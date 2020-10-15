Thursday, October 15, 2020
Home News Reports Journo with Independent shares fake, photoshopped tweet to defame columnist Shefali Vaidya, brazens it...
Fact-CheckNews ReportsSocial MediaSocial Media Fact-Check
Updated:

Journo with Independent shares fake, photoshopped tweet to defame columnist Shefali Vaidya, brazens it out even after being caught

Using fake tweets, Stuti Mishra tried to imply that those who are calling to boycott Tanishq actually can’t afford products of the company, therefore this boycott call is hollow

OpIndia Staff
stuti mishra shefali vaidya
Stuti Mishra, Shefali Vaidya
47

As liberals keep trying to mock the people from right wing for protesting against Tanishq for an ad film that appeared to glorify ‘love jihad’, one journalist was caught spreading a morphed image to image such a social media user. On Thursday, a journalist with The Independent, Stuti Mishra, shared an image on Twitter, alleging that it is the screenshot of a tweet by social media user Shefali Vaidya, which turned out to be fake.

The screenshot showed a tweet by Shefali Vaidya, saying that she had bought a gold neckware set from Tanishq worth Rs 112484, and she is going to sell this ‘jihadi’ brand any local store because she does not want any such Hindophobic brand in her home. The tweet also include an image of the jewellery set.

Stuti Mishra added image in her tweet, showing that the image ‘used’ by Shefali is of a alloy jewel set costing just Rs 199, not over lakh.

Using these images, Stuti Mishra tried to imply that those who are calling to boycott Tanishq actually can’t afford products of the company, therefore this boycott call is hollow. She tweeted along with the images, “what #BoycottTanishq is on Twitter and what it actually is. From one lakh twelve thousand to 200 rupees.”

But soon netizens discovered that the image shared as screenshot of Shefali’s tweet is fake and it has been used in an image editing software. One Social media user pointed out how the @ and y in the user account name are cut off at the bottom, which would not happen if the screenshot was taken from an actual tweet.

Even after several Twitter users pointed out the tell-tale signs that the image is fake, Stuti Mishra refused to budge, saying she will delete the tweet if someone can confirm it is photoshoped. She added that “Shefali Vaidya has a long history of fake and hateful tweets and it won’t be surprising to anyone if this came from her.”

After some time, she deleted the tweet, and posted another tweet saying that someone informed her on Direct Message that it is indeed fake. Thus, the journalist accepted that she had posted a fake tweet to defame Shefali Vaidya.

But even after getting caught spreading fake tweets which she herself admitted, ironically she continued to assert that Shefali Vaidya has a history of fake tweets.

It is notable that while the journalist with Independent accuses others of hate for calling for boycotting a brand, she herself is known for hateful comments. When home minister Amit Shah was infected with swing flu in January 2019, she had posted a wishful tweet, “People die of sine flu, right?”.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Economy and Finance

Those who brought us Kerala model of health have now come up with Bangladesh model of economy: How they are wrong, so, so wrong

Abhishek Banerjee -
Doesn’t it also predict that India will see a GDP growth of 8.8% next year, making us the world’s fastest growing economy and India will easily pull ahead of Bangladesh in per capita GDP next year?
Read more
Media

Retreat, Retreat! Howls Bollywood: Bollywood production houses change tunes, now say suit against ‘entire media’, not just Arnab Goswami

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood production houses had filed a suit in the Delhi High Court to stop Arnab Goswami, Republic TV, Pradip Bhandari and Times Now from 'defaming' Bollywood.
Read more

Here is how even before Rahul Gandhi says something silly, he has already managed to spread fake news

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
This morning, when he woke up in the night, Rahul Gandhi achieved a geopolitical breakthrough. He glued the 2 Koreas into one.

Indian Express mentions Dalit identity of accused Congress leader, but not of Muslim in-laws who drove the Hindu woman to self-immolate

Media Editorial Desk -
In a horrifying incident, on the 13th of October 2020, a woman self-immolated in front of the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha. She has now reportedly succumbed to her injuries.

“Facebook and Twitter are not media platforms. They’re propaganda machines”: New York Post says after platforms censor its bombshell expose on Joe Biden

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Facebook and Twitter censored a bombshell report exposing corruption of Joe Biden and son by New York Post.

