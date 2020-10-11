Sunday, October 11, 2020
Home News Reports Accusations of prolonged unexplained leave and possible ‘Fake Mausi’ in 2018 Sanjali case: More...
CrimeEditor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Accusations of prolonged unexplained leave and possible ‘Fake Mausi’ in 2018 Sanjali case: More skeletons tumble out about Hathras ‘Fake Bhabhi’

More shocking details have now emerged in the case highlighting that Dr Rajkumari Bansal has been indulging such impersonations for a long time now in a bid to take advantage of tragic incidents that occur in various states by impersonating as their family members.

Shashank Bharadwaj
'Fake bhabhi' Dr Rajkumari Bansal (L) and Sanjali (R)
22

The Hathras murder case has taken several twists and turns over the last few days. Amidst all the political controversies surrounding the case, in a sensational disclosure, it was revealed that a Naxalite from Madhya Pradesh was masquerading as the Bhabhi (sister-in-law) of the victim, who had stayed with the family of the deceased after the death of the 19-year-old girl.

The ‘fake bhabhi’, who was identified as Rajkumari Bansal, worked as a physician at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. Dr Bansal had apparently visited the family of Hathras victim to coach the victim’s family into peddling a particular political narrative. 

A day later, her connection with Bhim Army had also come out after it was reported that a young woman from Jabalpur was planted by the group as one of the members of the outfit to hijack the case and to push a caste-conflict in the state.

Dr Rajkumari Bansal – the ‘Fake Bhabhi’ took long unexplained leaves from work: Reports

More shocking details have now emerged in the case highlighting that Dr Rajkumari Bansal has been indulging such impersonations for a long time now in a bid to take advantage of tragic incidents that occur in various states by claiming to be their family members. In addition to these charges, Dr Bansal is also accused of taking unexplained long leaves from her work during her tenure as medical officer to carry out such conspiracies.

It has now come to notice that Dr Bansal, during her tenure as a medical officer in Dindori, Madhya Pradesh, took long leaves and failed to carry out her work as a medical officer for at least eight months. The Madhya Pradesh health department authorities had even issued notices to Bansal for her repeated absence from work.

There are serious allegations against Dr Bansal by the district health officials, who have accused her of being absent or irregular to work during her tenure as the medical officer. The authorities had alleged that she did not fulfil her duty as a medical officer for at least eight months after being appointed to the post of medical officer in August 2013.

A complaint, dated 29-May-2014, was also registered against Dr Bansal by Dindori’s district surgeon notifying her long absence from the medical duty.

Based on the complaint, the Madhya Pradesh health department had issued a notice to Dr Bansal under ‘The Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1966’, asking her to clarify on her long absence from the duty.

A notice issued to Dr Rajkumari Bansal aka ‘fake Bhabhi’ by Health Department after receiving a complaint by District Surgeon over her long absence from duty/ Image Source: Prashant Patel

The notice issued by Madhya Pradesh health department says that Bansal had not visited the hospital since 6-September-2013, at least eight months before a formal complaint was registered by the district surgeon. The health department had also warned Dr Bansal of a departmental enquiry if she fails to respond to the notices issued by the health department.

Another notice issued to Dr Bansal demanding her response over unexplained long leaves from work/ Image Source: Prashant Patel

‘Fake Bhabhi’ had also impersonated as ‘Mausi’ during the Agra Sanjali Murder case

According to another report, Dr Rajkumari Bansal, who was caught for faking as ‘Bhabhi’ of the Hathras victim, has a long history of impersonating as relatives of victims of tragic incidents.

A Jagran report states that two years ago in 2018, Rajkumari Bansal had visited Agra by impersonating as an ‘aunt’ of a 15-year-old girl Sanjali, who was burnt to death by her cousin brother Yogesh and two of his relatives for not reciprocating to his feelings. Interestingly, Bansal had claimed to be the ‘Mausi’ or maternal aunt of the deceased victim.

She had even accompanied the dead body of the victim from Delhi to Agra and had created a ruckus in the village by opposing the cremation of the dead body on the pretext of seeking justice. However, OpIndia could not independently verify the claim made by Jagran in its report.

Reportedly, Bansal had allegedly impersonated as an aunt of the victim and had incited a few people from the family to stage a protest and not to cremate the body till the Chief Minister visited them. Bansal had also claimed that the Chief Minister would have visited the victim’s family if they had belonged to an ‘upper caste’ community.

Strangely, neither the police nor the family of the victim could figure out who really Bansal was and why she was staging a protest. Later, Bansal allegedly escaped from the place a few days after the dead body of Sanjali was cremated. Reportedly, Bansal never visited the family of the deceased Sanjali again.

As images of Dr Rajkumari Bansal went viral on the social media after the Hathras fiasco, the relatives of Sanjali, including the villagers and the policemen who investigated the case, have now confirmed that it was Bansal who had impersonated as victim’s aunt in 2018.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Shashank Bharadwaj

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Finally a Hindu-Muslim union that can be called “interfaith”, and it’s fictional

OpIndia Staff -
The new Tanishq jewellery advertisement projects a fictional 'interfaith' union while in reality a Dipika will have to become a Faiza
Read more
News Reports

Accusations of prolonged unexplained leave and possible ‘Fake Mausi’ in 2018 Sanjali case: More skeletons tumble out about Hathras ‘Fake Bhabhi’

Shashank Bharadwaj -
Hathras fake bhabhi Dr Rajkumari Bansal was absent for job for 8 months without explanation, and became fake mausing in a 2018 case
Read more

When Rahul Gandhi met a bootlegger pretending to be ‘mother’ of Una victim as part of Dalit outreach

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In 2016, instead of meeting the mother of the victims of Una incident, Rahul Gandhi met and hugged a 'fake mother', a woman pretending to be their mother.

