Friday, October 2, 2020
Home News Reports In the times of Coronavirus, freight loading by Indian Railways go up by 15%...
Economy and FinanceNews Reports
Updated:

In the times of Coronavirus, freight loading by Indian Railways go up by 15% in September, crosses 100 million tonnes

As a result of this increase, the revenue earned by Railways from freight operations also saw an increase to the tune of 14%

OpIndia Staff
2

As the economy gradually returns to normalcy following the lockdown period, Indian Railways continues to increase the freight carried on its network. Despite the Coronavirus pandemic still looming large, the railways actually carried more freight in September this year compared to the same month last year, with the load carried by railways exceeding 100 million tonnes.

According to latest data released by the ministry, the freight trains of Indian Railways carried a load of 102.13 MT (million tonne), in September. The figure September 2019 was 88.53 MT, which means the loading saw an increase of 15%. The increase in freight loading was seen across all the commodities, and the volume of foodgrain increased by 101% over last September.

As a result of this increase, the revenue earned by Railways from freight operations also saw an increase to the tune of 14%. The September 2019 revenue was Rs 8,716.29 crore, which went up to Rs 9,896.86 crore. This means the revenue went up by Rs 1,180.57 crore.

The commodities carried by the railways included 42.89 million tonnes of coal, 13.53 million tonnes of iron ore, 6.3 million tonnes of foodgrains, 5.34 million tonnes of fertilizers, 6.05 million tonnes of cement, 3.85 million tonnes of clinker, and 3.52 million tonnes of mineral oil.

Railway Board CEO and chairman V K Yadav said, “Almost all commodities have shown positive growth in September and that gives a good indication of real revival of the Indian economy…It clearly indicates that Indian economy is recovering and the economic activities are really improving.”

“In spite of these challenging times, Indian Railways has taken many initiatives for business development and a lot of initiatives were taken to boost freight loading and the result has come in the month of September,” Yadav added.

He said that the Indian Railways working on the National Rail Plan 2030. He said that according to the assessment based on preliminary studies, by 2024, railways freight loading will be around 2400 MT, and by 2030 it will be around 3200 MT. He assured that this year it will touch 1200 MT.

Apart from the amount of goods carried by the railways, one area where the Indian Railways has seen spectacular improvement is the speed of its freight trains. In just one year, the average speed of goods trains have doubled, reducing the time taken to transport essential commodities to every corner of the country.

The average speed of freight trains was 24.08 kilometre per hour last September, which reached 46.89 kmph in September this year, an increase of 95%. One of the reasons for this is absent of most passenger trains on the network, which has allowed freight trains so run more smoothly. Apart from that, taking the opportunity of absence of trains during the lockdown, the railways also completed several long pending projects to improve the tracks and other infrastructure.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Leaked audio in Hathras case: ‘Don’t move, Priyanka Gandhi will come’ and curious talks of Rs 25 lakh for not letting case reach conclusion

OpIndia Staff -
Leaked conversations of the Hathras Case reveal the manner in which politicians and the media have been trying to politicise the issue
Read more
Political History of India

The ‘super Communist’ Lal Bahadur Shastri: Read how Nehru had laid out plans to make Indira Gandhi inherit his PM post

आशीष नौटियाल -
It's unfortunate that Lal Bahadur Shastri departed much before the country could truly benefit from his full potential.
Read more

Hathras case leaked audio: India Today journalist pesters brother of victim for a confession video of father saying ‘there is pressure from administration’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A lot of misinformation is being spread regarding the Hathras Case in the mainstream media.

Strategically, the RW, rather the Hindus, don’t have much to gain by attacking Mahatma Gandhi

Opinions Rahul Roushan -
An unhealthy focus on bringing down Mahatma Gandhi doesn’t achieve anything.

