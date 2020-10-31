Sunday, November 1, 2020
Congress leader holds protest after Friday Namaz, demands Telangana bans French products, blames PM Modi for ‘inciting Indian Muslims’

Sohail condemned the Central government for supporting the French government and accused it of provoking Indian Muslims. He said that India should not support anyone who hurt the religious sentiments of any community. He urged all the wholesalers and retailers to withdraw the products manufactured in France.

France which was once hailed by the ‘liberal world’ as an epitome of secularism, is at the receiving end of the hatred of Muslims as well as liberals after French President Emmanuel Macron called out radical Islamist ideology and refused to condemn the caricatures of Prophet Mohammad created by French satirical magazine Charlies Hebdo. Despite the Indian government condemning the brutal attacks by Islamic terrorists in France and expressing solidarity with the country, protests are being organised by Muslims, with Congress leading the protest, across India condemning France and French President.

After the recent protests organised by Congress MLA Arif Masood in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh condemning President Macron, now Congress leaders in Telangana have organised protests demanding Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to ban French products in the state. Congress members led by Shaikh Abdullah Sohail, chairman of Congress minorities cell, held a protest yesterday after offering Friday prayers at Masjid-e-Rahmania, Prabhat Nagar in Erragadda.

During the protest, Sohail demanded that the Chief Minister should condemn the French President’s remarks and also ban French products in the state. Banners were raised and poster of French President Macron was burnt during the protests. Sohail condemned the Central government for supporting the French government and accused it of provoking Indian Muslims. He said that India should not support anyone who hurt the religious sentiments of any community. He urged all the wholesalers and retailers to withdraw the products manufactured in France.

On the occasion of birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad, Muslims leaders in Friday sermons called upon Muslims to boycott French products in Hyderabad. Protests were also held during the Milad processions wherein posters of President Macron trampled by protestors. Moulana Ahmed Qasmi, Imam of Masjid-e-Sufa in Toli Chwoki area, said, “The almighty Allah sent Prophet Mohammad as the mercy for the entire mankind and President of France is insulting such a great personality. Can somebody keep quiet when his parents are insulted in the name of freedom of speech? Our Prophet is dearer to us than our parents. How can we keep quiet?”. A resolution was passed condemning the alleged blasphemy by French President at 71st public meeting organised by All India Majlis-e-Tamir-e-Millat. The Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) also staged a protest against the French president.

Not just Congress leaders: Darul Uloom demands Indian government to condemn France

Outraging against France for allegedly insulting Prophet Mohammad, Maulana Mufti Abul Qasim Nomani, head of Darul Uloom, Deoband, demanded the Islamic Organisation of Cooperation (OIC), the Arab League and other Muslim countries to take action against France. “It is the responsibility of the Islamic countries and their rules to form a strong strategy against France on this matter and this should be strongly raised on international forums as well. The OIC, the Arab League and other Muslim countries should raise their voice against the French government and lodge a protest at the diplomatic and commercial levels”, Nomani said.

During the protest held by Congress MLA Arif Masood in Bhopal, he said that if it had been in his capacity, he would have crushed the face of President Macron. “We want to send out a message to the French President, if it was in our capacity we would have mowed your face”, Masood said. “Our hands are tied because we are law-abiding citizens and we have been taught peace by our Allah’s prophet”, he added.

