Wednesday, October 7, 2020
Updated:

Rahul Gandhi’s close aide in Hathras reveals Congress’ sinister plot to instigate caste-based riots

In the sting operation, Jivan was caught saying how the riots and the subsequent political drama will pan out. "Two people should die from each side. A leader should die or some common man should die. There will be a fierce clash, nobody can stop it."

OpIndia Staff
Congress leader Shyoraj Jivan stand by Republic TV planning riots in Hathras
Rahul Gandhi with Dalit Congress leader Shyoraj Jivan , image via Republic TV
70

In a shocking revelation, a Congress leader has been found engineering riots in the restive town of Hathras. According to a sting operation carried out by Republic TV, Rahul Gandhi’s aide in Hathras revealed murky details of a bloody plot to instigate caste riots in the village.

Admitting on camera that Congress used the Hathras incident for furthering its brand of politics, Dalit Congress leader Shyoraj Jivan, who is believed to be a close aide of Rahul Gandhi, said that the preparations were complete to stoke massive caste-based riots in Hathras. He also reportedly admitted that their groundwork was so strong that nobody would have been able to stop the ensuing violence.

The former Union minister, Jivan, also named big-shot politicians who would be part of the Congress party’s initiative to create a furore over the Hathras incident, where a 19-year-old girl succumbed to her injuries on September 29.

“PL Punia, Akhilesh Yadav from Samajwadi Party can also join the agitation. Our leader, Rahul Gandhi will come to the scene only after bullets start flying around,” Jivan candidly admitted on camera, betraying Congress party’s plans to stir up riots in the name of demonstrations against the Hathras incident.

In the sting operation, Jivan was caught saying how the riots and the subsequent political drama will pan out. “Two people should die from each side. A leader should die or some common man should die. There will be a fierce clash, nobody can stop it. It will be a bloody fight. Nobody can stop riots, the way the situation is panning out. Because the Valmiki samaj is a fighting community. You can attack us in villages- because there are 2 houses, 4 houses. You can gherao us (unclear). Many will be slaughtered, many will be killed. We are in large numbers in the city” the Congress leader was seen saying.

It is also notable here that the Congress leader is spreading deliberate misinformation that the victim was brutalised and had her tongue cut, a claim that was already debunked by the police.

Opposition politicians tried to exploit the Hathras incident

The opposition politicians have been chomping at the bit of creating chaos over the Hathras incident. Despite prohibitory orders put in place, several politicians reached Hathras, in a bid to overturn their dwindling political fortunes and mount an attack against the Yogi Adityanath government. After initially being stopped by the police as section 144 was in place, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi had travelled to meet the victim’s family with much political fanfare.

The Congress plot to politically exploit the incident was exposed further when audio of the call between an unidentified person and the victim’s brother was leaked where the former was heard is heard telling Sandeep, the brother of the victim, to not leave his house because senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi would be visiting his home.

He was heard tutoring the victim’s brother about Priyanka Gandhi’s visit and what they should tell her about the administration’s investigation into the case.

UP government alleges international conspiracy to incite riots in the state

The UP government had also filed an FIR alleging international conspiracy to trigger a caste-based flare-up in Uttar Pradesh over the Hathras incident. A website called ‘Justice for Hathras’ sprung up overnight which catalogued misleading and provocative content, attempting to divide the society on caste-lines and hosting manuals containing details of how to incite riots. Amnesty International and other organisations based out of Islamic countries are believed to have funded the website. The role of Islamist organisations—PFI and SDPI—has also come to fore in facilitating the website.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