Rohini Singh of The Wire uses the Hathras incident to peddle an agenda that Rahul Gandhi had tried to, fails spectacularly

Media Editorial Desk -
While Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra indulged in their usual theatrics over Hathras, trusted allies like Rohini Singh of The Wire started peddling their propaganda

Bathing with women, sleeping with naked girls: Read about Gandhi’s ‘experiments with celibacy’

Political History of India OpIndia Staff -
The experiments by Gandhi on his celibacy included having baths with women, sleeping with naked women, to test his self-control

Recently Popular

Crime

Hathras gang rape: Victim cremated, accused arrested. All you need to know about the case

OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had a telephonic conversation with PM Modi regarding the incident and said that a special team has been formed to probe into the incident. The team will submit the report in next seven days.
Read more
News Reports

Arnab Goswami and Republic TV bag 77% viewership for primetime, read what Rajdeep Sardesai and NDTV manage to garner

OpIndia Staff -
9 pm show by Arnab Goswami on Republic TV had 77% share, while Rajdeep Sardesai's show had 7%, and NDTV 1.3% share for that slot
Read more
Entertainment

Bollywood drug probe: A, D and S under scanner for drug abuse stand for ‘Arjun Rampal’, ‘Dino Morea’ and ‘Shah Rukh Khan’, says report

OpIndia Staff -
Shah Rukh Khan is currently in Dubai as Franchise owner of Kolkata Knight Riders IPL team.
Read more
News Reports

Hathras case leaked audio: India Today journalist pesters brother of victim for a confession video of father saying ‘there is pressure from administration’

OpIndia Staff -
A lot of misinformation is being spread regarding the Hathras Case in the mainstream media.
Read more
News Reports

Viral message claiming that home minister Amit Shah flown to New York for treatment is false, read details

OpIndia Staff -
A message has gone viral on WhatsApp claiming that Amit Shah was shifted to the USA via an air ambulance due to 'critical condition'
Read more
Crime

Uttar Pradesh: 22-year-old Dalit woman gang-raped in Balrampur, two accused Shahid and Sahil arrested

OpIndia Staff -
The family has stated that the accused had injected the victim with some substance because she was in a dazed state when she came home. She died on the way to hospital.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

In the times of Coronavirus, freight loading by Indian Railways go up by 15% in September, crosses 100 million tonnes

OpIndia Staff -
In just one year, the average speed of freight rains of Indian Railways have almost doubled from 24 kmph to 47 kmph
Read more
Government and Policy

NCPCR directive on Child Care Institutions – A welcome decision

Suren -
Vested interests are using CCIs as a means of earning money and to gain control of large numbers of the young. The action taken by the NCPCR is a welcome step.
Read more
News Reports

Andhra Pradesh: High Court fumes over derogatory social media posts against judiciary, verbal slandering by YSRCP leaders

OpIndia Staff -
Recently, YSRCP MPs have accused the Andhra HC judges of being 'partial'.
Read more
Crime

Uttar Pradesh: Hindu woman shot dead by her husband, accused had married her falsely pretending to be ‘Rajkumar’

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, Asif had planned Neha's murder with the help of his friend Taufiq.
Read more
Opinions

The radical left has always hated Mahatma Gandhi for being a Hindu

Abhishek Banerjee -
Would you look at that? Mahatma Gandhi was a “Hindu nationalist” who cheered the “seizure” of Kashmir.
Read more
News Reports

Leaked audio in Hathras case: ‘Don’t move, Priyanka Gandhi will come’ and curious talks of Rs 25 lakh for not letting case reach conclusion

OpIndia Staff -
Leaked conversations of the Hathras Case reveal the manner in which politicians and the media have been trying to politicise the issue
Read more
News Reports

NIA files charge sheet against 33 Maoists for assassinating BJP MLA Bheema Mandavi and four police personnel in Chhattisgarh last year

OpIndia Staff -
NIA charge sheet names 33 maoists in Bheema Mandavi murder case, plan was made in a Committee level meeting in West Bastar
Read more
News Reports

Five days after saying he will hug Mamata Banerjee if he contracts Coronavirus, BJP leader in WB tests positive

OpIndia Staff -
While speaking to reporters, Anupam said, "Our party workers are fighting a bigger enemy than Coronavirus - Mamata Banerjee.
Read more
Political History of India

The ‘super Communist’ Lal Bahadur Shastri: Read how Nehru had laid out plans to make Indira Gandhi inherit his PM post

आशीष नौटियाल -
It's unfortunate that Lal Bahadur Shastri departed much before the country could truly benefit from his full potential.
Read more
News Reports

Presence of Pakistani fighters on the ground alongside Azerbaijan forces won’t be a surprise: Armenia Foreign Minister Avet Adonts

OpIndia Staff -
Foreign minister of Armenia recounted how Pakistanis were present on ground in 1990s when war broke out in Nagorno Karabakh
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

244,698FansLike
457,369FollowersFollow
17,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com