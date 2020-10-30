The cartoon depiction of prophet Mohammad by a French satirical magazine called Charlie Hebdo and the French President Emmanuel Macron’s defence of freedom of speech and condemnation of radical Islam have invited the wrath of Muslims all over the world. While the Indian government has expressed solidarity with France after recent attacks on French people by Islamic terrorists, some Muslim leaders and organisations in India have condemned the French President alleging him of insulting the Prophet.

In a protest led by Congress MLA Arif Masood in Bhopal against the French President, Masood said that if it had been in his capacity, he would have crushed the face of President Macron. “We want to send out a message to the French President, if it was in our capacity we would have mowed your face”, Masood said. “Our hands are tied because we are law-abiding citizens and we have been taught peace by our Allah’s prophet”, he added.

Arif Masood, the Congress MLA from Bhopal Central, had organised the protest against the French President Emmanuel Macron. Taking to Twitter, Masood said that thousands of Muslims had assembled at Iqbal Maidan on Thursday to protest against the French President for speaking ill against Prophet Muhammad.

Meanwhile, a complaint has been lodged against Congress MLA Arif Masood and others for organising a rally of more than 2,000 Muslims by violating social distancing norms.

Darul Uloom asks government to condemn France

Outraging against France for allegedly insulting Prophet Mohammad, Maulana Mufti Abul Qasim Nomani, head of Darul Uloom, Deoband, demanded the Islamic Organisation of Cooperation (OIC), the Arab League and other Muslim countries to take action against France. “It is the responsibility of the Islamic countries and their rules to form a strong strategy against France on this matter and this should be strongly raised on international forums as well. The OIC, the Arab League and other Muslim countries should raise their voice against the French government and lodge a protest at the diplomatic and commercial levels”, Nomani said.

The Islamic seminary urged the Indian government to condemn the French government and appeal for bringing an international law punishing blasphemy.