Friday, October 16, 2020
Coronavirus: Here are the 5 states that would be monitored by high-level central teams

Each team will consist of three members including a Joint Secretary, who will be the nodal officer for the respective state, one public health expert for the purpose of looking after the public health aspects, one clinician to look after infection prevention practices and clinical management protocols.

The central government today constituted high-level teams which will be assisting the five worst-affected states in the country by the Chinese virus. The five states are Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and West Bengal. As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, these states reported an upsurge in the number of new Covid-19 cases.

Each team will consist of three members including a Joint Secretary, who will be the nodal officer for the respective state, one public health expert for the purpose of looking after the public health aspects, one clinician to look after infection prevention practices and clinical management protocol being followed by the State.

The teams will be expected to support the efforts their respective states towards strengthening containment of the virus, surveillance, testing, prevention of the infection, control measures and efficient clinical management of positive cases. The teams will guide the state in effectively managing the challenges related to timely diagnosis and follow up.

COVID-19 situation in the five states

Karnataka is leading among the five states in terms of active cases of Covid-19. The states, as on today, has 1,13,538 active cases and 10,283 deaths so far. Karnataka is followed by Kerala which has 94,609 active cases of Covid-19 and 1,090 deaths. Next is West Bengal which has 31,984 active cases and 5,870 deaths. 28,187 cases of Covid-19 are currently active in Chhattisgarh with 1,385 deaths. Rajasthan has 21,587 active cases and has recorded 1,708 deaths.

