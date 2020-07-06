Monday, July 6, 2020
Home News Reports Disengagement reported from LAC's Galwan and Pangong Tso after talks between NSA Doval and...
News Reports
Updated:

Disengagement reported from LAC’s Galwan and Pangong Tso after talks between NSA Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister, China confirms

Media reports have stated that NSA Ajit Doval had a video call with Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi yesterday, where they spoke on how to resolve the deadlock between the two countries.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Chin confirms LAC disengagement in Galwan after talks between NSA and Chinese Foreign Minister
China reportedly pulling back from Finger 4 Pangong (courtesy: Shiv Aroor on Twitter)
201

In the first signs of de-escalation of the conflict between India and China at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) personnel have reportedly retreated about 2 km from the site of the violent clashes in Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh. According to reports, China has confirmed disengagement along LAC.

China’s Global Times has quoted Chinese Foreign Ministry Spox Zhao Lijian as saying on Monday: “There is progress made on frontline troops taking effective measures to disengage and ease tensions.”

NSA Ajit Doval intervenes to resolve the deadlock between India and China

Journalist Aditya Raj Kaul informed that NSA Ajit Doval had a two-hour long video call with Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi yesterday, where they spoke on how to resolve the deadlock between the two countries and the steps to be taken for disengagement. It is being said that the discussion between the two ended on a positive note and an official statement from the Indian Government on the disengagement can be expected any time soon.

According to reports, NSA Ajit Doval has been closely monitoring the Ladakh crisis and has been keeping a close watch on the actions being taken by China amidst the escalated tensions between India and China at the Line of Actual Control (LAC). It is being believed that PM Modi’s sudden visit to Ladakh was also a part of Doval’s strategy. Apart from him, no one was reportedly aware that the Prime Minister would be accompanying COAS Naravane and CDS Bipin Rawat to Ladakh.

PM Modi’s Leh visit

The PM had arrived in Leh, Ladakh early morning on July 3 with Gen Bipin Rawat and COAS MM Naravane. PM Modi was there to meet soldiers and boost the morals of the Indian troops present there.

Meanwhile, there are reports that after Galwan Valley, China has also been pulling back from Finger 4 area of Pangong, the 1st such Chinese pullback from the area since May 10. Some Chinese posts have been dismantled at Finger 4 ridgeline and some of the 62 new PLA Finger 4 positions have also been moved.

Pangong Tso is believed to be one of the most contentious areas of the current stand-offs, with the PLA moving about 8 km inside up to Finger 4. India’s claim is till Finger 8 as per the alignment of the LAC.

A violent face-off between Indian and Chinese soldiers had taken place between finger 4 and 5 areas on May 5 and since then the stand-off between the troops of the two countries has continued.

Kaul later shared a statement from the Chinese authorities confirming the disengagement but adding, “China will continue to defend its territorial sovereignty and the border area and peace.”

Earlier we had reported that the Chinese troops have retreated about 2 km from the site of the violent clashes in Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh. Following the high-level meeting between the Commanders on both sides on June 30, a survey was conducted to verify whether China acted upon its assurances. Physical verification reportedly revealed that temporary structures were removed by both the sides from the site of violent confrontation in Galwan Valley.

As per the June 30 plan, de-escalation was to take place at critical sites such as Galwan, Pangong Tso, and Hot Springs. Once de-escalation took place in the said areas, a similar course of action would be implemented in ‘depth areas’ such as Depsang plains.

On June 19, China had made new claims suggesting that the Galwan Valley was located on the Chinese side of the LAC.

In fact, the June 15 deadly clashes in Galwan Valley which left 20 Indian soldiers killed, after the Chinese troops had attacked with stones, batons, and barbed wires, had taken place after Indian troops strongly opposed the erection of a surveillance post by the Chinese near patrolling point 14 in the Galwan Valley.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsIndia China standoff, Galwan valley patrol, Pangong tso Indian army

Trending now

News Reports

Jamia violence: Supreme Court orders petitioners to remove objectionable content against Home Ministry

OpIndia Staff -
The petitions against the Home Ministry alleged that the 'orders' to beat up Jamia students came from top.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

China’s Inner Mongolia reports suspected cases of bubonic plague: Here is all you need to know about ‘Black Death’ plague

Jinit Jain -
Authorities in China in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region have called for a Level III alarm after cases of 'Black Death' plague, or Bubonic plague, emerged from the region
Read more

“Jahaan hue balidaan Mookherjee, wo Kashmir hamara hai”: Remembering Dr S P Mookherjee on first birth anniversary after abrogation of Article 370

Politics Abhishek Banerjee -
Today is July 6, the birth anniversary of Dr S P Mookherjee, the first one sine this dream was fulfilled. And it is extremely special.

Rajdeep Sardesai tries to claim Nehru’s Himalayan Blunder is a ‘narrative’. Here is how Nehru failed against China

Media OpIndia Staff -
Speaking on the current situation in Ladakh over the faceoff with China, Sardesai claimed that the ghost of Nehru still haunts the BJP.

