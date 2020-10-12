Monday, October 12, 2020
Home News Reports Hathras Case: Victim's family wants case transferred to outside of UP, Allahabad HC hearing...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Hathras Case: Victim’s family wants case transferred to outside of UP, Allahabad HC hearing adjourned till 2nd November

Hathras DM has stated that the decision to cremate at night was taken purely on the basis on law and order concerns and there was no pressure from the state government to do so.

OpIndia Staff
Allahabad High Court hears Hathras victim's family
Allahabad High Court heard petition of Hathras Case victim's family (Image: Bar and Bench)
1

Today, Allahabad High Court heard the petition filed by the Hathras Case victim’s family. The court has adjourned the hearing until 2nd November. Additional Advocate General VK Shahi, representing the Uttar Pradesh government before Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court said that the court will give a decision on the next hearing. Due to the sensitivity of the case and security reasons, no one other than those associated with the case was allowed in the court.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home Dept) Awanish K Awasthi, DGP HC Awasthy and other officers including DM and SP were present in the court along with the victim’s family. The main emphasis of today’s hearing was on the victim’s last rites done under the supervision of the District Magistrate and police personnel. The court first recorded the statements of the victim’s family. Hathras DM has stated that the decision to cremate at night was taken purely on the basis on law and order concerns and there was no pressure from the state government to do so.

Seema Kushwaha, lawyer of Hathras victim’s family said the victim’s family has demanded that reports of CBI inquiry should be kept confidential. They have also requested the court to transfer the case out of Uttar Pradesh. The family has requested for security till the case concludes.

On 1st October, a division bench of Justice Rajan Roy and Justice Jaspreet Singh has summoned the top officials to give updates on the case and asked the victim’s family to present their version of the case. The court had also ordered the administration to arrange for the transport and security of the family.

Background of Hathras Case

Hathras case, where a 19-year-old woman was strangulated, and later she succumbed to injuries on 29th September, has become a political battleground. There has been so much noise from the opposition and media houses that it has gained nationwide attention. According to several reports, there had been attempts to cause caste-based violence in the state using the said case. Connections with Naxals and PFI have emerged, and a Congress leader admitted on tape they were prepared for violence. A fake sister-in-law, who later identified as a professor from Madhya Pradesh, was also living with the family to allegedly ‘guide’ them how to speak to the media.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

‘Speaking truth to power’ hysterics of propagandists masquerading as comics come crumbling down. Exhibit A: Kunal Kamra

OpIndia Staff -
'Standup comedian' Kunal Kamra had recently shared a picture of himself with Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut holding a miniature JCB,
Read more
Opinions

Here is how the Tanishq ad is your guide to understand ‘soft bigotry of low expectations’

Editorial Desk -
On Friday, Tanishq Jewellery released a new ad of an ‘interfaith’ couple where the woman, decked up in jewellery, is getting ready for a ‘god-bharai’ (baby shower) function.
Read more

Hathras case: SC pulls up Kapil Sibal over plea seeking release of PFI member Siddique Kappan arrested for planning to create caste unrest

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The four PFI members, including Siddique Kappan were arested in connection to the Hathras case had been booked under UAPA

Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Farhan Akhtar and others join hands to target Arnab Goswami and Republic TV in Delhi High Court: Read

Law OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood's leading associations and production houses file a suit in Delhi High Court against Republic TV, Arnab Goswami, Pradeep Bhandari, Times Now, Navika Kumar and Rahul Shivshankar.

The murder of Rahul Rajput by the family of his Muslim girlfriend: Why the ‘no communal angle’ trope is just that, a hollow trope...

Opinions K Bhattacharjee -
There are pertinent lessons to be learnt from the responses to the murder of the 18 year old Rahul Rajput.