Watch: The 1948 Calcutta Maidan speech of Sardar Patel that busts the myth of ‘Muslims chose India’ and is relevant even today

Political History of India OpIndia Staff -
Sardar Patel, in his iconic speech at Calcutta Maidan, busted an enduring myth of Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb.

Rahul Rajput murder case: His Muslim girlfriend was present at the spot, urged her brothers to let him go

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Girlfriend of Rahul Rajput reveals that her brothers had obtained his contact number from her to call him to kill him

3 Bhim Army workers were allegedly feeding fake stories to the media, was the fake bhabhi a part of that? Here are details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Bhim Army is reported to have planted three of its members in the house of the family of the Hathras victim.

Recently Popular

Crime

Delhi: Mohammad Afroz, Mohammad Raj and 3 others murder 18-year-old Rahul over love affair with a Muslim girl

OpIndia Staff -
The Muslim girl's family, particularly her brother, were opposed to their inter-religious affair. Enraged over their relationship, the girl's brother and his friends attacked and beat Rahul to death.
Read more
Media

Prime witness in the ‘false TRP scam’ speaks up, names India Today specifically: Hear the explosive audio

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh had said that three TV channels, including Republic TV, were involved in manipulating viewership data of BARC
Read more
Politics

Why is Kamala Harris so unlikable? She has a little Hillary Clinton problem

K Bhattacharjee -
During the debate, while Mike Pence appeared polite and cordial, Kamala Harris reeked of condescension and unbelievable pettiness.
Read more
Media

India Today was held guilty of viewership malpractice after show-cause notice, was asked to pay Rs 5,00,000 fine to BARC: Exclusive details

Nupur J Sharma -
India Today went on overdrive trying to shield itself after they had made a fool of themselves and gone after Republic TV and Arnab Goswami in the TRP scam issue
Read more
News Reports

Real bhabhi of Hathras victim who was allegedly in touch with Naxal ‘fake bhabhi’ says the latter was her ‘Bhabhi’s relative’

OpIndia Staff -
News 18 earlier reported that SIT probing Hathras case has found that a Naxalite stayed with the victim's family as the Bhabhi
Read more
News Reports

The curious case of the Hathras victim’s Bhabhi: An imposter Naxalite hiding in plain sight and rape threats to Kshatriya women

OpIndia Staff -
According to media reports, the real Bhabhi of the Hathras victim was in constant touch with the imposter Naxal operative
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Finally a Hindu-Muslim union that can be called “interfaith”, and it’s fictional

OpIndia Staff -
The new Tanishq jewellery advertisement projects a fictional 'interfaith' union while in reality a Dipika will have to become a Faiza
Read more
News Reports

Accusations of prolonged unexplained leave and possible ‘Fake Mausi’ in 2018 Sanjali case: More skeletons tumble out about Hathras ‘Fake Bhabhi’

Shashank Bharadwaj -
Hathras fake bhabhi Dr Rajkumari Bansal was absent for job for 8 months without explanation, and became fake mausing in a 2018 case
Read more
News Reports

Petition filed at Rajasthan High Court seeking intervention of a central investigation agency into immolation of temple priest case

OpIndia Staff -
Petition at Rajasthan HC seeks a free, fair & transparent probe into the burning of temple priest incident by a central probe agency
Read more
News Reports

When Rahul Gandhi met a bootlegger pretending to be ‘mother’ of Una victim as part of Dalit outreach

OpIndia Staff -
In 2016, instead of meeting the mother of the victims of Una incident, Rahul Gandhi met and hugged a 'fake mother', a woman pretending to be their mother.
Read more
News Reports

Sleeper coaches in all mail and express trains to be replaced with newly designed AC 3-tier coaches with more berths: Railway Board Chairman

OpIndia Staff -
To increase speed of mail and express trains, all sleeper coaches to be replaced with AC coaches, as non-AC coaches create technical issues at high speed
Read more
News Reports

‘China has deployed 60,000 soldiers at the LAC with India, dialogue and agreements will not change its ways’: USA

OpIndia Staff -
The USA said that it was time to accept that talks will not be enough to make China change its erring conduct.
Read more
Political History of India

Watch: The 1948 Calcutta Maidan speech of Sardar Patel that busts the myth of ‘Muslims chose India’ and is relevant even today

OpIndia Staff -
Sardar Patel, in his iconic speech at Calcutta Maidan, busted an enduring myth of Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb.
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: TMC leader accused of trying to rape BJP booth President’s wife, fight breaks out between workers of both the parties

OpIndia Staff -
TMC worker Bapan Ghosh accused of trying to rape the wife of BJP Booth President in Kalna in East Burdwan district of West Bengal
Read more
News Reports

BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga files complaint against West Bengal police with minority commission for pulling turban of Sikh security officer

OpIndia Staff -
Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga said that attack on Balwinder Singh and removing his turban is really shameful and condemnable act
Read more
News Reports

Mizoram objects to construction of Temple and community work by Bru Tribals from Tripura at village near inter-state border

OpIndia Staff -
The Mizoram government has registered its objection with the Tripura government to the construction of a Temple at the Phuldungsei village
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,536FansLike
461,254FollowersFollow
18,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com