Galwan Valley: Buffer zone established at clash location, Indian, Chinese forces remove temporary structures, reports suggest

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
On June 15, around 20 Indian soldiers were killed in action when Chinese troops had attacked them with stones, batons and barbed wires.

They removed the hoardings themselves: Lucknow Police confirms after PETA India claims no Maulana took an offence on anti-goat slaughter poster

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
Lucknow Police confirmed that contrary to their claims, PETA has removed the hoardings itself.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Ahead of the release of Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2, clips of him praising Islamist preacher Zakir Naik goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
"We, as Indians, owe it to our brother (Zakir Naik) who is national pride, (and) a prized treasure," Bhatt was heard as saying.
Read more
News Reports

UK, UAE, EU, and Malaysia start crackdown on Pakistan’s official carrier PIA after report that 30% of Pakistani pilots have fake licenses

OpIndia Staff -
Several countries have started disallowing PIA flights after Pakistan aviation minister revealed that 30% of Pakistani pilots had fake licenses
Read more
News Reports

Kim Kardashian as First Lady? Rapper Kanye West announces he is running for US President, Elon Musk extends his support

OpIndia Staff -
US-based rapper Kanye West today took to Twitter to announce that he's going to run for President in the upcoming Presidential elections in America.
Read more
News Reports

Kanpur encounter: Circle Officer DSP Devendra Mishra’s head and toes cut off by Vikas Dubey’s men, autopsy reveals

OpIndia Staff -
The autopsy report of the eight policemen who died in one of the bloodiest encounters in UP History has revealed Maoist-style ambush and extreme brutality.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Ahead of Bakri Eid, PETA’s appeal to stop goat slaughter infuriates Islamic clerics, bully them into removing hoardings

OpIndia Staff -
PETA had put up a hoarding in Qaiserbagh, which displayed a huge picture of a goat and urged people to turn vegan
Read more
News Reports

Shahid Afridi makes another controversial statement, says Indian cricket team used to ask forgiveness from Pakistan team after getting badly defeated

OpIndia Staff -
Shahid Afridi has claimed that Indian Cricket Team used to ask for forgiveness during India-Pakistan matches
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Kanpur encounter: Three cops suspended on suspicion of connection with Vikas Dubey, 115 police personnel under scanner

OpIndia Staff -
UP Police investigating whether any moles in the department who might have tipped off Vikas Dubey, the gangster, that led to gruesome killing of 8 police personnel last week.
Read more
News Reports

Vikas Dubey operated like a Maoist, had hidden arms and explosives inside bunker and walls of his house: UP Police

OpIndia Staff -
Vikas Dubey reportedly employed goons armed with AK-47. The police confirmed that the gangster had fired hundreds of rounds on the raiding police team during the ambush that killed 8 policemen on Thursday night.
Read more
News Reports

Jamia violence: Supreme Court orders petitioners to remove objectionable content against Home Ministry

OpIndia Staff -
The petitions against the Home Ministry alleged that the 'orders' to beat up Jamia students came from top.
Read more
News Reports

Disengagement reported from LAC’s Galwan and Pangong Tso after talks between NSA Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister, China confirms

OpIndia Staff -
After Galwan Valley, China has also been pulling back from Finger 4 Pangong, the 1st such pullback from the area since May 10.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

China’s Inner Mongolia reports suspected cases of bubonic plague: Here is all you need to know about ‘Black Death’ plague

Jinit Jain -
Authorities in China in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region have called for a Level III alarm after cases of 'Black Death' plague, or Bubonic plague, emerged from the region
Read more
Politics

“Jahaan hue balidaan Mookherjee, wo Kashmir hamara hai”: Remembering Dr S P Mookherjee on first birth anniversary after abrogation of Article 370

Abhishek Banerjee -
Today is July 6, the birth anniversary of Dr S P Mookherjee, the first one sine this dream was fulfilled. And it is extremely special.
Read more
Media

Rajdeep Sardesai tries to claim Nehru’s Himalayan Blunder is a ‘narrative’. Here is how Nehru failed against China

OpIndia Staff -
Speaking on the current situation in Ladakh over the faceoff with China, Sardesai claimed that the ghost of Nehru still haunts the BJP.
Read more
Social Media

‘Romantic Rape’: Read how an Odia TV channel was caught promoting a talk show that was ‘romanticizing’ rape

OpIndia Staff -
Further in the clip, the male actor tries to explain to the female actor that a rape scene cannot be romantic and he always wanted to be a 'hero', not a villain. To which the female actor replies, "so you wanted to do a romantic rape scene, not a usual rape scene like the villains do".
Read more
News Reports

Galwan Valley: Buffer zone established at clash location, Indian, Chinese forces remove temporary structures, reports suggest

OpIndia Staff -
On June 15, around 20 Indian soldiers were killed in action when Chinese troops had attacked them with stones, batons and barbed wires.
Read more
Editor's picks

They removed the hoardings themselves: Lucknow Police confirms after PETA India claims no Maulana took an offence on anti-goat slaughter poster

OpIndia Staff -
Lucknow Police confirmed that contrary to their claims, PETA has removed the hoardings itself.
Read more

Connect with us

234,906FansLike
399,183FollowersFollow
270,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com