Khushbu Sundar joins BJP, all set to become a filthy, illiterate, physically ret**ded, brain dead, religiously fanatic monkey: Read how

Politics OpIndia Staff -
As Khushbu Sundar quits Congress to join the BJP, her old anti-BJP tweets come back to haunt her

Recently Popular

News Reports

Finally a Hindu-Muslim union that can be called “interfaith”, and it’s fictional

OpIndia Staff -
The new Tanishq jewellery advertisement projects a fictional 'interfaith' union while in reality a Dipika will have to become a Faiza
Read more
Law

Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Farhan Akhtar and others join hands to target Arnab Goswami and Republic TV in Delhi High Court: Read

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood's leading associations and production houses file a suit in Delhi High Court against Republic TV, Arnab Goswami, Pradeep Bhandari, Times Now, Navika Kumar and Rahul Shivshankar.
Read more
Politics

Khushbu Sundar joins BJP, all set to become a filthy, illiterate, physically ret**ded, brain dead, religiously fanatic monkey: Read how

OpIndia Staff -
As Khushbu Sundar quits Congress to join the BJP, her old anti-BJP tweets come back to haunt her
Read more
News Reports

Rahul Rajput murder case: His Muslim girlfriend was present at the spot, urged her brothers to let him go

OpIndia Staff -
Girlfriend of Rahul Rajput reveals that her brothers had obtained his contact number from her to call him to kill him
Read more
Political History of India

Watch: The 1948 Calcutta Maidan speech of Sardar Patel that busts the myth of ‘Muslims chose India’ and is relevant even today

OpIndia Staff -
Sardar Patel, in his iconic speech at Calcutta Maidan, busted an enduring myth of Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb.
Read more
News Reports

TRP Scam: Republic TV top officials questioned for 20 hours in total by Mumbai police, asked how they acquired the Hansa report implicating India...

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai police questioned CEO, COO and a senior officer of Republic TV for 20 hours in total about the Hansa report in the TRP scam
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Hathras Case: Victim’s family wants case transferred to outside of UP, Allahabad HC hearing adjourned till 2nd November

OpIndia Staff -
Allahabad HC hears Hathras Case, victim's family pleads to move hearing outside of UP.
Read more
Politics

‘Speaking truth to power’ hysterics of propagandists masquerading as comics come crumbling down. Exhibit A: Kunal Kamra

OpIndia Staff -
'Standup comedian' Kunal Kamra had recently shared a picture of himself with Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut holding a miniature JCB,
Read more
News Reports

NIA nabs terrorists Abdul and Nasir, had formed ‘Quran circle’ to radicalise Muslims to join ISIS, used to send Islamists from India to Syria:...

OpIndia Staff -
The duo had formed a group called Quran Circle to radicalise Muslims in Bengaluru and fund their trips to Syria to help other ISIS terrorists.
Read more
News Reports

Just wait for 6 months, you can demand ‘cut money’ after 2021 elections are over: TMC MLA to party workers

OpIndia Staff -
In this context, the cut money refers to the bribe that local Trinamool leaders take from people in lieu of implementing government welfare schemes.
Read more
News Reports

Mamata Banerjee orders forensic inspection of truck tyres to prevent Coronavirus spread: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Mamata Banerjee observed that the disease stopped spreading in her locality after the movement of vehicles were stopped.
Read more
News Reports

‘Not as big as Hathras’: After Ashok Gehlot’s ‘raped girls not forced’ another Rajasthan minister makes an insensitive remark

OpIndia Staff -
In an insensitive statement, Rajasthan Youth Affairs Minister Ashok Chandna said priest murder is not as big as Hathras
Read more
Opinions

Here is how the Tanishq ad is your guide to understand ‘soft bigotry of low expectations’

Editorial Desk -
On Friday, Tanishq Jewellery released a new ad of an ‘interfaith’ couple where the woman, decked up in jewellery, is getting ready for a ‘god-bharai’ (baby shower) function.
Read more
News Reports

Hathras case: SC pulls up Kapil Sibal over plea seeking release of PFI member Siddique Kappan arrested for planning to create caste unrest

OpIndia Staff -
The four PFI members, including Siddique Kappan were arested in connection to the Hathras case had been booked under UAPA
Read more
Law

Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Farhan Akhtar and others join hands to target Arnab Goswami and Republic TV in Delhi High Court: Read

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood's leading associations and production houses file a suit in Delhi High Court against Republic TV, Arnab Goswami, Pradeep Bhandari, Times Now, Navika Kumar and Rahul Shivshankar.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath announces 5% reservation for ex-servicemen in state govt jobs

OpIndia Staff -
The Uttar Pradesh government led by Yogi Adityanath announces 5% reservation for ex-servicemen in state government's Group C jobs.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
461,557FollowersFollow
18,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com