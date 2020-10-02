Friday, October 2, 2020
Home News Reports Former Twitter CEO Dick Costolo says business leaders who don’t participate in social justice...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Former Twitter CEO Dick Costolo says business leaders who don’t participate in social justice movement should be ‘lined up against the wall and shot’

Twitter has so far neither flagged nor removed the provocative tweet by its former CEO, suggesting business leaders who refrain from engaging in social revolution will be the first ones to be eliminated

OpIndia Staff
Former CEO Dick Costolo suggests peers and colleagues who wouldn;t participate in the revolution will be the first ones to be shot at in the revolution
Dick Costolo(Source: Fortune)
5

For a long time now, Twitter has been accused of having in place lax regulation policies that empower users and allow them to initiate unpleasant exchanges. However, this time around, it was the former CEO of Twitter, Dick Costolo, who used the social media behemoth’s inadequacies to post comments supporting violence on its platform.

Responding to a conversation regarding whether the tech company elites and business leaders should involve themselves in social justice issues, Costolo made a contentious remark saying some capitalists “are going to be the first” to be “shot in the revolution”.

“Me-first capitalists who think you can separate society from business are going to be the first people lined up against the wall and shot in the revolution. I’ll happily provide video commentary,” Costolo tweeted.

Costolo’s tweet, suggesting that he would like some of his peers and colleagues face a firing squad comes amidst the turmoil in the American society in the wake of the coronavirus-induced recession, racial reckoning sparked by the death of George Floyd in police custody this May.

CEOs and business leaders are caught in a quandary as to what role they should play in the movement, with their apathy towards participating in the revolution engendering a sense of disgruntlement among their employees.

The debate about the American business leaders partaking a greater role in the social upheaval was doing the rounds for some time now. However, it was triggered anew after the Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong posted in a blog that his company would not take part in the social justice movement roiling the United States. He asserted that the company doesn’t engage in issues which do not lie at the core of their mission and cited the internal rife within organisations such as Facebook and Google to allege that it adversely impacts the productivity of the organisation as a whole.

Twitter does not initiate any action against Former CEO despite his tweet violating company policies

In response to Armstrong’s post, the former Twitter CEO castigated the Coinbase CEO, saying that it is akin to asking the employees to “shut up and dribble”. In the ensuing conversation, Costolo was seen making a case for leaders to engage in upholding social contract with the employees and not just economic relationship. However, when one of the Twitter users responded that those seeking an activist role in a tech company might as well join a non-profit organisation, Costolo replied that he sees Business leaders being lined up against the wall and fired at for not participating in an effort directed at bringing about the social change.

While Twitter has of late shown an unusual alacrity to label tweets or remove them altogether citing violation of the company policies. Twitter’s violent threats policy reads that tweets “threatening to kill someone” and “threatening to seriously hurt someone and/or commit another [sic] violent” act that could result in injury are not permitted on the site. However, the company has so far not initiated any action against Costolo’s tweet.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Strategically, the RW, rather the Hindus, don’t have much to gain by attacking Mahatma Gandhi

Rahul Roushan -
An unhealthy focus on bringing down Mahatma Gandhi doesn’t achieve anything.
Read more
Media

Rohini Singh of The Wire uses the Hathras incident to peddle an agenda that Rahul Gandhi had tried to, fails spectacularly

Editorial Desk -
While Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra indulged in their usual theatrics over Hathras, trusted allies like Rohini Singh of The Wire started peddling their propaganda
Read more

Shekhar Gupta’s The Print pulls down article attacking journalist after being called out, then pulls down apology tweet, apologises again: Here is what happened

Media OpIndia Staff -
After Shekhar Gupta run The Print got caught in yet another lie by journalist Swati Goel Sharma, they decided to pull down its article

Mahatma Gandhi wanted the Union Jack on India’s national flag, said he will not salute it if Charkha is replaced by Ashoka Chakra

Political History of India Jinit Jain -
Mahatma Gandhi had said, "if the Flag of the Indian Union will not embody the emblem of the Charkha, I will refuse to salute that flag"

Rahul Kanwal spreads fake news, shares a video where police express solidarity with Hathras victim’s family as ‘intimidation’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In the video, the Hathras DM can be seen telling the family of the victim that the administration is standing in their support.

