Sunday, October 11, 2020
Sports
Updated:

French Open: Rafael Nadal defeats Novak Djokovic in straight sets to win 20th Grand Slam title, equals Federer’s tally

Djokovic failed to win a single game in the first set and there was never really a moment during the entire match where it looked Rafael Nadal may fail to win.

OpIndia Staff
Rafael Nadal
Image Credit: @BleacherReport
9

Rafael Nadal defeated Novak Djokovic at the final of the French Open on Sunday to win his 20th Grand Slam and 13th French Open Title. In a dominating performance, Rafael Nadal defeated the Serbian in straight sets with a score line of 6-0 6-2 7-5. The Spaniard has now equalled Roger Federer’s record of the highest number of Grand Slam titles.

Going into the match, Rafael Nadal had 19 Grand Slams while Novak Djokovic had 17. The Serbian was competing to become the first player to defeat the ‘King of Clay’ in the final of the French Open. Djokovic failed to win a single game in the first set and there was never really a moment during the entire match where it looked Nadal may fail to win.

There was a phase in the third set where Djokovic looked like mounting a challenge when he broke Nadal for the first and only time in the match. However, that faded quickly as Nadal broke Djokovic’s serve at 5-5 to serve out the match in his next service game. The match lasted only 2 hour 41 minutes.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

