completed next year. The plant is expected to create around four thousand jobs and will also ensure an adequate supply of fertiliser to the farmers.