Journalist says brutal murder of teenage girl in Hathras is ‘God-given strategic opportunity’ for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Priyanka Gandhi has been launching a no-holds-barred attack against the Yogi govt over the Hathras gang-rape incident

Recently Popular

Crime

Hathras gang rape: Victim cremated, accused arrested. All you need to know about the case

OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had a telephonic conversation with PM Modi regarding the incident and said that a special team has been formed to probe into the incident. The team will submit the report in next seven days.
Read more
News Reports

Arnab Goswami and Republic TV bag 77% viewership for primetime, read what Rajdeep Sardesai and NDTV manage to garner

OpIndia Staff -
9 pm show by Arnab Goswami on Republic TV had 77% share, while Rajdeep Sardesai's show had 7%, and NDTV 1.3% share for that slot
Read more
Entertainment

Bollywood drug probe: A, D and S under scanner for drug abuse stand for ‘Arjun Rampal’, ‘Dino Morea’ and ‘Shah Rukh Khan’, says report

OpIndia Staff -
Shah Rukh Khan is currently in Dubai as Franchise owner of Kolkata Knight Riders IPL team.
Read more
News Reports

Viral message claiming that home minister Amit Shah flown to New York for treatment is false, read details

OpIndia Staff -
A message has gone viral on WhatsApp claiming that Amit Shah was shifted to the USA via an air ambulance due to 'critical condition'
Read more
News Reports

Here is why #BabyPenguin is trending on Twitter, and why Aaditya Thackeray is called so by some

OpIndia Staff -
Yuva Sena registered complaint against twitter user for calling Aaditya Thackeray "Baby Penguin" and Uddhav Thackeray "Aurangzeb"
Read more
Crime

Uttar Pradesh: 22-year-old Dalit woman gang-raped in Balrampur, two accused Shahid and Sahil arrested

OpIndia Staff -
The family has stated that the accused had injected the victim with some substance because she was in a dazed state when she came home. She died on the way to hospital.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Former Twitter CEO Dick Costolo says business leaders who don’t participate in social justice movement should be ‘lined up against the wall and shot’

OpIndia Staff -
Former Twitter CEO Dick Costolo said that all business leaders should work for social justice, and those wo don't should be shot by firing squad
Read more
Opinions

Strategically, the RW, rather the Hindus, don’t have much to gain by attacking Mahatma Gandhi

Rahul Roushan -
An unhealthy focus on bringing down Mahatma Gandhi doesn’t achieve anything.
Read more
Media

Rohini Singh of The Wire uses the Hathras incident to peddle an agenda that Rahul Gandhi had tried to, fails spectacularly

Editorial Desk -
While Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra indulged in their usual theatrics over Hathras, trusted allies like Rohini Singh of The Wire started peddling their propaganda
Read more
News Reports

TMC Delegation including Derek O’Brien stopped by UP Police while trying to enter Hathras

OpIndia Staff -
TMC leaders including Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien were stopped at the border while going to meet the family of the Hathras victim
Read more
Crime

Hathras: First statement of the victim’s mother after the strangulation emerges, has no mention of rape

OpIndia Staff -
Initial statement by Hathras victim's family, initial complaint and victim statement had not mentioned rape or sexual assault. Police had ruled out sexual assault on the basis of medical reports.
Read more
News Reports

Naked corpse of a girl found in Rajasthan hospital, family alleges rape: Here is how Congress leader trivialised the case

OpIndia Staff -
Naked corpse of a girl discovered at a hospital in the Banswara district, postmortem not done despite demanded by family
Read more
News Reports

‘Rhea Chakraborty met Sushant Singh Rajput on June 13, a day before his death’: Karni Sena leader Surjeet Singh Rathore

OpIndia Staff -
Surjeet Singh Rathore said Suraj Singh told him that Rhea Chakraborty was at Sushant Singh Rajput's apartment on June 13 night
Read more
News Reports

Woman constables injured as Congress workers got into a scuffle, FIR against Rahul, Priyanka and 200 others for their Hathras stunt

OpIndia Staff -
UP Police has stated that some woman constables have been injured in the scuffle with Congress workers and the uniform of one woman constable was torn.
Read more
News Reports

Haryana: 35 members of 6 families do ‘Ghar Wapsi’, come back to Hindu fold

OpIndia Staff -
The members of the 6 families participated in a Yagna and havan, wore Janaeu and embraced Hinduism.
Read more
News Reports

After top advisor Hope Hicks, US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump test positive for Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
President Donald Trump took to Twitter to announce that he and the First Lady of the USA Melania Trump have tested positive for the Wuhan Coronavirus.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

244,698FansLike
457,325FollowersFollow
17,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com