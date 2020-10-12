Today, Allahabad High Court heard the petition filed by the Hathras Case victim’s family. The court has adjourned the hearing until 2nd November. Additional Advocate General VK Shahi, representing the Uttar Pradesh government before Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court said that the court will give a decision on the next hearing. Due to the sensitivity of the case and security reasons, no one other than those associated with the case was allowed in the court.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home Dept) Awanish K Awasthi, DGP HC Awasthy and other officers including DM and SP were present in the court along with the victim’s family. The main emphasis of today’s hearing was on the victim’s last rites done under the supervision of the District Magistrate and police personnel. The court first recorded the statements of the victim’s family. Hathras DM has stated that the decision to cremate at night was taken purely on the basis on law and order concerns and there was no pressure from the state government to do so.

Seema Kushwaha, lawyer of Hathras victim’s family said the victim’s family has demanded that reports of CBI inquiry should be kept confidential. They have also requested the court to transfer the case out of Uttar Pradesh. The family has requested for security till the case concludes.

On 1st October, a division bench of Justice Rajan Roy and Justice Jaspreet Singh has summoned the top officials to give updates on the case and asked the victim’s family to present their version of the case. The court had also ordered the administration to arrange for the transport and security of the family.

Background of Hathras Case

Hathras case, where a 19-year-old woman was strangulated, and later she succumbed to injuries on 29th September, has become a political battleground. There has been so much noise from the opposition and media houses that it has gained nationwide attention. According to several reports, there had been attempts to cause caste-based violence in the state using the said case. Connections with Naxals and PFI have emerged, and a Congress leader admitted on tape they were prepared for violence. A fake sister-in-law, who later identified as a professor from Madhya Pradesh, was also living with the family to allegedly ‘guide’ them how to speak to the media.