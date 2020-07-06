In the first signs of de-escalation of the conflict between India and China at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) personnel have reportedly retreated about 2 km from the site of the violent clashes in Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh. According to reports, China has confirmed disengagement along LAC.

China’s Global Times has quoted Chinese Foreign Ministry Spox Zhao Lijian as saying on Monday: “There is progress made on frontline troops taking effective measures to disengage and ease tensions.”

NSA Ajit Doval intervenes to resolve the deadlock between India and China

Journalist Aditya Raj Kaul informed that NSA Ajit Doval had a two-hour long video call with Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi yesterday, where they spoke on how to resolve the deadlock between the two countries and the steps to be taken for disengagement. It is being said that the discussion between the two ended on a positive note and an official statement from the Indian Government on the disengagement can be expected any time soon.

#BREAKING: NSA Ajit Doval had a two hour long video call with Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi yesterday on the border tensions and the steps to be taken for disengagement. Statement likely soon by the Indian Government on disengagement after cordial talks held yesterday. — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) July 6, 2020

According to reports, NSA Ajit Doval has been closely monitoring the Ladakh crisis and has been keeping a close watch on the actions being taken by China amidst the escalated tensions between India and China at the Line of Actual Control (LAC). It is being believed that PM Modi’s sudden visit to Ladakh was also a part of Doval’s strategy. Apart from him, no one was reportedly aware that the Prime Minister would be accompanying COAS Naravane and CDS Bipin Rawat to Ladakh.

PM Modi’s Leh visit

The PM had arrived in Leh, Ladakh early morning on July 3 with Gen Bipin Rawat and COAS MM Naravane. PM Modi was there to meet soldiers and boost the morals of the Indian troops present there.

Meanwhile, there are reports that after Galwan Valley, China has also been pulling back from Finger 4 area of Pangong, the 1st such Chinese pullback from the area since May 10. Some Chinese posts have been dismantled at Finger 4 ridgeline and some of the 62 new PLA Finger 4 positions have also been moved.

Pangong Tso is believed to be one of the most contentious areas of the current stand-offs, with the PLA moving about 8 km inside up to Finger 4. India’s claim is till Finger 8 as per the alignment of the LAC.

A violent face-off between Indian and Chinese soldiers had taken place between finger 4 and 5 areas on May 5 and since then the stand-off between the troops of the two countries has continued.

BREAKING: 1st Chinese pullback from Finger 4 Pangong since May 10:

1⃣ Some Chinese posts dismantled at Finger 4 ridgeline

2⃣ Some of the 62 new PLA Finger 4 positions moved

3⃣ China had raised >300 new posts after May 10

4⃣ Indian post west of Finger 4 remains

*ARMY WILL VERIFY* pic.twitter.com/mypWRPZlz8 — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) July 6, 2020

Kaul later shared a statement from the Chinese authorities confirming the disengagement but adding, “China will continue to defend its territorial sovereignty and the border area and peace.”

Earlier we had reported that the Chinese troops have retreated about 2 km from the site of the violent clashes in Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh. Following the high-level meeting between the Commanders on both sides on June 30, a survey was conducted to verify whether China acted upon its assurances. Physical verification reportedly revealed that temporary structures were removed by both the sides from the site of violent confrontation in Galwan Valley.

As per the June 30 plan, de-escalation was to take place at critical sites such as Galwan, Pangong Tso, and Hot Springs. Once de-escalation took place in the said areas, a similar course of action would be implemented in ‘depth areas’ such as Depsang plains.

On June 19, China had made new claims suggesting that the Galwan Valley was located on the Chinese side of the LAC.

In fact, the June 15 deadly clashes in Galwan Valley which left 20 Indian soldiers killed, after the Chinese troops had attacked with stones, batons, and barbed wires, had taken place after Indian troops strongly opposed the erection of a surveillance post by the Chinese near patrolling point 14 in the Galwan Valley.