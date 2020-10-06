Netizens decide to boycott Mirzapur season 2 on Amazon Prime as lead actor Ali Fazal had celebrated anti-CAA violence

As the trailer of season 2 of popular web series Mirzapur was released today, people on Twitter have started it boycotting it already even before the series is launched. The reason apparently is one of the lead actors in the web series, Ali Fazal. Fazal had supported the violent anti-CAA protests that had eventually culminated into the horrific anti-Hindu riots in northeast Delhi. He had posted a tweet on the anti-CAA riots saying that he was enjoying it all.

Screenshot of Ali Fazal’s tweet.

He had deleted the tweet later. Recalling Fazal’s stand on the violent anti-CAA protests one Twitter said that people should not pay for watching his web series Mirzapur season 2.

Another Twitter user said that that both Fazal and another lead actor in the series Vikrant Massey had spoken against India and therefore people should not watch Mirzapur.

I liked Mirzapur, but what happened after that is not good for us. The leads as @alifazal9 and Vikrant Massey spoke against India.



If we watch Mirzapur 2, that would be a bad sign. pic.twitter.com/usLxXUvoP7 — Adwait K. (@AdvaitSpeaks) October 6, 2020

One Twitter user posted the pictures of IB Officer Ankit Saxena, Dilbar Negi and Constable Rattan Lal who were killed during the Delhi riots and wrote “Never forget, never forgive”.

Another Twitter user said that Fazal’s tweet where he supported the violent anti-CAA protests was reason enough for boycotting Mirzapur season 2.

Several Bollywood celebrities had come out in support of the anti-CAA protests that went on for months in Shaheen Bagh in Delhi and led to the horrific Northeast Delhi riots that had shaken the national capital.