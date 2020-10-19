Monday, October 19, 2020
India-China standoff: Indian army captures PLA soldier, probing espionage angle

The army stated that the PLA personnel will be handed over to the Chinese officials at Chushul-Moldo meeting point, following the completion of formalities.

Indian Army captures PLA soldier who 'strayed' across the LAC
Representative Image (Photo credits: Business Insider)
Amidst the ongoing border standoff between India and China, the Indian army has captured one People’s Liberation Army (PLA) personnel after he infiltrated into the Indian side of Line of Actual Control (LAC).

In an official statement, the Indian army has stated that the Chinese soldier, identified as one Corporal Wang Ya Long, was nabbed from the Demchok sector of Eastern Ladakh on Monday, following his misadventure into the Indian territory along the LAC. “The PLA soldier has been provided medical assistance including oxygen, food and warm clothes to protect him from the vagaries of extreme altitude and harsh climatic conditions,” the statement emphasised.

The Indian Army informed that the PLA had received correspondence from the Chinese side about the ‘whereabouts of its missing soldier’. The army stated that the PLA personnel will be handed over to the Chinese officials at Chushul-Moldo meeting point, following the completion of formalities. “A request has also been received from the PLA about the whereabouts of the missing soldier. As per established protocols, he will be returned back to Chinese officials at the Chushul — Moldo meeting point after completion of formalities,” the statement read.

Chinese soldier had several documents, being probed for espionage

Journalist Shiv Aroor earlier stated that the Chinese soldier, who has been under the custody of the Indian army, was being interrogated to unearth possible espionage angle. The PLA soldier is a resident of Shangxi area and was questioned about the reason for straying across the LAC. According to Aroor, the Indian Army had found that the captive Chinese soldier was in possession of several military and civil documents.

Skirmishes broke out between India-China troops at Galwan Valley in June

Since April-May this year, India and China are engaged in a fierce standoff at several flash-points, including Galwan Valley, along the Line of Control in Eastern Ladakh. In June this year, India lost 20 of her brave-hearts guarding the volatile LAC amidst heightening tensions due to Chinese intrusions. Under Operation Snow Leopard, Indian forces repelled the squatting Chinese PLA Army near the Y-junction at the Galwan Valley. However, in the operation, India lost 20 of her soldiers with a sizeable number of casualty on the Chinese side as well. However, unlike India, China did not honour its soldiers and refrained from recognising their sacrifice.

