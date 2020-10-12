Monday, October 12, 2020
Updated:

No wonder India Today had to buy TRP: Netizens call out India Today for their cheap ‘fact check’ on Anushka Sharma

After its lie about the viewership ratings fell flat, India Today is trying to keep itself afloat, by just writing click-baits on Google and its SEO algorithms.

OpIndia Staff
India Today lies about Anushka Sharma only to fact-check it
India Today’s desperation to see itself on the top of the Television Rating Point (TRP) list has compelled it to resort to cheap stunts. Left red-faced after its treachery of leading the TRP race was caught, India Today has resorted to other tawdry tactics to preserve itself from oblivion. The media giant has now claimed that if one searches for Afghan cricketer ‘Rashid Khan’s wife’ on Google, actress Anushka Sharma’s name will appear first in the results page.

In its article dated October 12, India Today has claimed that if one types ‘Rashid Khan’s wife’ in the google search bar then actress Anushka Sharma’s name and pictures will pop up.

India Today’s article

Other networks also picked up India Today’s story and reported about the same.

Amar Ujala report
Free Press journal report

However, the fact is that Anushka Sharma’s name comes up because in an old interview of his, Rashid Khan had said how Anushka is his favourite actress. Somehow, Google algorithm has picked it up as same interview of his included a question on his wife.

Search result for Rashid Khan’s wife

Khan, however, is unmarried. Soon after India Today’s article was published, Google algorithm again picked up the article and it now appears in the first search result.

The result when one types ‘Rashid Khan’s wife’ in Google search bar

Netizens mock India Today

Netizens soon took to Twitter to mock India Today for its flimsy ‘journalism’.

Some even pointed out how the headline was misleading.

And there were a few burns too.

So basically, after its lie about the viewership ratings fell flat, India Today is trying to keep itself afloat, by just writing click-baits on Google and its SEO algorithms.

