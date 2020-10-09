Friday, October 9, 2020
Delhi: Mohammad Afroz, Mohammad Raj and 3 others murder 18-year-old Rahul over love affair with a Muslim girl

Talking to OpIndia, a police official from Adarsh Nagar police station stated that the boy was beaten up by the 5 accused because they were opposed to his relationship with the sister of one of them. All the five have been arrested and booked under the charges of murder, he said.

An 18-year-old boy named Rahul was beaten to death in Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar by Mohammad Afroz, Mohammad Raj and three others over an alleged love affair with a Muslim girl.

According to the reports, the Muslim girl’s family, particularly her brother, were opposed to their inter-religious affair. Enraged over their relationship, the girl’s brother, along with his friends, accosted Rahul in Adarsh Nagar in Delhi and brutally assaulted him, leaving him mortally injured.

An injured Rahul was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The autopsy report of the young man read that he had sustained multiple internal injuries in his abdomen. Following Rahul’s death, the police swung into action, registering a case against the 5 accused on the charges of murder. Three of the 5 accused are minor. Heavy police force have been deployed in the area following the incident which has created an atmosphere of tension and fear among the residents.

Rahul Rajput lived with his relatives in Moolchand Colony of Adarsh Nagar. He was romantically involved from the last 5 months with a 16-year-old Muslim girl from Jahangirpuri. However, when the girl’s family and brother came to know about their affair, they opposed it. The girl’s brother strongly objected to the duo meeting and talking with each other. Reportedly, a scuffle had broken out between the girl’s brother and Rahul in the past as well when the former was beaten up by the girl’s lover.

The 18-year-old Rahul was a second-year journalism student. Privately, he also gave coaching for the English language to the children. As per a report published in Amar Ujala, on Wednesday evening, Rahul’s uncle’s son Golu got a call from an unknown number asking to send Rahul to their home for tutoring their son on English. As Rahul set out from his house, he was accosted by a group of 5 belligerent individuals, who started raining blows on him on Gali Nanda Road. The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed in the lane. After the brutal assault, Rahul somehow managed to crawl back to his home.

Ankit Saxena murder

The incident with Rahul is an eerie reminder of the fate that befell upon another unfortunate young man, Ankit Saxena, who was killed by her Muslim girlfriend’s family because they did not approve their relationship. Ankit was stabbed to death by the family members of his girlfriend Shehzadi on February 1, 2018.

Eyewitness accounts suggested that Shehzadi’s mother wore a helmet and rode her scooter to the traffic intersection where they knew Ankit was present. She then rammed her scooter into Ankit’s vehicle so that Ankit would be forced to step out to help. As she was wearing a helmet, Ankit could not identify her and stepped out to help.

The woman then confronted Ankit and soon she was joined by her other family members. They all began to heckle and abuse Ankit blaming him that he had influenced Shehzadi to leave the house. When Ankit bent down to help his mother get up, the girl’s uncle and brother then caught him by his hair and pulled him up. At that moment, while the two of them held Ankit’s arms from behind, the girl’s father had slit his throat using his butchering knife

