A 29-year-old man identified as Sushil was stabbed to death and his two brothers Anil and Sunil, were severely injured after a petty fight over loud music escalated. Four accused, named Shahnawaz, Aafaq, Chand and Haseen were later arrested. The incident took place at Mahendra Park in north-west Delhi near Adarsh Nagar metro station.

Fight over loud music

As per the reports, a fight broke out over loud music which escalated when Chand and his brothers took a knife from a nearby meat shop and attacked Sunil and his brothers.

As per eyewitnesses quoted by media reports, the attackers, came with an intention to fight and the loud music was just the trigger they were looking for. “They were just talking and suddenly they took out the knives and attacked the brothers,” an eyewitness said. Another eyewitness said that this was a preplanned conspiracy. “They just asked to turn down the volume and suddenly started abusing. Suddenly they removed the knives and stabbed them,” the eyewitness said adding that the father and mother of the accused were also involved.

Soon, the brothers, Sushil, Anil and Sunil were admitted to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial (BJRM) Hospital where Sushil was reported to be brought dead.

Four arrested

Based on the complaint filed by Sunil, Police have registered a case was registered. The four accused are now apprehended by the police and investigation is currently underway. Sushil’s brothers are now shifted to Safdarjung hospital for further treatment.