NDTV continues to defend itself after spreading fake news, anchor says they meant ‘strongly disagree’ when they said a ‘mob attacked’ Tanishq store

Media OpIndia Staff -
Tanishq ad that created a furore and was eventually pulled down after strong disagreements by Hindus was seen as an opportunity by NDTV to peddle its agenda

Recently Popular

News Reports

A day after Tanishq ad controversy, Titan stock prices drop by 2.58 per cent

OpIndia Staff -
Titan, which owns the Tanishq jewellery brand, did not fare too well at the stock market on Tuesday.
Read more
Law

Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Farhan Akhtar and others join hands to target Arnab Goswami and Republic TV in Delhi High Court: Read

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood's leading associations and production houses file a suit in Delhi High Court against Republic TV, Arnab Goswami, Pradeep Bhandari, Times Now, Navika Kumar and Rahul Shivshankar.
Read more
Media

AajTak anchor questioned on Social Media for sending a WhatsApp message full of praise to herself, journalist says message real

OpIndia Staff -
Deputy Editor and Anchor at AajTak, Chitra Tripathi, sent a message to herself on WhatsApp praising herself for her work.
Read more
Crime

Uttar Pradesh: Hindu girl beheaded after she refused to convert to Islam, husband Ejaz and friend Shoaib Akhtar nabbed

OpIndia Staff -
23-year-old Hindu woman has been brutally murdered by two Muslim youth after she refused to convert to Islam after marriage.
Read more
News Reports

‘We withdraw this film keeping in mind hurt sentiments’: Hindus win, Tanishq issues statement

OpIndia Staff -
Tanishq has issued a statement following the huge controversy created by its ad normalising Love Jihad.
Read more
News Reports

Gujarat Home Minister orders ‘strict action’ against NDTV for fake news about attack on Tanishq showroom, directs to register a case

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV had today published a fake news claiming a Tanishq showroom in Gandhidham, Kutch, was under attack by an angry mob
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Journo with Independent shares fake, photoshopped tweet to defame columnist Shefali Vaidya, brazens it out even after being caught

OpIndia Staff -
Stuti Mishra shared fake tweet of Shefali Vaidya to imply that those calling to boycott Tanishq can’t afford products of the company
Read more
News Reports

Election drums in Bengal: PM Modi to hold special address ‘Puja ki Baat’, BJP’s women wing to organise Puja in Kolkata

OpIndia Staff -
CM Mamata Banerjee, who usually goes on a Puja pandal inauguration spree every year, is to inaugurate Pujas virtually this year.
Read more
News Reports

NIA suspects Dawood link in the Kerala gold smuggling scam, accused had travelled to D-gang locations in Tanzania: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Accused Ramees and Sharafudheen had travelled to Tanzania and visited shops in the African country where guns are sold, the NIA told in court.
Read more
Media

Anticipatory bail granted after being opposed for 2 hours, reveals Republic TV journalist Pradip Bhandari, who is being hounded by Mumbai Police

OpIndia Staff -
In a relief to Republic TV journalist Pradeep Bhandari, anticipatory bail has been granted to the journalist after he was summoned under non-bailable sections by the Mumbai Police.
Read more
News Reports

Justice Chandrachud raises concern over Police Commissioners giving TV interviews, police says ‘other channels also summoned in TRP scam’: Here is what happened in...

OpIndia Staff -
Supreme Court asks Republic TV to approach High Court against summons by Mumbai police over TRP scam reporting by the channel
Read more
Crime

Watch: Delhi traffic police constable dragged on car’s bonnet for 400 metres after attempting to stop an errant driver

OpIndia Staff -
A Delhi traffic police constable was dragged on the bonnet of a car for nearly 400 metres after he tried to stop the vehicle by jumping on top of the car.
Read more
Law

Mohua, are you on Mohua? Calcutta HC dismisses charges against Babul Supriyo over his 2017 remarks against TMC MP Mahua Moitra

OpIndia Staff -
In a big setback to TMC MP Mahua Moitra, Calcutta HC quashed police chargesheet against BJP MP and Union Minister Babul Supriyo
Read more
News Reports

After India Today ‘Fake TRP scam’, BARC to pause weekly television ratings of news channels and review current standards of measuring viewership

OpIndia Staff -
BARC will now stop publishing the weekly individual ratings for all news channels as they review their rating system that will take 8-12 weeks
Read more
News Reports

Can’t appear to be targeting two channels only, let’s add NDTV, India Today, Editors Guild etc to suit: OpIndia accesses internal communication of cine-associations

OpIndia Staff -
CNITAA told Producers Guild that they were surprised to see only two channels in the petition, and asked more channels to be added
Read more
Economy and Finance

Those who brought us Kerala model of health have now come up with Bangladesh model of economy: How they are wrong, so, so wrong

Abhishek Banerjee -
Doesn’t it also predict that India will see a GDP growth of 8.8% next year, making us the world’s fastest growing economy and India will easily pull ahead of Bangladesh in per capita GDP next year?
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
462,964FollowersFollow
18,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com