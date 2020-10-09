BJP national General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya today came down heavily upon the West Bengal government after a case was registered against him along with BJP national vice President Mukul Roy and Members of Parliament Locket Chatterjee, Arjun Singh, Rakesh Singh and BJP leaders Bharati Ghosh and Jaiprakash Majumdar for allegedly violating unlawful assembly law.

West Bengal: Kolkata Police registers case against BJP national secretary Kailash Vijaywargiya, national vice president Mukul Roy, MPs Locket Chatterjee, Arjun Singh, Rakesh Singh, BJP leaders Bharati Ghosh & Jayprakash Majumdar for unlawful assembly& law violation. #NabannaChalo — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2020

Attacking the Mamata government, Kailash Vijayvargiya accused the state government of having double standards. Vijayvargiya said that protests were held in the state after the Hathras case in Uttar Pradesh without observing social distancing and that the Chief Minister herself hits the street without following guidelines.

Is it possible to have two different set of rules for ruling party and Opposition in a state? An incident of rape occurred in UP, they hit the streets in WB. Could you see social distancing or people wearing mask there? CM hit streets just like that: Kailash Vijaywargiya, BJP https://t.co/6WXs796t5Q pic.twitter.com/ScD5QYap3b — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2020

He called out the state government for allowing the TMC workers to protest against the Farm laws but not applying the same standards to the BJP workers who organised protest against the murders of their party workers in the state.

TMC workers were protesting against Farm Laws. There is no law for them but there is one for BJP workers if they protest democratically against murders of party workers. We trust the judiciary. We’ll go to Court, Human Rights Commission & Women’s Commission: Kailash Vijawargiya https://t.co/A6wYqNxS1i — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2020

Kailash Vijayvargiya said that he would approach the court against the action of the West Bengal government and would also go to the Human Rights Commission and the Women’s Commission.

Attack on the Nabanno Chalo Rally

On Thursday, the West Bengal police had brutally beaten up BJP Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and BJP workers on the streets of Kolkata during the ‘Nabanno Chalo’ rally which was organised to protest against the political murders in the state. TMC had also reportedly joined the police in unleashing violence on the BJYM and the BJP workers. Not just that even bombs were hurled at the rally along with chemical liquid attacks.

The newly elected Chief of the BJYM, Tejasvi Surya, today said that he will move a privilege motion against the West Bengal officials who had manhandled BJP leaders who had gone to the Jorasanko police station to file an FIR in relation to the violence that was unleashed yesterday on the rally.